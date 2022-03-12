COVID-19 - Montréal announces changes to the maximum capacity of its facilities

MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In compliance with the most recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions decreed by the gouvernement du Québec, Montréal has announced changes to the maximum capacities of municipal facilities.

As of today, all municipal facilities are open at their full capacity. This includes projection rooms, event and athletics rooms, etc. In addition, vaccination passports are no longer required in our facilities.

It should be noted that Montréal is complying with the directives issued by the Québec government regarding public health measures and the application of the vaccine passport.

Important:

Certain provisions could severely limit the practice of certain activities and access to specific establishments, so citizens are invited to consult the Status of municipal sites and services page before planning their outings.

