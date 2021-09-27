U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

COVID-19 Impacts: Managed Print Services Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021-2025 | The Increasing Adoption of MPS By SMEs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Managed Print Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Managed Print Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Managed Print Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the Managed Print Services Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 6.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased adoption of MPS by SMEs is notably driving the managed print services market growth, although factors such as increasing use of digital media may impede the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The Managed Print Services Market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for managed print services in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ARC Document Solutions Inc.

  • Canon Inc.

  • Exela Technologies Inc.

  • HP Inc.

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports :
Commercial Printing Market -The projected valuation of the commercial printing market by 2025 is USD 42.33 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

3D Printing Market -The 3D printing market size in the education sector has the potential to grow by USD 687.56 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by deployment

  • Market Segmentation by geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impacts-managed-print-services-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-almost-5-through-2021-2025--the-increasing-adoption-of-mps-by-smes-to-boost-growth--technavio-insights-301384239.html

SOURCE Technavio

