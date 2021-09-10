COVID Cleaning Services Company in Sydney Working 24 Hours a Day to Keep Up with Demand

Sydney, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney [ Tel:1300141946 ] has reported that their cleaning professionals offering COVID cleaning services in Sydney are working 24 hours a day just to keep up with demand as the pandemic continues. The high demand for COVID cleaning services in the city of Sydney continues because of many businesses being hit by COVID-19. And Clean Group Sydney is one of the leading COVID cleaning services in the city not just because of their quality deep cleaning services but also because they provide COVID deep cleaning in Sydney with certification. This certification ensures that the commercial establishment’s premises have been cleaned in compliance with Safe Work Australia (SWA) guidelines and this can be used to get quick and easy approval to reopen from the Australian Health Department.

“You can trust Clean Group’s affordable COVID deep cleaning services with certification to get your business back up and running quickly and efficiently,” says Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney. “Our COVID 19 cleaning and disinfection services help businesses and other medium risk environments all over Sydney NSW to fully decontaminate after exposure to coronavirus. Contact us today about the cost of our services or more information.”

They offer various kinds of COVID cleaning services in Sydney. These include: commercial COVID cleaning, residential COVID cleaning, vehicle COVID cleaning, warehouse COVID cleaning, medical COVID cleaning, childcare COVID cleaning, and more. It is important to note that even if all employees wear a face mask and practice social distancing, viruses such as COVID 19, need an extremely high degree of commercial cleaning expertise by a reliable cleaning company using the appropriate cleaning equipment and tools to get rid of COVID 19 totally. It is not advisable to risk substandard cleaning services provided by cleaners who are inexperienced with COVID 19 cleaning protocols and SWA standards.

There are a number of reasons why the COVID cleaning services that they offer stands out among the other providers in the industry. These include: their proprietary electrostatic virus shield application technology, which can eliminate up to 99 percent of germs, including coronavirus; provision of disinfection services that are in compliance with safety and health guidelines; use of hospital-grade disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19; their highly trained cleaners with expertise in their field; experience in serving quality-focused companies; provision of free on-site evaluation of cleaning requires and a free quote; and 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

The electrostatic virus shield that they can provide is created using a combination of hospital-grade disinfectants approved by the TGA and the most up-to-date electrostatic sprayer application technology. What the electrostatic sprayer does is send out electrically charged disinfectant particles that can cover all of the surfaces that can possibly harbour germs and the COVID virus, including those places that are hard to reach, such as carpet fibres, arm rests, behind door handles, and similar places that might not be reached by regular disinfectant sprays. The droplets of disinfectant are ensured to go the various surfaces, including those that are hard to reach because they are positively charged while surfaces are negatively charged. This means that the droplets of disinfectant are attracted to the surfaces and will remain there and not drop to the ground as is what usually happens with regular sprays, creating pools of chemicals on the floor.

To ensure a truly effective COVID cleaning, they provide a two-stage service. First of all, they will provide the same services that is required when providing regular office cleaning to eliminate dirt, dust, and other particles. Secondly, they will decontaminate or sanitise every object or item in the premises, including various equipment, door handles, toilet seats, keyboards, phones, boards, desks, bins, and drawers to make sure that all viruses and bacteria are all killed and eliminated.

The costs of the COVID deep cleaning services will vary significantly and will depend a lot on the size of the premises to be cleaned, ease of access, the amount of chemicals to be used, and more. That is why they provide clients with a free quote so that there will be no surprises.

Those who need COVID cleaning by Clean Group can visit the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

+61288598938

sales@cleangroup.email

50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

CONTACT: Stephen Matthews



