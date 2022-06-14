U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.36
    -2.57 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -23.20 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2820
    +0.8760 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,089.55
    -1,452.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.25
    -0.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Covis Pharma Provides Update on FDA Public Hearing for Makena®

Covis Pharma
·3 min read
Covis Pharma
Covis Pharma

ZUG, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma GmbH, an affiliate of Group S.à r.l. (collectively, “Covis”), announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) anticipates holding a meeting of the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ORUDAC) on October 17-19, 2022, to conduct a hearing about the future of Makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection). More information about the structure of the hearing can be found here. Prior to the hearing, FDA will publish a notice in the Federal Register that provides details on how to submit a request to FDA to participate in the hearing.

FDA’s announcement of the anticipated hearing date is the latest development following FDA’s August 2021 order granting a hearing on its proposal to withdraw approval of Makena and its five generic versions. Covis requested that hearing in 2020, after FDA proposed to withdraw approval and issued a Notice of Opportunity for a Hearing (NOOH). FDA proposed to withdraw Makena’s approval following a 2019 Advisory Committee split vote (9-7) after a review of the PROLONG trial results, which did not confirm the benefit of 17-OHPC in a different population of women than those studied in the approval trial (Meis et al).

Along with its five generic versions, Makena, also referred to as 17 α-hydroxyprogesterone caproate, 17-OHPC, 17-HPC, or 17P, is the only FDA-approved treatment to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth.

FDA’s final decision will be made following the October 2022 hearing. Covis continues to welcome the opportunity to discuss a data-driven path forward to address the conflicting efficacy results between two clinical studies on Makena, including the completed confirmatory study.

“Covis is committed to working with the FDA to conduct additional research to explore and document the benefits of Makena. We are committed to further study to clarify the risk-benefit of this drug, given the inconsistent efficacy outcomes between the landmark Meis study and PROLONG, and the important role Makena plays in this high-risk and underserved patient population,” said Covis CEO Michael Porter. “This need for further study is underscored by the very fact that there are no approved alternatives available for high-risk patients – who for over a decade have been relying on this product and its generic versions to help carry their babies to term.”

Covis has urged FDA to allow the company to do additional research to fully explore the efficacy of Makena for indicated patients and looks forward to presenting proposed study options at the October hearing.

In this context, Covis is working diligently with experts to develop feasible and timely options that improve upon the previous sponsor’s proposal for additional studies. Specifically, Covis is exploring two alternative options: (1) conducting a prospective historical control study, consistent with FDA guidance, and/or (2) conducting a randomized clinical trial (RCT) relying on an analysis of retrospective datasets for the purpose of identifying relevant subgroups for study. Covis is currently conducting feasibility analyses and will follow the emerging data on the appropriate study option. The company proposes to undertake an appropriate study while ensuring that approved therapeutic options remain available.

At this time, Makena remains approved and available, and the product label remains unchanged.

About Covis
Covis, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com.

Media Contact
press@covispharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBD/TIPP Poll: There's Bad News For Novavax's Covid Vaccine

    Novavax could struggle to find a U.S. market for its Covid shot, according to the latest IBD/TIPP Poll as NVAX stock continues to flounder.

  • Why Soleno Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

    Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022. A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS. Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass. Related: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome. Th

  • Novavax' Sees Conditional Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster In Australia As US FDA Delays Its Decision

    The Australian regulatory authority has conditionally approved Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in individuals aged 18 and over. The provisional registration was based on data from Novavax's Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, wherein a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid was administered to healthy adult participants approximately six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of Nuvaxovid. The third dose produced increased immune res

  • bluebird bio (Finally) Nears Approval. What's Next?

    The gene therapy pioneer may earn approval years after initially teasing investors. It may not be time to celebrate.

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals Scores Triple-Digit Gain With Bullish Numbers In Brain Cancer

    Day One said Monday more than 90% of patients with brain cancer benefited from its cancer drug, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • FDA Backs Pediatric Covid Shots; Here's Why Pfizer, Moderna Shares Crumbled

    FDA staffers said Pfizer's and Moderna's pediatric Covid vaccines are safe and effective, but both vaccine stocks toppled Monday.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA advisers weigh Moderna COVID vaccine heart risk for young men

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may have a higher risk of heart inflammation in young men than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, according to data presented on Tuesday to U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers weighing its use for those aged 6 to 17. An FDA official told the expert panel that while the data showed a higher risk for the Moderna shot, the findings were not consistent across various safety databases and were not statistically significant, meaning they might be due to chance. The overall incidence is relatively rare and the vast majority who suffer the side effect fully recover, but a comparison showed the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young males aged 18-39 was 1.1 to 1.5 times higher after the Moderna shot, the FDA said in its presentation, citing data from three U.S. vaccine safety databases.

  • Optinose Stock Moves Higher On Positive Second Chronic Sinusitis Phase 3 Trial

    Optinose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint. Significant improvement was seen in patients with chronic sinusitis who did not have nasal polyps treated with both doses of XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray compared to a vehicle Exhalation Delivery System (placebo). Related: Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial. The co-pri

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • The #1 Best Way to Tell if You Have Inflammation

    Too much of a good thing can be harmful, especially when it comes to inflammation. It's a necessary aspect to helping our body stay healthy and supports the immune system to ward off foreign invaders like bacteria and infection. But, "when inflammation gets turned up too high and lingers for a long time, and the immune system continues to pump out white blood cells and chemical messengers that prolong the process, that's known as chronic inflammation," Harvard Health states. "When this happens,

  • WHO Considers Renaming Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Racism

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization will officially rename monkeypox, in light of concerns about stigma and racism surrounding the virus that has infected over 1,600 people in more than two dozen countries. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Set for Longest Losing Streak Since January: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy With As A Key FDA Meeting Looms For Its Covid Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy with the FDA's advisory committee soon to consider its Covid shot in children? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • CLSN: OVATION 2 Study 85% Enrolled…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CLSN READ THE FULL CLSN RESEARCH REPORT Business Update OVATION 2 Study 85% Enrolled Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is currently conducting the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company’s lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced stage (Stage III/IV) ovarian cancer. The company recently announced that the trial is 85% enrolled, with a maximum of 130

  • COVID reinfections set to spike in U.S. as new variants evade immunity

    The question for many Americans is whether they’re ready to get infected again — this time by a new subvariant that not only sidesteps some of their existing immunity but may also be more resistant to key treatments.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell With A Covid Vaccine Sales Cliff Expected In 2023?

    Is Moderna stock a sell as analysts predict a Covid vaccine sales cliff in 2023? Is MRNA stock a sell right now?

  • A Doctor Went Viral on TikTok for an 'Instant' Tip to Calm Down When Stressed

    A doctor has gone viral on TikTok for his unique "tool for calmness" which he promises to provide "instant" relief if you're having a moment of stress.

  • US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first oral tablet for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year.

  • Elon Musk Will Speak With Twitter’s Staff for the First Time This Week

    It's the first time he will meet Twitter employees since agreeing to buy the social-media company for $44 billion in April.

  • ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES INITIATES PATIENTS RECRUITMENT FOR ITS U.S. PHASE I/II ROTATOR CUFF TEAR REPAIR CLINICAL TRIAL

    Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, is pleased to report on the progress of its U.S. Phase I/II rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial.