U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.73
    -28.27 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,066.38
    -90.31 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,986.63
    -127.16 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.52
    -16.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.43
    +0.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4090
    +0.3370 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,923.74
    -32.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.16
    -7.73 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,893.66
    +28.95 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market are Cepheid, BGI, Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GenMark Diagnostics, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, and Randox Laboratories.

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280895/?utm_source=GNW


The global COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market is expected to grow from $6.21 billion in 2021 to $6.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market is expected to grow to $8.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The COVID-19 detection test kits & consumables market consists of sales of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and antigen tests.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The COVID-19 detection test kits & consumables are used for the identification of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). This COVID-19 test kits & consumable uses a laboratory procedure called reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction to find the virus’ genetic material (RT-PCR).

The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market covered in this report is segmented by kits into viral load testing kits (qPCR and RT-PCR), virus-neutralizing assay kits, antibody detection kits (ELISA), viral antigen detection test kits, and others.It is also segmented by consumables into swabs, tubes, viral transfer media, reagents, and other consumables and by specimen type into nose and throat swab, blood, sputum, and nasal aspirate.

The various end-uses of COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables are hospitals, clinics, public health labs, private and commercial labs, physicians labs, research institutes, and others.

The escalating demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits coupled with the easing of regulatory processes for COVID-19 detection kits contributed to the growth of the COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market.With the increasing incidence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) worldwide, the outbreak was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by WHO.

The WHO called for research on point of care diagnostics such as Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RTDs), which are small, simple stand-alone tests for use at the community level, and that can be carried out at the site of triage and outside the hospital, by minimally trained staff, round the clock, and on single samples, providing test results within 15 minutes.In the support of the research, regulatory bodies such as US FDA have eased the COVID-19 detection kits regulatory approval process allowing manufacturers to introduce COVID-19 detection kits in the market on a fast-track basis.

Therefore, with the growing number of cases globally and the immense need for rapid diagnosis, the demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits is growing. This factor coupled with ease of the regulatory process for COVID-19 detection kits is driving the market.

Huge demand to increase the capacity combined with a shortage of raw materials used in equipment and a reduced supply of particular reagents and consumables is expected to limit the growth of the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market.The pandemic outbreak resulted in lockdown all over the world which has brought shortages of raw materials and halted the supply chain of the particular reagents and consumables for the manufacturing companies as the countries depend on each other for it.

For instance, Mpilo lab, the COVID-19 testing laboratory in Bulawayo has stopped conducting tests due to a critical shortage of consumables. Shortages of raw materials due to the disruption in the supply chain coupled with the high pressure to increase the production capacity to meet the demand is likely to harm the profit margins of the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market.

CRISPR, a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 is based on CRISPR technology and can run on nasal swabs.CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) based technologies are genomic editing technologies used for the exact detection of COVID-19 cases in an hour.

The US FDA has granted Sherlock Biosciences an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the CRISPR test.The Sherlock Biosciences’ CRISPR, therefore becomes the first FDA-authorized CRISPR technology on the market.

Mammoth Biosciences is another company that is extensively working on this technology.

In April 2020, Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company has signed an agreement with Promega for additional manufacturing capacity for the urgent production of its Logix Smart COVID-19 test.Promega will support Co-Diagnostics with its innovative solutions and technical support by providing test kits of its new Logix Smart COVID-19 test to meet the demand during the pandemic.

Logix Smart COVID-19 test uses the Co-Primer technology of Co-Diagnostics to target the RdRp gene of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease.The test is currently available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments.

Promega Corporation will begin supplying complete test kits for further distribution by Co-Diagnostics. The enhanced partnership enables Co-Diagnostics to reach additional testing facilities while leaning on Promega Corporation’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and increased capacity.

The regions covered in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market statistics, including COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market share, detailed COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables industry. This COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280895/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • EIA reports weekly increases for U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 3. On average, analysts forecasted a climb of 2.

  • Vietnam Backtracks After Touting $3.3 Billion Intel Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City announced an effort to court a $3.3 billion investment from Intel Corp., only to amend much of its original statement to remove mentions of the US chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPow

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

  • AI-powered Bing search engine could solve 'unanswered' ChatGPT queries: Microsoft

    Yusuf Mehdi, Head of Microsoft Devices and Search, discusses Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine. You can watch the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:00 On a 'new day for search' 00:16 On ChatGPT queries going unanswered

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Sa

  • Coal Miners Brace for ‘Awful Spring’ as Mild Weather Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The dramatic turnaround of the US coal industry that’s sent share prices soaring and provided a lifeline for miners is running out of steam. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedMi

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • NioCorp's Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Showing Strong Rare Earth Recovery Results, in Line with Expectations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") at L3 Process Development in Quebec, Canada has succeeded in producing a high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from NioCorp's integrated demonstration plant. These encouraging results lend support to the technical feasibility of separating high-purity oxides of several key magnetic rare earths, on which the U.S. is presently 10

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Tyson Foods First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Sean […]

  • TotalEnergies Hikes Dividend, Buybacks on Record 2022 Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE raised its dividend and will buy back a further $2 billion of shares after surging oil and gas prices lifted 2022 profit to a record $36.2 billion.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed

  • 16 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 most valuable beverage brands in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World. From the early 1900s, the beverage market was modestly equipped by some regional manufacturers that only had the capacity of supplying […]

  • Posthaste: 'Seven years of feast' — why these oil and gas players are seen on the brink of a super cycle

    Energy services market set to grow to $1 trillion in 2025

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Trade in a Range

    Crude oil markets did rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but they continue to trade in a range overall.

  • EIA lifts 2023 oil-price forecasts, but cuts natural-gas price outlook

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration raised its 2023 forecasts for WTI and Brent oil, but reduced its outlook for U.S. natural-gas prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.

  • Volkswagen’s Cash Flow Hit by Supply-Chain Issues. Stock Falls.

    The German car giant preannounced 2022 results. Operating profit and free cash flow came in a little lower than Wall Street projected.

  • Zimbabwe to start operating new coal power unit by March

    Zimbabwe will start operating a new unit at its only coal-fired power plant by March, the country's deputy energy minister said on Wednesday, providing relief to millions of citizens rocked by frequent power outages in recent months. The new unit of the Hwange power plant will lift the African nation's installed capacity by more than 14% to 2400 megawatts. The next unit is expected to be commissioned soon after, Magna Mudyiwa said, without giving a timeline.

  • Oil Prices Climb Despite Underwhelming Chinese Demand

    Oil prices climbed at the start of the week in response to the embargo on Russian oil products and the disruption caused by earthquakes in Turkey, although Chinese oil demand continues to disappoint