COVID-19: CBSA resumes border services at select airports

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is gradually resuming border services at select airports affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19. The CBSA will resume services at 47 small airports on May 2 and May 15th, 2022.

Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 2, 2022 (in local time):

ONTARIO

Brampton Flying Club
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Brantford Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Burlington Airpark
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Carp Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Chatham Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Collingwood Regional Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Cornwall Regional Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Fort Frances Airport
Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week

Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes)
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Niagara District Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Pelee Island Airport
Hours of service:
Spring and Summer: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday
8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday
Fall and Winter: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Rainy Lake Sports - CanOp Dock
Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week

Sudbury Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

St. Thomas Municipal Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday

Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport
Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

YUKON

Beaver Creek Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week – May to October

Dawson City Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week – mid May to mid September
8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday – mid September to mid May

Old Crow Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days/week

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Boundary Bay Airport
Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days/week

Brechin Point Seaplane
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Campbell River Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Castlegar Airport
Hours of service: Telephone reporting

Eckharts Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Patricia Bay Floats
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Port Hardy Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre
Hours of service: 24 hours, 7 days/week

MANITOBA

Brandon Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Piney Pinecreek Border Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

QUEBEC

Baie-Comeau Pointe Lebel Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Bromont Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Drummondville Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday

Iles-de-la-Madeleine Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday

La Macaza - Mont Tremblant International
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Lac-des-Rapides
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Lachute Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday

Sept-Iles Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Ville St-Georges Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 15, 2022 (in local time):

ALBERTA

Calgary/Springbank Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

Lethbridge Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

SASKATCHEWAN

Estevan Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting

ONTARIO

Gananoque River P.U.C. Day Dock
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week - May 15 to October 15

Gore Bay Airport
Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31

Kenora Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15

Kenora City Dock
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15

Manitoulin East Municipal Airport (Manitowaning)
Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31

There are certain General Aviation (GA) sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

