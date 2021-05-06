U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,124.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,476.25
    -14.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.70
    +2.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.00
    -0.63 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.88
    +0.35 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -0.38 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,798.48
    +2,349.39 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.51
    +80.20 (+5.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.09
    +4.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims may reach new pandemic-era low: 538,000 Americans likely filed

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Cowboy 4 electric bike launches with a step-through model

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Cowboy has launched its fourth generation urban electric bike, and this one comes in two different frames. While the standard Cowboy 4 looks like its predecessors, the C4 ST version is a step-through model that offers an upright riding position meant to attract a broader audience looking for a more comfortable ride. The ST version was optimized for riders 160 to 190cm (5'2" to 6'2" in height), whereas the standard one works best for riders 170 to 195cm (5'6" to 6'4") tall. 

Both models have 50 percent more torque, which powers the e—bikes' automatic transmission, than their predecessors. They both also come with a new integrated cockpit where you can easily mount your smartphone for access to the company's app or any other navigation app. Docking your phone on the cockpit will wirelessly recharge it using power from the bike's battery. 

Speaking of Cowboy's application, the iOS and Android versions now come with a new home screen that shows you the bike's predictive battery range and consumption, along with weather and other pertinent information. It also has a new navigation screen and 3D map rendering layout that offer clear turn-by-turn directions, as well as other redesigned elements. 

The C4 and C4 ST, which both have a range of 70 km (around 43 miles) like Cowboy 3's, is now available for pre—order from Cowboy's website. It will set you back £2,290/€2,490 (US$3,000) inclusive of mudguards, and you'll have to pay a €100/£100 deposit to reserve your unit. Cowboy will start shipping out the e—bikes in September. If you need an e—bike right this moment, though, the company is now selling Cowboy 3 at a reduced price of €2,190/£2,190 (US$2,638) inclusive of mudguards. 

The company introduced a bunch of new hardware features with the third-generation bikes, including a new carbon belt and an upgraded trim. Cowboy also added crash detection to its products last year, giving its bikes the capability to watch out for potential falls and alert up to two emergency contacts if needed. 

