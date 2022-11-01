U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.25
    +35.25 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    +205.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,580.50
    +133.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.80
    +17.80 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.60
    +14.90 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    +0.79 (+4.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9936
    +0.0049 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0075 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1300
    -1.5840 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,634.25
    -137.09 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.56
    +6.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.06
    +106.53 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

COVID-19 Virus Increases Risk for Other Infections by Disrupting Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection with the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, can reduce the number of bacterial species in a patient's gut, with the lesser diversity creating space for dangerous microbes to thrive, a new study finds.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)
(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)

The study builds on the realization that widespread use of antibiotics to fight infections with disease-causing bacteria in recent decades, by killing off species most vulnerable to available drugs, has left in place more species that are resistant to antibiotics. In addition, disruptions in gut bacterial ratios have previously been linked to more severe COVID-19.

However, researchers say, it has remained unclear until now which came first, the coronavirus infection disrupting the gut microbiome or an already weakened gut making the body more vulnerable to the virus. The new study appears to favor the former explanation. The new investigation also revealed that antibiotic-resistant species can escape into the bloodstream, putting patients at greater risk for life-threatening secondary infections.

Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the investigation involved 96 men and women hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 in New York City and in New Haven, Conn. Results showed that the majority of patients had low gut microbiome diversity, with a full quarter dominated by a single type of bacteria. At the same time, populations of several microbes known to include antibiotic-resistant species increased, possible due to widespread antibiotic use early in the pandemic.

These antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in the gut were also observed to have migrated into the bloodstream in 20% of patients. The study authors note that further research is needed to uncover why this group was at higher risk for a secondary infection while others remained protected.

"Our findings suggest that coronavirus infection directly interferes with the healthy balance of microbes in the gut, further endangering patients in the process," says study co-senior author and microbiologist Ken Cadwell, PhD. "Now that we have uncovered the source of this bacterial imbalance, physicians can better identify those coronavirus patients most at risk of a secondary bloodstream infection," adds Cadwell.

The new study is the first to show that the coronavirus infection alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics to treat the disease as others experts had thought, damages the gut microbiome, says Cadwell, also a professor in the Departments of Microbiology and Medicine at NYU Langone Health. He adds the study is also provides the first evidence that the very same bacteria in the gut are also entering the blood stream of patients, causing dangerous infections.

The report is publishing online Nov. 1 in the journal Nature Communications.

For the investigation, researchers first infected dozens of mice with the coronavirus and analyzed the makeup of bacterial species in their stool samples. This step allowed them to untangle whether the coronavirus could directly disrupt the microbiome independently of hospitalization and treatment.

Next, they collected stool samples and blood tests from COVID-19 patients at NYU Langone Health and Yale University hospitals to assess gut microbe composition and presence of secondary infection. If any bacteria group made up a majority of the bacteria living in the gut, they were considered dominant.

"Our results highlight how the gut microbiome and different parts of the body's immune system are closely interconnected," says study senior author Jonas Schluter, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology at NYU Langone and a member of its Institute for Systems Genetics. "An infection in one can lead to major disruptions in the other." Schluter cautions that since the patients received different kinds of treatments for their illness, the investigation could not entirely account for all factors that may have contributed to the disruption of their microbiome and worsen their disease.

According to Schluter, the study team next plans to examine why certain microbial species are more likely to escape the gut during COVID-19. The researchers say they also intend to explore how different microbes interact, which may contribute to this migration into the bloodstream.

Funding for the study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants DP2 AI164318, R01 AI143639, R21 AI139374, R01 DK093668, R01 AI121244, R01 HL123340, R01 AI130945, R01 AI140754, and R01 DK124336. Further funding support was provided by the Yale School of Public Health, the Beatrice Kleinberg Neuwirth Fund, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, the Judith and Stewart Colton Center of Autoimmunity, the Jan Vilcek/David Goldfarb Fellowship Endowment Funds, The G. Harold and Leila Y. Mathers Charitable Foundation, the Yale COVID-19 Research Resource Fund, and the Bristol Meyers Squibb Foundation.

Cadwell has served as a consultant for Vedanta and for the pharmaceutical companies Abbvie, GentiBio, and Synedgen. Schluter is cofounder of Postbiotics Plus Research, which develops microbiome therapies. The terms and conditions are being managed in accordance with the policies of NYU Langone.

