COVID-19 Related HVAC Shortages Affecting Service Times and Jobs in Houston

·3 min read

A/C repair companies seeing 3-6 week delays in parts, causing HVAC techs to search for greener pastures

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texans approached the summer months, A/C companies like Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical , reached out to the community to make them aware of the impending HVAC system and part shortages related to COVID-19 factory shutdowns. That warning is now a stark reality for many A/C companies in the Houston area, causing long delays for repairs and replacements. The impact is so large, that it's causing some A/C technicians to search employment with companies that were better prepared for the shortage.

To better serve the Houston community, Abacus heeded those warnings and ensured that they had enough parts and units in stock to make sure their customers received the help they needed without having to wait weeks in uncomfortable situations for new parts to arrive. "I've been in the HVAC industry for 20 years and have seen minor equipment shortages in the past," said Zach Cooper, an Abacus Technician. "I have never experienced the shortage we are seeing today."

Many A/C technicians also feel a responsibility to help their community and even left their jobs to join companies, like Abacus, that were prepared for the shortage. "In order to take care of my clients and my family, I seeked out a company who had inventory, integrity and the means to take care of clients in need," said Cooper. "I found that Abacus was proactive in finding materials and acquiring equipment to ensure quality service and installations for their customers."

Abacus is currently hiring new A/C technicians in the Houston area and continues to grow in the midst of a pandemic. For more information on employment or service, head to www.abacusplumbing.net .

ABOUT ABACUS PLUMBING
Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003. Founded by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing maintains an A+ rating and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence with the Better Business Bureau. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee. Abacus is part of Wrench Group, LLC, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. Wrench Group collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually across twelve markets and sixteen brands in the United States. For more information, please visit us at wrenchgroup.com. To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin,
visit abacusplumbing.com.

Licenses: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL39119

Media Contact:

Michelle J. Lamont
214-228-9135
316416@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-related-hvac-shortages-affecting-service-times-and-jobs-in-houston-301353697.html

SOURCE Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical

