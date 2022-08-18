U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,978.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,504.00
    +10.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    +1.43 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +0.39 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9790
    -0.1110 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,523.49
    -77.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.91
    -11.91 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.67
    +15.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

COVID OUT clinical trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

University of Minnesota Medical School
·5 min read

Trial compared effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers — led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health — have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.

“We are pleased to contribute to the body of knowledge around COVID-19 therapies in general, with treatments that are widely available,” said Carolyn Bramante, MD, principal investigator of the study and an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the U of M Medical School. “Our trial suggests that metformin may reduce the likelihood of needing to go to the emergency room or be hospitalized for COVID-19.”

Bramante noted that this was a secondary outcome of the trial; the primary outcome included whether someone had low oxygen on a home oxygen monitor, and none of the medications in the trial prevented the primary outcome.

The COVID-OUT trial was the nation’s first to study whether metformin, a medication for type 2 diabetes; low-dose fluvoxamine, an antidepressant; and ivermectin, an antiparasitic, or their combinations could serve as possible treatments to prevent ER visits or hospitalization, as well as Long-COVID.

The study design was simple — patients were randomly assigned to receive one of the three drugs individually, placebo, or a combination of metformin and fluvoxamine or metformin and ivermectin. Although the study was placebo-controlled with exact-matching placebo pills, Dr. Bramante says 83% of volunteers received medications supported by existing data because of the six-arm design. Each participant received 2 types of pills to keep their treatment assignment masked, for 3 to 14 days of treatment. Each volunteer tracked their symptoms, and after 14 days, they completed a survey.

The 1323 participants in the trial were limited to adults with a body mass index greater than or equal to 25 kg/m2, which qualifies as overweight – for instance, someone who was at least five feet and six inches tall and weighed more than 155 pounds. To qualify for the study, volunteers enrolled within three days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. It was among the first randomized clinical trials for COVID-19 to include pregnant women.

The study included those who were vaccinated and those who were not. This is the first published trial where the majority of participants were vaccinated.

“Although we know COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, we know that some new strains of the virus may evade immunity and vaccines may not be available worldwide. So we felt we should study safe, available and inexpensive outpatient treatment options as soon as possible,” said Bramante. “Understanding whether outpatient treatments could ensure more people survive the illness if they contract it and have fewer long-term symptoms is an important piece of the pandemic response.”

The clinical trial launched in January 2021 after U of M Medical School researchers identified, through computer modeling and observational studies, that outpatient metformin use appeared to decrease the likelihood of mortality from, or being hospitalized for COVID-19. Their research, in partnership with UnitedHealth Group, was published in the Journal of Medical Virology and in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. Test-tube studies also found that metformin inhibited the Covid-19 virus in lab settings. These findings, along with additional prospective studies supporting the use of higher-dose fluvoxamine and ivermectin, provided the evidence to include all three medications as well as combination arms.

“Observational studies and in vitro experiments cannot be conclusive but do contribute to bodies of evidence,” said Bramante, who is also an internist and pediatrician with M Health Fairview. “To complete this study, we enrolled volunteers nationwide through six institutions in the U.S., including in Minneapolis.”

Participating clinical trial sites included M Health Fairview and Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Northwestern University in Chicago, Olive View – UCLA Education & Research Institute in Los Angeles, Optum in Colorado and Indiana, and University of Colorado Denver. Co-investigators on the study include Jared Huling, PhD; Thomas Murray, PhD; Hrishikesh Belani, MD; Michelle Biros, MD; David Boulware, MD; David Leibovitz, MD; Jacinda Nicklas, MD; David Odde, PhD; Matt Pullen, MD; Mike Puskarich, MD; John Buse, MD, PhD; Jennifer Thompson, MD; and Christopher Tignanelli, MD.

The trial received monetary support from the Parsemus Foundation, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Fast Grants, and UnitedHealth Group.

In addition, this research was supported by the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, grants UL1TR002494 and KL2TR002492, and the National Institute of Digestive, Diabetes, and Kidney diseases K23 DK124654. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

-30-

About the University of Minnesota Medical School
The University of Minnesota Medical School is at the forefront of learning and discovery, transforming medical care and educating the next generation of physicians. Our graduates and faculty produce high-impact biomedical research and advance the practice of medicine. We acknowledge that the U of M Medical School, both the Twin Cities campus and Duluth campus, is located on traditional, ancestral and contemporary lands of the Dakota and the Ojibwe, and scores of other Indigenous people, and we affirm our commitment to tribal communities and their sovereignty as we seek to improve and strengthen our relations with tribal nations. For more information about the U of M Medical School, please visit med.umn.edu.

CONTACT: Kat Dodge University of Minnesota Medical School kdodge@umn.edu


Recommended Stories

  • Ghana delivers biggest rate hike ever at emergency meeting

    Ghana's central bank on Wednesday delivered its biggest rate hike ever, a 300 basis point increase to 22%, at an emergency meeting to address the economy's rapid deterioration amid crippling inflation. The hike comes just three weeks after it kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 19% and said it was pausing to observe the impact of a series of record-breaking hikes. Ghana's cedi currency has continued its steep decline since the July monetary policy meeting, losing more than 6% against the dollar on Wednesday alone, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

  • FDA Approves Bluebird’s $2.8 Million Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

    The FDA approved a first-of-its-kind treatment from Bluebird Bio that represents a potential cure for a rare blood disorder at a price of $2.8 million per patient.

