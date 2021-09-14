U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.63
    +8.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,952.42
    +82.79 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,143.72
    +38.14 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.94
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    -0.0170 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8870
    -0.1080 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,675.92
    +595.47 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.23
    +26.50 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.98
    -4.45 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Covius to Acquire Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC)

·3 min read

A leader in technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry expands platform capabilities

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covius Holdings, Inc. ("Covius"), a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Palm Harbor, Florida-based Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. ("NTC"), a leading, national lien release provider.

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, NTC is one of the leading providers of lien release and other document production services as well as research and file services for originators, servicers and the capital markets sector. Its primary products and services include:

  • Lien release services and post-closing document production

  • Collateral research and property reports

  • Capital markets transaction and file services

  • Default servicing and title curative solutions

Upon closing of the transaction, approximately 670 NTC associates will join Covius, including the company's senior management.

Rob Clements, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covius Holdings, said, "For 30 years, NTC has been a trusted provider of high-quality post-closing services to originators, servicers and the capital markets sector. This acquisition significantly expands Covius' post-closing capabilities, in the same way last year's Clayton acquisition scaled our due diligence offerings. Similarly, Covius' technology suite can be applied to NTC operations to further increase efficiency. We welcome our new associates from NTC and the experience and capabilities they will bring to our combined clients."

John Surface, President and Chief Operating Officer of Covius Holdings, added, "Over the past three years, Covius has continued to build out our platform of tech-enabled offerings through acquisitions and organic growth. Our robust solutions span origination, servicing and capital markets segments, offering loss mitigation and loan modification services, document and critical borrower communications, title and settlement services, auction and REO asset disposition, verifications and due diligence. NTC's market-leading solutions strategically complement Covius' existing broad offerings."

"With a longstanding reputation for quality, NTC is confident in the benefits that this strategic transaction will offer to our clients and employees, as well as the cultural fit between our organizations," said John Hillman, NTC's Chief Executive Officer and a 25-year veteran. "NTC strengthens Covius' offerings while improving the experience of our current clients through technology enhancements and complementary solutions under a single agreement and broader resources. We are excited for this strategic opportunity and look forward to future growth."

Evercore acted as Covius' financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Carr, Riggs & Ingram acted as advisor to NTC.

About NTC
Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is the leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation's top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and custodians. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation six times and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.nwtc.com.

About Covius
Covius is a trusted provider of services, insight and technology to leading financial companies. Covius' technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower compliant decisions and borrower interactions. Covius businesses are recognized leaders in loss mitigation, document and data solutions, title and settlement services, compliance and critical borrower communications, lien release tracking and preparation, HOA and tax tracking, quality assurance, REO asset management and auction services, credit reporting and verification, capital markets due diligence and oversight, insurance policy analysis as well as rapid-development, customizable cloud-based business process solutions. The company was named a 2021 HousingWire Tech100 winner. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.covius.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covius-to-acquire-nationwide-title-clearing-inc-ntc-301376195.html

SOURCE Covius Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after inflation data comes in lower than expected

    Stocks turned higher Tuesday as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation, which showed a slightly slower increase in prices last month.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    Big-time bargains can still be found in this high-growth index.