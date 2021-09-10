U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,497.74
    +4.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,897.55
    +18.17 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,272.39
    +24.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.54
    +1.42 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +1.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,500.16
    -1,703.57 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    -48.38 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

COVID Cleaning Services Company in Sydney Working 24 Hours a Day to Keep Up with Demand

Clean Group Sydney
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney [ Tel:1300141946 ] has reported that their cleaning professionals offering COVID cleaning services in Sydney are working 24 hours a day just to keep up with demand as the pandemic continues. The high demand for COVID cleaning services in the city of Sydney continues because of many businesses being hit by COVID-19. And Clean Group Sydney is one of the leading COVID cleaning services in the city not just because of their quality deep cleaning services but also because they provide COVID deep cleaning in Sydney with certification. This certification ensures that the commercial establishment’s premises have been cleaned in compliance with Safe Work Australia (SWA) guidelines and this can be used to get quick and easy approval to reopen from the Australian Health Department.

“You can trust Clean Group’s affordable COVID deep cleaning services with certification to get your business back up and running quickly and efficiently,” says Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney. “Our COVID 19 cleaning and disinfection services help businesses and other medium risk environments all over Sydney NSW to fully decontaminate after exposure to coronavirus. Contact us today about the cost of our services or more information.”

Covid cleaning services
Covid cleaning services

They offer various kinds of COVID cleaning services in Sydney. These include: commercial COVID cleaning, residential COVID cleaning, vehicle COVID cleaning, warehouse COVID cleaning, medical COVID cleaning, childcare COVID cleaning, and more. It is important to note that even if all employees wear a face mask and practice social distancing, viruses such as COVID 19, need an extremely high degree of commercial cleaning expertise by a reliable cleaning company using the appropriate cleaning equipment and tools to get rid of COVID 19 totally. It is not advisable to risk substandard cleaning services provided by cleaners who are inexperienced with COVID 19 cleaning protocols and SWA standards.

There are a number of reasons why the COVID cleaning services that they offer stands out among the other providers in the industry. These include: their proprietary electrostatic virus shield application technology, which can eliminate up to 99 percent of germs, including coronavirus; provision of disinfection services that are in compliance with safety and health guidelines; use of hospital-grade disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19; their highly trained cleaners with expertise in their field; experience in serving quality-focused companies; provision of free on-site evaluation of cleaning requires and a free quote; and 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

The electrostatic virus shield that they can provide is created using a combination of hospital-grade disinfectants approved by the TGA and the most up-to-date electrostatic sprayer application technology. What the electrostatic sprayer does is send out electrically charged disinfectant particles that can cover all of the surfaces that can possibly harbour germs and the COVID virus, including those places that are hard to reach, such as carpet fibres, arm rests, behind door handles, and similar places that might not be reached by regular disinfectant sprays. The droplets of disinfectant are ensured to go the various surfaces, including those that are hard to reach because they are positively charged while surfaces are negatively charged. This means that the droplets of disinfectant are attracted to the surfaces and will remain there and not drop to the ground as is what usually happens with regular sprays, creating pools of chemicals on the floor.

To ensure a truly effective COVID cleaning, they provide a two-stage service. First of all, they will provide the same services that is required when providing regular office cleaning to eliminate dirt, dust, and other particles. Secondly, they will decontaminate or sanitise every object or item in the premises, including various equipment, door handles, toilet seats, keyboards, phones, boards, desks, bins, and drawers to make sure that all viruses and bacteria are all killed and eliminated.

The costs of the COVID deep cleaning services will vary significantly and will depend a lot on the size of the premises to be cleaned, ease of access, the amount of chemicals to be used, and more. That is why they provide clients with a free quote so that there will be no surprises.

https://youtu.be/iZXTp3E7_EQ

Those who need COVID cleaning by Clean Group can visit the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:

Clean Group Sydney
Stephen Matthews
+61288598938
sales@cleangroup.email
50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

CONTACT: Stephen Matthews


Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed

    The Biden administration said on Thursday it will relaunch a process that could permanently protect a vital Alaskan watershed from development of the contentious Pebble Mine project https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-alaska-pebblemine/u-s-rejects-permit-for-alaskas-pebble-mine-company-vows-appeal-idUSKBN2852XM that has been pursued for more than a decade. The Department of Justice asked in an Alaska federal district court filing that the court vacate a 2019 decision by the Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency to remove protection of the Bristol Bay watershed. The agency could then resume an effort to protect certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed, whose streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds are home to North America's most productive salmon fisheries of five types of salmon: coho, Chinook, sockeye, chum and pink.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Samsung decision on new U.S. chip plant location 'imminent' -Texas county judge

    A decision by Samsung Electronics on the location of its new $17 billion U.S. chip plant was imminent, the judge for Texas' Williamson County, which is in the running for the new factory, said on Thursday. Samsung has said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024. The company has said no decision has been made and that it was also considering Williamson County's southern neighbor Austin and sites in New York and California.

