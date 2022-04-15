U.S. markets closed

Coway Wins 8 iF Design Awards 2022

·3 min read
  • Coway's full NOBLE range of water purifiers, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and induction cooktops named winners at the iF Design Awards

  • 2022 marks Coway's 15th consecutive year receiving iF Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it received eight recognitions, including the prestigious iF Gold Award, which went to the NOBLE Dehumidifier, at the International Forum (iF) Design Award.

Coway Wins iF Design Awards 2022
Coway Wins iF Design Awards 2022

Founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., the iF Design Award evaluates product impact, differentiation, and other properties across nine categories — Product, Packaging, Communication, Professional Concept, Interior Architecture, Architecture, Service Design, User Experience (UX), and User Interface (UI).

Coway secured a total of 8 awards at the iF Design Awards 2022. Five of these were in the Product category, with one being the prestigious Gold award. Two further awards were won in the Interior Architecture category, and one award is won in the User Interface (UI) category.

The Gold award went to the Coway NOBLE Dehumidifier (AD-1221E) for enhancing the aesthetics of its space with a premium architecture-inspired design. Its signature tower and horizontal layers set it apart from traditional dehumidifiers that must be hidden in corners. Beyond just an appliance, it's equally a piece of home décor that harmoniously blends into the interior. The product was also praised for its auto-opening care feature, which senses the fullness of the water tank and opens the tray to signal that the water should be changed.

In addition to the NOBLE Dehumidifier's Gold Award, the NOBLE Humidifier, NOBLE Water Purifier Series, NOBLE Induction Freedom Series, and Air Cartridge Series also won awards in the Product category.

In Interior Architecture, the brand experience space Coway Gallery was acknowledged for its artistry. Coway Gallery exhibits products in a home setting to show how they fit into consumers' varying lifestyles. With flooring made of waste glass and plastic from the Coway production line, it subtly embodied the company's sustainability values.

"We're honored to have our premium NOBLE brand recognized at the prestigious iF Design Awards," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Design Center at Coway. "This motivates us to continue innovating new products that improve both how people live and also the space around them."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-wins-8-if-design-awards-2022-301526467.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

