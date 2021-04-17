COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Car Rack Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has monitored the car rack market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the car rack market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the bike car rack segment in 2020.
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing demand for adventure tourism is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, CRUZBER SA, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, and Yakima Products Inc. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing demand for smaller cars. However, difficulties in installation might challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2020.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market - Global automotive bicycle rack market is segmented by product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Off-road Vehicle Seats Market - Global off-road vehicle seats market is segmented by application (side-by-sides, ATVs, and off-road motorcycles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, CRUZBER SA, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, and Yakima Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for smaller cars will offer immense growth opportunities, difficulties in the installation are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this car rack market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Car Rack Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41443
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car rack market report covers the following areas:
Car Rack Market Size
Car Rack Market Trends
Car Rack Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for adventure tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the car rack market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist car rack market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the car rack market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Roof box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ACPS Automotive GmbH
Allen Sports USA
Atera GmbH
CRUZBER SA
KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG
Kuat Racks
Mont Blanc Group AB
Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
Thule Group AB
Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/car-rack-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-car-rack-market-during-q1-of-2021-expected-to-reach-usd-1-45-billion-by-2025technavio-301270401.html
SOURCE Technavio