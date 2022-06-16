U.S. markets closed

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Market to Reach $743 Million by 2027. Home Testing COVID-19 Kits Gaining Traction - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $743 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market is witnessing robust funding and investments to scale up COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. At-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are expected to increase as many companies have been coming up with a greater number of at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with increasing launches and approvals by the FDA in recent times. Currently, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are trending in many developed countries and have also been made freely available, whereas, in developing countries, they have received increased approval on prescription.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$743 MILLION

CAGR

(26.33%)

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Prescription, End-User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

COUNTRIES COVERED

UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherland, Poland, US, Canada, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, and Chile

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The global COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits market is growing at a rapid pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will soon turn into a normal market. The number of checked COVID-19 cases has crossed millions across the globe. Each country has its own challenges in controlling the spread of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

The latest development in rapid antigen test kits includes instant testing at home. For instance, there are many vendors who have actively been manufacturing and selling home self-test kits, which is helping to control the large pool of patients going to hospitals and clinics to get tested. ANP Technologies, BD, BioSynex, Getein Biotech, Hangzhou Clongene Biotech, Abbott, and Mylab have been offering self-test home kits.

Key Highlights

  • Professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits dominated the prescription segment with the highest market share of 86.5% in 2021 because the governments have permitted the use of only professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits in several diagnostic centers.

  • Hospitals and Clinics dominated the end-user segment as they are the first point of contact for diagnosis. Most hospitals and clinics have procured the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits highly due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

  • Europe dominated the market due to the growing investments in research and developments of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits and the presence of the key players in the region.

  • APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising cases of COVID-19 are supporting the growing demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and increasing approval of COVID-19 rapid antigen kits is driving the growth of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in the region.

  • Major players are focusing on inorganic growth as a strategy to expand their business to increase their market share and presence.

Market Segmentation

Prescription

  • Professional

  • At-Home/OTC

End-User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Laboratories

  • Individuals/Homecare

  • Others

Geography

  • Europe

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Netherland

    • Poland

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • APAC

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

    • Malaysia

    • China

    • Philippines

    • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Iran

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Peru

    • Columbia

    • Chile

Robust Funding and Investments to Scale-up COVID-19 Test Kit Production

In September 2020, with the aim of scaling up the production of rapid antigen tests, the Global Fund, (an international financing and partnership organization to finance or fund AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria prevention) announced that it has made available an initial $50 million from its COVID-19 response mechanism to enable countries to purchase at least 10 million new rapid tests at the guaranteed price.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market – Vendor Analysis

Key Vendors

  • Abbott

  • BD

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AccuBioTech

  • AIVD Biotech

  • AMEDA LABORDIAGNOSTIK

  • ANP Technologies

  • Angstrom Biotech

  • ARISTA Biotech

  • Assure Tech (Hangzhou)

  • Biolidics

  • BioMaxima SA

  • Biopanda Reagents

  • Biosynex

  • BIOHIT Healthcare

  • BioSpeedia

  • BioMedomics

  • BioTeke

  • BTNX

  • CTK Biotech

  • CERTEST BIOTEC

  • Celltrion

  • Chembio Diagnostics

  • Ellume

  • Empowered Diagnostics

  • FUJIFILM

  • GUANGZHOU DECHENG BIOTECHNOLOGY

  • Getein Biotech

  • GenBody

  • Hangzhou Alltest Biotech

  • Hangzhou Clongene Biotech

  • Healgen Scientific

  • Wondfo

  • KH Medical

  • Lepu Medical Technology

  • LumiraDx

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions

  • Meril Life Sciences

  • Medicofarma

  • nal von minden

  • OraSure Technologies

  • PerkinElmer

  • Quidel

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • SD Biosensor

  • Tianjin Era Biology Technology

  • Xiamen Boson Biotech

  • Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Explore our Healthcare Lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


