COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Auto Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Auto Insurance Market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-5% during the forecast period.

Auto Insurance Market Procurement Research Report
Auto Insurance Market Procurement Research Report

Find More Detailed Insights on the Trends and Challenges: www.spendedge.com/report/auto-insurance-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Who are the key vendors in Auto Insurance Market?
    Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., AXA SA, Assicurazioni Generali SPA, Allstate Corp., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Munich Re Group, and PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Cost-plus pricing, risk-based pricing, and reference-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spending on Auto Insurance?
    During 2021-2025, the Auto Insurance market will register an incremental spend of about USD 348.11 Billion.

  • What is the CAGR for the Auto Insurance market?
    Auto Insurance will grow at a CAGR of about 8.49% during 2021-2025.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Receive Free Sample Report to access the definite purchasing guide on Auto Insurance procurement.

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

  • Financial Modelling Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global financial modelling services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Key Insights Provided in the Auto Insurance Research Report:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?

  • What are the factors driving the price changes?

  • Is my Auto Insurance TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-and-recovery-analysis--auto-insurance-market-procurement-intelligence-report--spendedge-301350319.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

