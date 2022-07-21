COVID-19's Effect on Stroke, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Other Innovations in Stroke and Aneurysm Care to Be Showcased at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 19th Annual Meeting

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialists from around the world will gather at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 19th Annual Meeting from July 25–29, 2022, in Toronto to discuss groundbreaking research and developments in the field of neurointerventional surgery.

The 2022 conference, held during SNIS' 30th anniversary year, will be a hybrid event with in-person and livestreamed content. Meeting session topics will include the role of artificial intelligence and robotics in neurointervention, new techniques for diagnosing, triaging and treating stroke and brain aneurysms, and the effect of COVID-19 on stroke patients.

Philip Meyers, MD, FSNIS, a renowned neurointerventionalist who has helped create or characterize many of the devices currently used daily during neurointerventional surgery, will deliver the meeting's Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture. Dr. Meyers will reflect on the wide-ranging improvements in stroke and aneurysm treatment over the course of his career and on the life and legacy of illustrious neurointerventionalist Grant Hieshima, MD, who died in 2019. In addition, Toronto native and stroke patient Monica Missrie will talk about her path back to her career as an interpreter and conservationist in this year's Amy Walters Lecture.

"The pace of innovation in neurointerventional surgery over the past 15 years has not relented even with the pandemic-related challenges. Conferences such as the SNIS Annual Meeting allow for healthy debate, education and collaboration among members which helps to clarify so much of what has occurred in our field this past year," said SNIS President Michael Chen, MD. "I am grateful that our talented colleagues can once again gather online or in person to teach, learn and inspire one another."

The 19th Annual Meeting will highlight promising new neurointerventional research, with press releases available on the following abstracts:

AI Based Gaze Deviation to Aid LVO Diagnosis in NCCT

Towards Self-Steering Microcatheters for Neurointervention

Characteristics of a COVID-19 Cohort with Large Vessel Occlusion: A Multicenter International Study

Technical and Clinical Outcomes in Distal Occlusion Thrombectomy by Frontline Technique—A Multicenter Study

Real-world Outcomes of Endovascular Thrombectomy for Treatment of Acute Basilar Artery Occlusion in the United States

Long-Term Effect of Field Triage on Times to Endovascular Treatment for Emergent Large Vessel Occlusion

Prior to the meeting, the society will host the SNIS Women in Neurointervention Leadership Program, led by returning speaker Sara Laschever, an author and expert on women in the workplace, and Leanne Meyer, director of the Carnegie Mellon Women's Executive Leadership Academy. The program will help guide attendees to build their personal leadership brand and strategize to reach their professional goals.

When: July 25–29, 2022

Where: To register for the conference (in person and virtual), please email cjewell@vancomm.com.

Interview: To schedule an interview with SNIS President Dr. Chen or other SNIS physicians, please contact Camille Jewell at cjewell@vancomm.com or 202-248-5460.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

