COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online education market to register a CAGR of over 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Education Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online education market in the education services industry include 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market.

Online Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by type

Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2U Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

iTutorGroup

LinkedIn Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