  • U.S. to end purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as industry pivots to commercial market

    Vaccines, treatments and tests will soon all be commercially available. But what that means for consumers' out-of-pocket costs is unclear.

  • AEMD: Positive Results in a Range of Conditions, Including COVID-19 & Monkey Pox

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:AEMD READ THE FULL AEMD RESEARCH REPORT Expanding the Potential Indications for Hemopurifier Treatment Aethlon Medical’s (NASDAQ:AEMD) clinical trials are moving forward and expanding, as AEMD continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its lead product, the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, in a broad range of viruses and conditions in single patient emergency use cases and in in vitro

  • Did Sarepta Therapeutics Just Unveil a Breakthrough?

    As one of the leading genetic medicine companies on the planet, Sarepta Therapeutics is on the forefront of many nerdy advances. It was the first drug developer to earn U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for products treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder impacting muscle development. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics currently boasts over 37 pipeline programs, including 21 assets in gene therapy alone.

  • Blueprint Medicines Stock Hammered As 'Long-Awaited' Test Results Disappoint

    Blueprint unveiled the "long-awaited" results of its study in indolent systemic mastocytosis on Wednesday, and the biotech stock crashed.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Drug News, NVAX & MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from Gilead (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • After third leadership change in less than a year, vTv Therapeutics Inc. reports $3.2 net loss in Q2

    Following another CEO transition and company restructuring, vTv Therapeutics Inc., the High Point clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, reported a net loss of $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2022.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy With A Possible Seagen Buyout Right Around The Corner?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Bedford's Homology Medicine lays off 10 as it puts a program on pause

    A Bedford-based gene therapy firm is pausing clinical development of one gene therapy to focus on a similar, but potentially broader, treatment.

  • Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case

    The plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac scheduled to go to trial has agreed to drop his case, according to his attorney and drugmakers named as defendants. Tuesday's news came days after shares of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and Haleon Plc were hit by mounting investor concern about thousands of lawsuits claiming the drug, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020, causes cancer. The plaintiff, Joseph Bayer, alleged he developed esophageal cancer from taking over-the-counter Zantac.

  • How the modern tragedy of long COVID is affecting our lives and our economy

    Episode 162 of Down to Business Podcast

  • FDA says hearing aids may be sold without a prescription

    The FDA is allowing hearing aids to be sold without a prescription, without the need for a medical exam.

  • Great health insurance news for people over 50

    Americans aged 50 to 64 aren’t able to claim free, or nearly-free, health insurance courtesy of the U.S. taxpayers. The new $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, due to be signed by President Biden this week, extends for another three years a raft of lucrative health insurance subsidies that are of particular benefit to those who are over 50 but still too young for Medicare (which kicks in at 65). The subsidies, which were first enacted as supposedly temporary measures in the $1.9 trillion March, 2021 “American Rescue Plan Act,” will cost taxpayers an estimated $21 billion a year.

  • Caught on camera: Man injured in Queens hit-and-run

    A man is fighting for his life after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Jackson Heights, Queens. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports police are still looking for the driver.

  • Sanofi CFO says stock price pummelling grossly overdone

    Sanofi's finance chief said on Wednesday that a decline in the French company's share price in response to litigation threats and a cancer drug development setback was strongly exaggerated and posed a buying opportunity for savvy investors. Sanofi earlier said it would stop further work on amcenestrant, once seen to have large potential against breast cancer, triggering a 5% drop in the share price. Sanofi's share price was already not reflecting its earnings growth potential before last week, CFO Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told Reuters.

  • AbbVie Calls Off Early-Stage Trial For I-Mab's CD47-Targeted Blood Cancer Candidate

    I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) disclosed in an SEC filing that AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) would discontinue the global Phase 1b study of lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myelocytic leukemia (AML). This decision was not based on any specific or unexpected safety concerns. The study arose from the pact AbbVie and I-Mab inked in 2020 with $200 million upfront and more than a billion dollars in back-end payments. The partnership will co

  • UPDATE 6-Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case

    Tuesday's news came days after shares of GlaxoSmithKline Plc , Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and Haleon Plc were hit by mounting investor concern about thousands of lawsuits claiming the drug, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020, causes cancer. The plaintiff, Joseph Bayer, alleged he developed esophageal cancer from taking over-the-counter Zantac. Alexandra Walsh, an attorney for Bayer, said her client could not proceed for "personal health reasons" but had the right to refile his case within a year.

  • Trial finds 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine offers protection against COVID to high-risk patients and may help with other infectious diseases

    Data from a trial seeking to determine whether multiple injections of a tuberculosis vaccine developed in the 1900s could protect high-risk diabetes patients from COVID produced some positive results, according to a report in Cell Medicine Reports.

  • Johnson & Johnson Is Out Of The Talc Game — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after it announced plans to switch to cornstarch-based baby powder? Is JNJ stock a buy now?