COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online education market to register a CAGR of over 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing advantages of online learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Education Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the online education market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43516

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online education market in the education services industry include 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Online Education Market size

  • Online Education Market trends

  • Online Education Market industry analysis

The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online education market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global K-12 Instruction Material Market - Global K-12 instruction material market is segmented by product (traditional instruction material and digital instruction material), course offering (curriculum and assessment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online education market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online education market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by type

  • Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 2U Inc.

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

  • Coursera Inc.

  • edX Inc.

  • iTutorGroup

  • LinkedIn Corp.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Udacity Inc.

  • Udemy Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-education-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-and-recovery-analysis---online-education-market-2020-2024--growing-advantages-of-online-learning-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301365518.html

SOURCE Technavio

