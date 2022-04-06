U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.00
    -42.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,316.00
    -234.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,599.00
    -229.00 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.10
    -14.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.19
    +1.23 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6200
    +0.0640 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +4.43 (+23.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7220
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,908.67
    -2,026.44 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.82
    -50.83 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.61
    -39.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market to hit USD 6.1 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major COVID-19 detection kits industry players include Co-Diagnostics, BGI, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, BioFire Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GenMark Diagnostics, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and more.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global COVID-19 detection kits market value is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising awareness among individuals regarding COVID-19 diagnostics and availability of COVID-19 detection kits in developed and developing regions will drive the overall market demand.

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market
COVID-19 Detection Kits Market

Increasing government and leading players initiatives to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus is estimated to fuel the industry landscape. In order to curb the COVID-19 pandemic various government agencies in different countries are conducting mass testing procedures, such factors are augmenting the COVID-19 detection kits market expansion.

Furthermore, The U.S. is one of the worst-affected countries in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, as of February 9, 2022, there were approximately 77,179,255 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. In response, the U.S. government is increasing funding for medical research facilities to speed up the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and broaden the country's testing network.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4610

Moreover, major market player introducing advanced diagnostic kits based on molecular technologies and incorporating cutting edge innovations in custom NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests) devices such as RT-PCR. Such aforementioned factors will propel the demand for COVID-19 detection kits.

Some of the key findings from the COVID-19 detection kits market report include:

  • High risk of infection in geriatric population will stimulate the market progression.

  • Increasing adoption of diagnostic tests for detection of COVID-19 will augmenting the market share.

  • Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing rapid diagnostic kits and expanding their production capacities these factors are contributing towards the industry expansion.

  • Increasing technological advancements in virus detection along with growing healthcare expenditure globally are anticipated to drive the market statistics.

  • Various government agencies are contributing funds to increase the production of COVID-19 detection kits will further accelerate the business landscape.

  • Increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe and growing demand for rapid diagnosis are predicted to boost the market outlook.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 293 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, "COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Forecasts By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab), Product (RT-PCR Assay Kits, Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes {Antigen, Antibody}), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/covid-19-detection-kits-market

COVID-19 detection kits market from RT-PCR assay kits segment is set to cross USD 24.5 billion by 2028. The RT-PCR test is required for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in respiratory specimen taken from people suspected of having COVID-19. This is attributed to increasing demand for RT-PCR assay kits coupled with leading market players are integrating cutting-edge technologies in custom Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) devices like RT-PCR. Because of its high accuracy and sensitivity, the RT-PCR technique is used in the majority of commercially available kits. Furthermore, increasing awareness about presence of advanced technologies and new product launches will further accelerate the overall market progression.

COVID-19 detection kits market from nasal swab segment accounted for around 11.6% revenue share in 2021 and projected to record a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. This is owing to increasing acceptance and availability of the products and convenience in the sample collection. Moreover, COVID-19 disease can be passed from person to person through the exposure of infectious droplets. People with conditions such as hypertension, cancer, diabetes, old age, and others are more likely to contract severe COVID-19 infection. As a result, it is critical to develop effective nasal swab tests for COVID-19 diagnosis. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will augment the business statistics.

Diagnostic centers segment surpassed USD 10.4 billion in 2021. This is due to increasing availability of COVID-19 detection kits in diagnostic centers. Also, in diagnostic centers has lower risk of contracting infections as compared to hospitals. Additionally, rise in number of diagnostic centers involved in COVID-19 detection tests, and presence of diagnostic centers with advanced diagnostic infrastructure and high capacity to run patient samples will propel the market statistics.

Asia Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market captured 28% business share in 2021 and is poised to witness considerable CAGR during the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to the rapid spread of viruses in densely populated countries such as India and China. These countries created huge demand for COVID-19 detection kits. Additionally, increasing adoption of test kits and growing awareness about diseases diagnosis will boost the regional market expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4610

Some of the key market players operating in COVID-19 detection kits industry include Cepheid, Co-Diagnostics, BGI, Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GenMark Diagnostics, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories, SD Biosensor, Seegene, Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These industry players are adopting various growth strategies to capture maximum share and sustain the market competition.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-detection-kits-market-to-hit-usd-6-1-billion-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301518770.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineGasoline prices rise and fall wi

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Here’s When Experts Say Gas Prices Will Finally Drop

    Gas prices have fallen slightly since reaching their peak of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, but drivers are still paying significantly more than they're used to. As of April 4, the average gas price...

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed earlier losses as traders assessed the talk of fresh sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineWest Texas Intermediate edged above $10

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.