  • Chevron Aims to Burnish Green Credential Before Investor Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. has inked eight deals in little more than two weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas ahead of a presentation to investors next week on ESG.Amid rising shareholder pressure on climate issues, Chevron is pro-actively forging climate-friendly joint ventures with an array of startups as well as corporate giants that include Caterpillar Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.The moves come just months after tiny activist fund Engine No. 1 put the

  • Jale Sakiyan Ates Shares Her Insights On Challenges, Opportunities and Mining Industry Change

    IWiM - International Women in Mining recently sat down (virtually) with Jale SAKIYAN ATES, Environmental Manager at TÜPRAG Metal Madencilik San. Tic. A.S., Eldorado Gold's subsidiary in Turkey.

  • Sustainable jet fuel company Alder Fuels seals investments from United, Honeywell

    The aviation industry is notoriously difficult to decarbonize, in part because airplanes use a petroleum-based fuel to fly. Alder Fuels wants to change that. The new clean tech company, headed by Bryan Sherbacow, is developing a low-carbon jet fuel that can be used as a 100% drop-in replacement for petroleum fuel, without needing to adapt existing aircraft or engines.

  • Cheeky Wolf Bites Grizzly Bear on the Butt

    A cheeky wolf could be seen repeatedly biting a grizzly bear on the butt in Yellowstone National Park, footage posted on September 4 shows.The animal can be seen boldly approaching the bear and repeatedly nipping it in video posted to Facebook by Gary Gaston. He told USA Today there was a carcass nearby that was attracting the animals.In his post, Gaston commented, “Crazy wolves, these.” Credit: Gary Gaston via Storyful

  • This Energy Storage Stock Will Benefit From Renewable Power Trends

    Energy Vault is merging with special purpose acquisition company Novus Capital II, bringing its energy storage technology to stock market investors.

  • Swiss clean energy firm lists on NYSE via SPAC deal

    Energy Vault hopes to solve the world’s clean energy storage problems.

  • California asks Biden administration to allow gas plants to run at maximum

    The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which is seeking an emergency order by Sept. 10, made the ask in a Sept. 7 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The move is the latest example of California's struggle to move away https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/californias-clean-grid-may-lean-oil-gas-avoid-summer-blackouts-2021-08-11 from fossil fuels like natural gas that contribute to climate change.

  • Laser-initiated fusion leads the way to safe, affordable clean energy

    The quest to make fusion power a reality recently took a massive step forward. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the results of an experiment with an unprecedented high fusion yield. A single laser shot initiated reactions that released 1.3 megajoules of fusion yield energy with signatures of propagating nuclear burn.

  • U.S. Puts $562 Billion Price Tag on Ramping Up Solar Power

    The Energy Department said the U.S. could get 44% of its electricity from solar energy if it pursues an aggressive agenda.

  • Natural gas blocked from Democrats' clean electricity plan

    House Democrats have decided to keep natural gas out of the “Clean Electricity Payment Program,” the centerpiece climate policy of their $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending reconciliation package, delivering a big win for environmental activists.

  • This hack for cleaning your Keurig coffee maker is a total game-changer: ‘I totally needed a visual’

    This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.

  • Grizzly Bear and 2 Cubs Maul 39-Year-Old Man, Giving Him 'Lacerations and Puncture Wounds'

    "Female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their young, especially when surprised," officials say

  • The 4 things needed to reach Biden's ambitious 2050 solar goal

    A report on the future of solar energy from the Department of Energy paints a sunny picture, if you will, of the next three decades, at the end of which nearly half the country's energy will be provided by the sun. The solar cells themselves will need to continue to improve in both cost and efficiency in order to achieve the kind of installation volumes hoped for by the DOE. For reference, 2020 saw 15 gigawatts worth of solar installed, the most ever — but we're going to need to double that installation rate by 2025, then double it again by 2030.

  • Leopard comes face to face with cat after both fall down well

    Even as the leopard was rescued and released in its natural habitat, the netizens were curious to know the fate of the cat

  • California Seeks to Avert Blackouts by Burning More Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- California is asking the federal government to declare an “electric reliability emergency” so the Golden State can lean more heavily on fossil fuels to avoid blackouts. The state’s main grid operator wants the U.S. Department of Energy to suspend air-pollution rules for some natural gas-burning power plants in case their output is needed “to meet demand in the face of extremely challenging conditions including extreme heat waves, multiple fires, high winds, and various grid issues

  • Inside the Ohio factory that could make or break Biden's big solar energy push

    WALBRIDGE, Ohio - On the outskirts of Toledo, a short drive from Interstate 90, thousands of glass panels rumble along assembly lines at a factory that will help determine whether the Biden administration can meet two of its biggest goals - dramatically reducing carbon emissions and lessening reliance on China. First Solar is one of the few U.S. solar-panel manufacturers in an industry dominated by Chinese factories, some of which the Biden administration has accused of employing forced labor. L

  • Business Leaders, Sustainability and Health Experts and Environmental Groups Set to Unite at Sustainable Retail Summit to Help Shape Future of Industry

    Business Leaders, Sustainability and Health Experts and Environmental Groups Set to Unite at Sustainable Retail Summit to Help Shape Future of Industry