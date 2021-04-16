COVID-19 Impact Analysis on E-cigarette Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 14.39 Billion by 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-cigarette market is expected to grow by USD 14.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.
The increasing investments by vendors in the global e-cigarette market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stiff competition from other nicotine products will hamper the market growth.
E-cigarette Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the modular e-cigarette segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the launch of new products. The market growth in the modular e-cigarette segment will be significant over the forecast period.
E-cigarette Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increasing promotional activities by vendors are driving the growth of the e-cigarette market in North America.
The US is one of the key markets for e-cigarette in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Altria Group Inc.
British American Tobacco Plc
Imperial Brands Plc
Japan Tobacco Inc.
JUUL Labs Inc.
Nicopure Labs LLC
NJOY LLC
Philip Morris International Inc.
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
Turning Point Brands Inc.
