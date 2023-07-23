Covid to cost taxpayers extra £15bn despite end of pandemic

covid measures england

The Government is to spend a further £15bn of taxpayer cash on Covid measures despite the pandemic being declared officially over.

In an update to the Treasury’s Covid cost tracker last week, officials disclosed that the Government will spend a further £14.9bn on “active” measures such as recovery funding and costs associated with the Covid inquiry.

The additional spending will take the total cost of the pandemic in the UK to £373bn, according to the Treasury, which is slightly below the £375bn forecast by the National Audit Office (NAO) last year.

However, the disclosure that ministers will dish out a further £15bn for projects related to the pandemic is likely to raise concerns among Conservative MPs.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, told The Telegraph: “If we carry on splurging cash on things that have ended there will be no room for tax cuts.”

In May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an end to the Covid global emergency but told countries not to drop their guards.

The Government has previously come under fire for handing out large sums during the crisis that were ultimately wasted.

Earlier this year, the NAO said that nearly £15bn was wasted on unused pandemic supplies including PPE amid “astonishing and unacceptable” failings.

How the costs of the Covid Inquiry have mounted

The NAO also highlighted poor financial control which meant that auditors were unable to even sign off the accounts for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), part of the Department of Health.

A Government spokesman said: “During the pandemic the Treasury acted quickly to prevent catastrophic increases in unemployment.

“Without furlough and the other Covid support schemes, millions of people would have lost their jobs and their businesses.

“We make no apologies for continuing to help society recover from the pandemic – that includes the important work of the Covid Inquiry to give families the answers they deserve.”

The latest update to the Government’s Covid tracker also showed that the cost of rail measures fell by £3bn after the Department for Transport reclassified emergency support for train companies during lockdowns.

