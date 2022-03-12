U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,855.24
    +68.24 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

COVID-19 - Montréal announces changes to the maximum capacity of its facilities

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In compliance with the most recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions decreed by the gouvernement du Québec, Montréal has announced changes to the maximum capacities of municipal facilities.

As of today, all municipal facilities are open at their full capacity. This includes projection rooms, event and athletics rooms, etc. In addition, vaccination passports are no longer required in our facilities.

It should be noted that Montréal is complying with the directives issued by the Québec government regarding public health measures and the application of the vaccine passport.

Important:
Certain provisions could severely limit the practice of certain activities and access to specific establishments, so citizens are invited to consult the Status of municipal sites and services page before planning their outings.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/12/c3848.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Dozens More Urge End to Texas Transgender Kids Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of U.S. companies, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Dow Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, urged Texas to scrap Governor Greg Abbott’s order that likens gender-affirming health-care for transgender children to child abuse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteUkraine Update: Premier Signals Gas, Food Supplies Are HoldingBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail t

  • Marathon Petroleum Shuts Oil Pipeline After Leak in Illinois

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Pipe Line Inc. has shut down a pipeline in Illinois that leaked crude oil into a local canal, the company said on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteUkraine Update: Premier Signals Gas, Food Supplies Are HoldingBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarRussian Billionaires Reshape Their Fortunes While They CanThe leak into the Cahokia

  • Retirement: The pros and cons of adding crypto to your 401(k) plan

    Michael Durso, co-founder of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss advantages and disadvantages of adding crypto to retirement savings plans.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteUkraine Update: Premier Signals Gas, Food Supplies Are HoldingBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Image

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteUkraine Update: Premier Signals Gas, Food Supplies Are HoldingBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarRussian Billionaires Reshape Their Fortunes Whi

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) plunged 44% on Friday, following reports that the Chinese ride-hailing leader was ceasing its preparations for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi reportedly went ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) in June despite calls from Chinese regulators to first strengthen its data management systems, so as to better protect its users' personal information. In December, the situation worsened to the point that Didi announced its intention to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • BlackRock funds just lost $17 billion due to Russian exposure. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Western banks are owed $121 billion by Russian entities

    Western banks are owed over $120 billion from Russian entities, most of which they may never get back.

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.