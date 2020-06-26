Record Virus Cases in U.S. Defy States’ Efforts at Control

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. governors are reversing plans to reopen their states as the country registered the biggest-ever jump in coronavirus cases, in a growing recognition that the contagion is increasingly dictating events in much of America.

Governor Greg Abbott halted the reopening of the Texas economy, as Houston runs out of intensive-care beds for Covid-19 patients and the workers needed to trace their contacts. North Carolina also paused plans to loosen restrictions this week, along with Louisiana and Kansas.

The rollback reflects a growing caution nationwide as the virus races across the U.S., extending its tentacles into places largely spared at the beginning of the outbreak three months ago.

“We reopened too early,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “Masks alone are not going to be adequate.”

On Thursday, America recorded more than 39,000 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the previous daily peak on April 24, when the virus was hammering New York. Florida, California, Arizona and Texas account for almost half of all new cases, an outsize proportion even after adjusting for their large populations.

Higher Estimates

More than 2.4 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates infections may have been 10 times higher, with many not showing symptoms, the agency’s director said on a call Thursday.

Covid-19 deaths in the U.S., currently at 124,000, could rise by more than 45% to 180,000 by October, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Texas set another daily record for virus cases, and its biggest city, Houston, said it couldn’t hire or retain enough contact tracers to keep up. That means some patients and their recent whereabouts are going uninvestigated, heightening the risk of accelerated spread and raising the specter of mortality rates as high as in New York City three months ago.

Abbott’s executive order on Thursday suspended elective surgeries in the state’s largest cities to free up hospital space. It permits already-open businesses to operate, but only at their current, reduced occupancy limits.

Abbott had been quick to follow the lead of President Donald Trump, encouraging businesses to operate despite the pandemic and overruling local efforts to enact stringent controls. Thursday’s measures were the first indication that the Republican governor is willing to scale back the reopening he initiated eight weeks ago, and was the latest blow to the American economy.

Trump has deferred to the states on when to drop social-distancing restrictions and how to test and rein in the virus. Some governors have similarly deferred to local officials to decide whether to require face coverings and business closures.

As the spread accelerates, the White House said it will hold its first coronavirus task force briefing in almost two months on Friday, led by Vice President Mike Pence. Late Thursday night, Trump tweeted that virus deaths are “way down,” in what appeared to be an attempt to distract from the record case growth. The U.S. economy is “roaring back” and “will NOT be shut down,” he posted.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wouldn’t further reopen for now, although he downplayed the significance of the decision, saying he “never anticipated” such a step this soon.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said hospitals are likely to hit surge capacity “very soon,” with the number of cases and hospitalizations expected to worsen in the next two weeks. Earlier in the day, the state reported the number of people admitted to hospitals had jumped by 183 to 2,453, the biggest single-day increase since the state began tracking the number.

“This is Arizona’s first wave, and this will not be our last wave,” said Ducey, a Republican who previously had ballyhooed the state’s accelerated reopening.

Residents should wear masks and avoid crowded social gatherings, Ducey said, adding that some people have been “speeding” since the economy began reopening. He said he would focus on education and personal responsibility -- not another executive order.

Breaking Records

Texas added 5,996 cases, the third consecutive day of record-breaking increases, according to state health department data. In all, 131,917 have contracted the disease. The death toll grew by 47 to 2,296, the grimmest day in more than a month. The positive-test rate surged to 11.76%, the highest since April 16.

