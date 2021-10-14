U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.58
    +55.78 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.45
    +426.64 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.37
    +193.73 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.21
    +29.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.92
    +0.48 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0210 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5910
    +0.3440 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,586.66
    +2,521.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,385.69
    +10.46 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.80
    +63.98 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

COVID-19 Impact: Global Automotive Voice Command System Market to Hit a Revenue of $4,985.8 Million at a CAGR of 19.4% during the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - Exclusive Business Opportunity Report by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

Global automotive voice command system market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2019-2026. In technology segment, embedded sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. In application segment, AI sub-segment and passenger vehicle sub-segments in vehicle type segment is expected to be the most profitable ones. By region, North America is expected to lead the market.

New York, USA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Research Dive, the global automotive voice command system market is expected to garner a revenue of $4,985.8 million at a CAGR of 19.4% by the end of 2026, increasing from $1,208.6 million in 2018.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Automotive Voice Command System Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/164

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Automotive Voice Command System Market

Drivers: The main driving factor of the global automotive voice command system market is the popularity and convenience of automotive voice recognition techniques. Rising demand of voice recognition system by the e-commerce is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraint: Dual voice and poor software quality are some of the drawback of the voice command system which is expected to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.

Opportunity: New innovations such as motor-cycle intelligent biometric voice command system is expected to create many opportunities for the market during the analysis period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Automotive Voice Command System Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/164

Key Segments of the Automotive Voice Command System Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on technology, application, vehicle type, and regional analysis.

Technology: Embedded Technology Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The embedded technology sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $2,557.7 million by the end of 2026, increasing from $709.4million in 2018. The main factor behind the growth of the segment is the safety features of embedded voice recognition system.

Check out all Automotive and Transportation Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/automotive-and-transportation

Application: AI Sub-Segment Expected to Earn the Highest Market Share

The AI sub-segment of the automotive voice command system market is predicted to garner the maximum revenue of $2,413.1million by 2026. AI is an indispensable component of electric vehicles as it ensures the safety of the passengers. AI offers hassle-free experience to the vehicle owners by automatically responding to the embedded voice command system. This is the main factor behind the market growth.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

Passenger vehicle sub-segment is forecasted to generate a revenue of $2,587.6 million by the end of 2026. Rising adoption of automated features by the car-making industries to provide convenient features is expected to enhance the growth of the market segment.

Regional Insight: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America automotive voice command system market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,635.3 million by the end of 2026. The leading players of the industry have their presence in the North American countries and they are investing a huge amount of time and energy as well as money in the research and development of the market. This is the main factor enhancing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players & Innovative Strategies

• Nuance Communications, Inc.
• Microsoft
• Alphabet,
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• BMW AG
• Daimler AG.
• Ford Motor Company
• LumenVox.
• Sensory Inc.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent development

In July 2021, Nuance Communications, Inc., a software technology company based out of America, stated that Wings Financial Credit Union, the largest credit union of Minnesota has integrated its Intelligent Engagement platform as well as Gatekeeper voice biometrics solution to offer greater custom-made and more secure experiences to their members. Wings Financial has solidified its capability to deliver outstanding service across all channels and added cutting-edge protection against fraud coercions.

These players are currently focusing on R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the growth of the market. The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8352/vehicle-exhaust-hose-market

EV Charging Cable Market: https://www.researchdive.com/94/ev-charging-cable-market

Connected Motorcycle Market: https://www.researchdive.com/84/connected-motorcycle-market

EV Charging Infrastructure Market: https://www.researchdive.com/83/ev-charging-infrastructure-market

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Should Be Mid-Cap Stocks Soon

    Lovesac, PubMatic, and Baozun all trade at market caps below $2 billion, but that could change soon.