In addition to Cadwell and Schluter, other NYU study investigators included Mericien Venzon, BS;  Lucie Bernard, PhD; Jordan Axelrad, MD, PhD; Grant Hussey, MD, PhD; Alexis Sullivan, PhD; Chenzhen Lily Zhang, PhD; Maria Noval, PhD; Ana Valero-Jimenez, PhD; Juan Gago, MD, MPH; Evan Wilder, MD; Lorna Thorpe, PhD, MPH; Dan Littman, MD, PhD; Meike Dittmann, PhD; Kenneth Stapleford, PhD; Bo Shopsin, MD, PhD; and Victor Torres, PhD. Other study investigators included Joh Klein, BS; Arnau Casanovas-Massana, PhD; Albert Ko, MD; and Akiko Iwasaki, PhD; at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Media Inquiries:
Shira Polan
Phone: 212-404-4279
shira.polan@nyulangone.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-virus-increases-risk-for-other-infections-by-disrupting-normal-mix-of-gut-bacteria-301662483.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • CDC director tests positive for COVID again

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday. Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • This Is What Happens When You Take Ibuprofen 30 Days in a Row, According to Doctors

    Motrin, Midol, Advil, and Addaprin—these are all brand names of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) ibuprofen, and many of us keep a bottle or two of this medicine in the bathroom cabinet in case of headaches, cramps, or other minor discomforts. In addition to the over-the-counter (OTC) version that can be grabbed off the shelf, prescription ibuprofen was also the 38th most prescribed drug in the U.S. as of 2020, so a lot of us are taking it. But just because it's popular and easy to

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • Oklahoma man charged for knowingly spreading HIV to partners

    Oklahoma City police say Ernest Lacour intentionally spread HIV to several women.

  • LEXX: DehydraTECH CBD HYPER-H21-4 Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT HYPER-H21-4 Results In an October 27 th press release , Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) reported impressive results from its human clinical hypertension study designated HYPER-H21-4. This is the fourth and most comprehensive of Lexaria’s hypertension studies and was structured as a randomized, double-blinded,

  • Cigarette smoke can reprogram cells in your airways, causing COPD to hang on after smoking ends

    Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Pascal Kiszon via Getty ImagesSmoking is the most common cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an often fatal respiratory condition that afflicts millions of Americans. But for many patients living with COPD, stopping smoking isn’t the end of the battle. Cigarette smoke is a complex mixture of gases, chemicals and even bacteria. When it enters the lungs, it generates an inflammatory response

  • How an experimental treatment beat a little girl's cancer

    When Emily Whitehead was six years old, she became the first child ever to receive genetically-modified T cells, an experimental treatment for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the field of cellular medicine.

  • Eating These Popular Foods Spikes Your Risk of Depression and Anxiety, New Study Says

    A racing heartbeat, tightness in the chest, rapid breathing, irritability, negative thoughts, persistent feelings of sadness—do any of these sound familiar? If so, you may be one of the 40 million Americans affected by depression and anxiety. This number may be even higher today, considering the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that COVID caused a 25 percent increase in depression and anxiety disorders globally. Of course, many other factors could be to blame for our declining mental he

  • Just 2 Minutes of Exercise Daily Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease and Cancer, New Study Says

    Don't have time to fit in a full workout? New research says to pick up the pace on your daily walk or while doing household chores.

  • A happy marriage is good for the heart, study reveals

    A happy marriage helps heart attack patients to recover faster, a study has found.

  • Teenage girl seriously injured after being attacked by six dogs in Thousand Oaks

    Rick Montanez reports from Thousand Oaks, where six large dogs attacked a teenage girl Sunday afternoon. She was hospitalized in serious condition after being saved by firefighters and sheriff's deputies on the scene.

  • 3 million Americans are still avoiding the workforce. They might be ‘long social distancing’

    Unemployed workers might be "long social distancing," a new paper finds. They're too afraid of catching COVID to return to work.

  • This Black Founder Was Gaslit by Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her To Create a Community for Expectant Moms

    Here are three lessons a Black founder learned while building her groundbreaking app, Expectful, after facing struggles with breastfeeding

  • ICU evaluations prior to cardiac arrest increased odds of survival among Black adults

    Research Highlights: Previous research has found that Black people are less likely to survive after a cardiac arrest compared to white people, however, a new, preliminary study found no difference in the rates for either group in receiving an ...

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too