U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.73
    -34.03 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,416.83
    -179.78 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,230.31
    -151.20 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.52
    -1.66 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9760
    +0.0280 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0460
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,056.56
    +347.39 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.53
    +2.16 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

COVID Vaccines Demonstrated the Potential of mRNA Technology but Common Approaches for Managing Quality are Needed

·2 min read

USP Developing mRNA Quality Guidelines to help companies and regulators bring innovative medicines to market faster

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), a global independent scientific organization, is seeking scientific input on new draft guidelines, "Analytical Procedures for mRNA Vaccine Quality." USP and a group of leading mRNA experts have identified the need for analytical procedures and best practices to support quality assessments for mRNA vaccines and therapies in development pipelines for infectious diseases, cancer, cystic fibrosis and other disorders.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention)

To build public trust and confidence in innovative products like mRNA-based therapies, they must be of good quality, safe, and effective. Since the successful application of mRNA technology is relatively new, regulatory guidelines and industry standards are still evolving. A common approach for assessing mRNA quality would support developers, manufacturers, regulatory agencies, and national control laboratories worldwide, and provide tools to help accelerate the development of safe and effective mRNA-based products.

"We all witnessed the first successful use of mRNA technology in the global fight against COVID-19, and we are very optimistic about the promise of mRNA technology applied to therapies and vaccines for a variety of conditions. The quality of mRNA products must be a top priority in order to facilitate market entry and build patient and provider trust." said Jaap Venema, Ph.D., USP's Executive Vice President & Chief Science Officer. "USP convenes industry and scientific experts in emerging technology areas to identify best practices for understanding quality as that technology continues to grow. Without that common understanding, manufacturers must develop their own in-house methods, taking attention and resources away from the successful application of that technology."

Since the start of the pandemic, USP resources have helped to assure stakeholders that mRNA vaccines—and other vaccine platforms—are manufactured, distributed and administered efficiently and effectively, providing tools to manage quality all along the supply chain from manufacturing best practices to supporting the frontline health workers administering them. The following resources are currently available:

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Handling Toolkit

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Handling International Guide

  • Maximizing Doses for Pfizer and Moderna Fact Sheets

  • COVID-19 Vaccines Beyond Use Dates Fact Sheet

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation Guide

  • Vaccine Quality Attributes Toolkits

To advance the draft guidelines, USP is calling on industry, academic and government experts with experience or interest in mRNA vaccines and technology to provide feedback on the methods and recommend additional information to support the understanding of mRNA quality. Initial feedback to this draft will be presented by USP at the World Vaccine Congress in March. For more information, visit usp.org/mrna-quality.

About USP

USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide. For more information, visit www.usp.org.

Media contact: Anne Bell, 240-701-3242, adb@usp.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-vaccines-demonstrated-the-potential-of-mrna-technology-but-common-approaches-for-managing-quality-are-needed-301488863.html

SOURCE U.S. Pharmacopeia

Recommended Stories

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

    The bank is looking at confiscating vested stock - usually reserved for cases of misconduct - of executives Omer Ismail and David Stark, the report said. Both had left the Wall Street bank last year. Goldman is also pulling unvested compensation from executives Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane who left the bank for companies that would be considered clients, the report added.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • NYC Mayor Wants to End Vaccination Rule for Restaurants, Bars

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he wants the city to move in the next few weeks toward phasing out the proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia San

  • UPS loses $2 billion euro claim for EU veto on TNT bid

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -The world's No. 1 logistics company, United Parcel Service Inc, on Wednesday lost its court fight for a record 1.74-billion euro ($2 billion) compensation claim from EU antitrust regulators for blocking its 2013 bid for Dutch rival TNT. The European Commission had stopped UPS' planned 5.2-billion-euro acquisition of TNT because it had not offered enough remedies to allay concerns that the deal would hurt consumers. "The General Court dismisses two actions for damages brought by UPS and ASL Aviation Holdings," the court said.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed long-simmering employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Retirement planning: Know the 401(k) rules when you leave a job

    In general, you have three options, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • This Chain Is Struggling So Much With Delivery It's Paying Customers To Pick Up Their Orders

    In the spring of 2020, the national unemployment rate reached a record high as many business were forced to shutter temporarily or scale back operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These days, companies have the opposite problem -- they're struggling to hire, and in some cases, flexibility and benefits just aren't doing the trick.

  • Understanding How Retirement Trusts Work

    Investors often use trusts to protect their assets and exert control over their estate after they’ve passed away. The problem with trusts is that you cannot place your retirement account within them. However, a retirement trust is a strategy that … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Retirement Trusts Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

    United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,

  • A Former Bored Ape Owner Is Suing OpenSea for $1M, but His Lawsuit Is Riddled With Errors

    Timothy McKimmy says his Bored Ape was sold out from under him for just 0.01 ETH.

  • Spirit AeroSystems paying workforce bonuses

    One of Wichita’s largest employers will be paying out bonuses to its workforce. Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which employs more than 10,000 people in Wichita, will add bonuses for 2021 for both its hourly and salaried workforce with the expected payout coming on their paychecks this Thursday. According to information from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the hourly bonuses include 1% gain share and 3% under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan.

  • Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty GameGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion link’s ap

  • Banks That Stuck With Russia Face Their Biggest Test of Nerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the moment when many global banks sharply cut their exposure to Vladimir Putin’s regime. But firms from some European nations weren’t put off for long.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of

  • The restaurant industry 'has been underserved by great technology,' Toast CEO says

    Toast CEO Chris Comparato joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the restaurant industry recovery, digital transformation, and the outlook for Toast.