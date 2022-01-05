U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Covis Enters Promotion and Distribution Agreement for Two Respiratory Medicines, Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler®, in Canada

Covis Pharma
·2 min read

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Canada Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusive Promotion and Distribution Agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (“Novartis”), whereby Covis has been appointed as Novartis’ exclusive partner to promote and distribute PrSeebri® Breezhaler® and PrUltibro® Breezhaler® in Canada.

Used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), these medicines add to Covis’ current Canadian respiratory offering. COPD is a common illness, affecting over 830,000 people over 35 years of age in Canada in 20201.

“This agreement for the Canadian market, following closely on the recent global acquisition of COPD medications Tudorza and Duaklir from AstraZeneca, allows us to provide a range of therapeutic options for Canadians with COPD,” said James Hall, Covis’ senior vice president and general manager for Canada. “Alongside Alvesco (ciclesonide) for the treatment of asthma, and Omnaris for the treatment of allergic rhinitis, these medicines for COPD reinforce our commitment to patients with respiratory conditions and their healthcare providers.”

"This agreement with Covis is aligned with our goal of providing innovative medicines to improve and transform patients’ lives," said Andrea Marazzi, Head, Country Pharma Organization, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "The addition of Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler® to Covis’ portfolio of COPD medications means that more Canadians will benefit.”

This agreement for Covis Canada to be the exclusive promotion and distribution partner for Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler® is effective January 1, 2022 and will continue for an initial term of seven years.

About the Medicines
Seebri® Breezhaler® (glycopyrronium bromide) is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), indicated as a long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment in patients with COPD including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Ultibro® Breezhaler® (indacaterol maleate/glycopyrronium bromide) is a combination therapy that contains both a LAMA and a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA). It is indicated for the long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and for the reduction of exacerbations of COPD in patients with a history of exacerbations.

Both medicines are a dry powder presented as capsules for oral inhalation via the Breezhaler®, a breath-actuated dry powder inhaler.

About Covis
Covis, headquarter in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses.
Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com.
Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
info@covispharma.com

Reference:
1. Statistics Canada. Table 13-10-0096-19. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), 35 years and over. 2021.



