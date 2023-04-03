U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,578.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.00
    -88.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.27
    +4.60 (+6.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.30
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.61 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0650
    +0.2680 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,266.63
    -88.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.56
    +52.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Covis Announces Signing of Support Agreements With Its Lenders and Equity Sponsors, Leading to a Material Strengthening of Its Financial Position, Including the Elimination of ~$450 Million of Debt

Covis Pharma
·2 min read
Covis Pharma
Covis Pharma

Support Agreement signed by approximately 95% of First Lien Lenders and 100% of Second Lien Lenders

These actions will significantly improve the Company’s balance sheet as well as liquidity

Equity Sponsors will remain the majority shareholder in Covis

Covis operationally and financially in a position to scale its business organically and inorganically

ZUG, Switzerland, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Finco Sarl (together with its subsidiaries “Covis” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company entered into the Support Agreement with its Equity Sponsors, approximately 95% of its First Lien Lenders (including Revolving Facility Lenders) and 100% of its Second Lien Lenders regarding the terms of a comprehensive financial recapitalization that will reduce its debt by ~$450 million (the “Recapitalization”). The Recapitalization leads to a material strengthening of Covis’ balance sheet as well as its liquidity position. Upon consummation of the Recapitalization, funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (the “Equity Sponsors”) will remain majority owners of the Company, while the First Lien Lenders will receive a significant minority stake.

Pro forma for the Recapitalization, the Company will be operationally and financially in a position to scale its business, including through commercial and life cycle management initiatives in order to grow its existing portfolio as well as geographic expansion that leverages its commercial infrastructure and network. Covis will also pursue inorganic growth opportunities, which have historically been a key value lever for the Company.

“We are grateful to have the support from our Equity Sponsors as well as substantially all of our lenders to complete this transaction, which keeps us on track to scale Covis profitably and sustainably. At Covis, our paramount focus continues to be patient outcomes and improving the health of people with serious medical conditions,” said Michael Porter, CEO of Covis.

To implement the Recapitalization, the Company is soliciting approval from its lenders of the transactions contemplated by the Support Agreement. Covis expects to complete this process quickly and efficiently and, with the strong support of its Equity Sponsors and lenders, anticipates a near-term closing of the Recapitalization.

Covis’ advisors include Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Slaughter and May as legal counsel and PJT Partners as financial advisor.

The First Lien Term Lenders are advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. as financial advisor and the Administrative Agent for the Revolving Facility Lenders and Second Lien Lenders are advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as legal counsel and Berkeley Research Group, LLC as financial advisor.

About Covis
Covis Pharma, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com.

Media Contact
press@covispharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.