  • Chip Shortage Forces Carmakers to Leave Out Some High-End Features

    (Bloomberg) -- When automakers were first hit with chip shortages at the end of last year, they tried idling factories until the troubles blew over. But with the crisis stretching into its fifth month and getting worse, they’re getting creative to keep at least some production moving forward.Nissan is leaving navigation systems out of thousands of vehicles that typically would have them because of the shortages. Ram no longer offers its 1500 pickups with a standard “intelligent” rearview mirror that monitors for blind spots. Renault has stopped offering an oversized digital screen behind the steering wheel on its Arkana SUV -- also to save on chips.The crisis is an historic test for the century-old auto industry just as it is trying to accelerate a shift toward smarter, electric vehicles. For decades, carmakers moved steadily to include more and better advanced features; now, they’re stripping some of them out -- at least temporarily -- to salvage their sales.That rollback underscores the depth of the issues facing the industry. Just last week, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. all flagged worsening problems from chip shortages. A failure to secure critical supplies is a massive short-term setback -- millions of vehicle sales will be lost this year -- and bodes ill for the future as competition from tech-savvy internet and consumer-electronics companies intensifies.“This probably gets worse before it gets better,” said Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein. “It just takes a long time to bring this capacity online.”NXP Semiconductor NV Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers said the shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than anticipated, which has added to the increased demand for automotive chips. NXP plans to ship at least 20% more auto chips by revenue in the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2019, even though car production has dropped about 10% over the period, he said.Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioned the crisis is far from over. His company, which is the world’s most advanced chipmaker and will be critical to any resolution, will begin to meet auto clients’ minimum requirements by June, but expects the car-chip shortages could last until early 2022, he said in an interview with CBS.Automakers can’t just wait. One reaction to the shortage is to allocate the scarce components to more profitable and better-selling vehicles at the expense of other models -- something manufacturers like France’s Renault SA and Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. are doing.Carmakers are also building vehicles with less technology. Peugeot is going back to old-fashioned analog speedometers for its 308 hatchbacks, rather than use digital versions that need hard-to-find chips. General Motors Co. said it built some Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks without a certain fuel-economy module, costing drivers about 1 mile per gallon. Nissan is cutting the number of vehicles with pre-installed navigation systems by about a third, according to a person familiar with the matter.Why Can’t We Just Make More Chips?The Japanese manufacturer, which in early January became one of the first automakers to warn of an impending shortage, is also prioritizing chip supply to the two best-selling models in each major market, the person said. In one instance, Nissan flew chip supplies from India to the U.S. on a chartered cargo flight to help production move forward there. A representative for Nissan declined to comment.Buyers of Renault’s sporty Arkana now have to settle for a smaller display without a navigation map, and forgo an option for a phone charger by induction.Stellantis NV -- formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group -- has modified the Ram 1500 pickup so that the digital rearview mirror that usually comes standard is now available only as an upgrade option, according to a person familiar with the matter. The manufacturer is also using parts that don’t require chips from its more basic Ram Classic truck to keep the pricier version moving down the assembly line.“Given the fluid nature of this complex issue, Stellantis employees across the enterprise are finding creative solutions every day to minimize the impact to our vehicles so we can build the most in-demand products as possible,” spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an email.The car industry’s predicament dates back to poor planning during the pandemic and limited chipmaking capacity, but it’s been compounded by shrinking available cargo space as the global economy recovers from Covid-19. When automakers can secure orders, their chips often can’t ship.That bottleneck is compounded by the fact that major car-chip makers NXP, Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. account for just 40% of supply, with the remaining 60% split between tens of thousands of smaller designers. Those smaller players often lack the influence to get their chips manufactured at foundries when capacity is tight.In at least one case, carmakers are asking a major chipmaker to send microcontrollers that don’t meet standard specifications, a person familiar with the matter said. Those sub-standard chips wouldn’t jeopardize safety essentials, like brakes, the person said, but they could mean in-car entertainment or emissions monitoring systems are more likely to malfunction in extreme weather.Automakers and suppliers can accept whatever chips are available and rewrite the software to give them a new task, said Sig Huber, a consultant at Conway MacKenzie and a former head of purchasing at Fiat Chrysler. Tesla Inc. said last week it alleviated issues by reaching out to new semiconductor suppliers and then quickly writing new firmware for those chips.Stellantis is working on more standardization across its vehicle lineup rather than having to use specific chips for some models, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on an call with reporters this week.“More standardization and flexibility, which is key when we have supply constraints,” he said. “We’re managing scarcity.”Manufacturers are also stocking incomplete cars, or “building shy” in industry parlance, to keep production lines humming. In Hamtramck, greater Detroit, an area stretching several blocks is filled with Ford F-150 pickup trucks sans some chips. General Motors said it is also storing unfinished vehicles while awaiting semiconductors.Meanwhile, behind the scenes, car suppliers are going to unusual lengths to try to secure chips. A Stellantis partner called JVIS-USA LLC tried to sue NXP in a Michigan court in April in a Hail Mary attempt to get more chips, but a judge rejected its request. Automotive supplier Visteon Corp. flagged that carmakers may seek compensation because of the shortages. In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda visited a Renesas plant that had suffered a fire to hasten its return to production.Yet no relief is in sight, with even Apple Inc., whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the chip-customer line, saying last week it’s starting to feel the pinch. That may leave carmakers wanting even when chip manufacturers eventually manage to increase capacity.“This has the potential to be a longer-term issue,” said Anna-Marie Baisden, an automotive analyst at Fitch Solutions. “This will only be exacerbated as vehicles become technologically advanced and use more chips.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Watchers Look for Signs of Tightening Ahead: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Bank of England on Thursday may add fuel to investors’ expectations that its next move will be to tighten monetary policy rather than provide fresh stimulus to the economy as the pandemic eases.The U.K. central bank is set to significantly upgrade its growth outlook as the debate shifts away from whether it should cut interest rates below zero to how fast can the economy recoup its pandemic-induced losses. A forecast for inflation around its 2% target within the next two years could be read as an endorsement to growing expectations that interest rates are headed higher, according to Bloomberg Economics.Economists expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates and bond-buying targets to remain unchanged at noon in London. Many also expect any inflationary surge this year to be short-lived and point to BOE’s statements that it needs to see a sustained rise in prices before pulling back stimulus. That hasn’t stopped investors from pushing up market-based rates, driven by the U.K.’s successful vaccination drive.“Despite the faster recovery, we expect the MPC to forecast inflation remaining around target over its forecast horizon,” Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a preview of the decision. “That will provide validation for pricing by financial markets.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, leaving Governor Andrew Bailey room to wait before acting.The nine-member MPC is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) at midday in London, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg.The BOE has been buying about 4.4 billion pounds of government bonds a week -- a pace that would see the program reach its overall target at the start of November.Some investors expect officials to announce on Thursday that they will slow the rate of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly. Most other expect no change and will look to Bailey’s press conference and minutes of the meeting for signs of when policy makers might act.“The most I expect, really, is maybe an acknowledgment in the language that the recovery has been very strong, probably ahead of expectations,” said Shamik Dhar, London-based chief economist for BNY Mellon Investment Management.Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ruffled markets saying, “it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.” She later clarified that she wasn’t forecasting rate increases.For the BOE, a decline in the pace of purchases wouldn’t impact the total amount of stimulus reaching markets, unlike the tightening seen last month by the Bank of Canada. Even so, there’s signs the BOE is preparing for broader action. In February, Bailey asked staff to review how the BOE might unwind its stimulus measures.Financial markets have responded to signs that the U.K. economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in three centuries. The yield on the U.K. government’s 10-year bond was over 0.81% on Wednesday, near the highest since before the start of the pandemic. Traders have priced in 12 basis points of rate increases in August 2022 compared to about 6 points a little over a week ago.Much has changed in the U.K. since the BOE’s last forecast round in February. The economy took less of a hit than expected in during the lockdowns to control the coronavirus. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect growth of 5.5% this year, above the 5% pace forecast by the BOE in February. Bloomberg Economics expects a 7% expansion.What Our Economists Say...“With the vaccination program showing little sign of slowing, that’s likely to mean growth is more front-loaded this year compared with the central bank’s February projection. But with the recovery still in its infancy, the central bank is likely to stress there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed.”-- Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full PREVIEWThe new projections will also likely reflect a lower peak in post-crisis unemployment. Previously, the BOE expected the jobless rate to touch 7.8% in the third quarter, but in March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments for workers thorough September.The strength of the recovery dependents on households’ willingness to dip into the 150 billion pounds of savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown. But some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, worry that higher inflation is around the corner.“The bias will be to keep monetary policy relatively loose and we’ll want to see the whites of inflation’s eyes before we start to raise dramatically,” said Dhar, the economist from BNY Mellon. “That that induces a bias toward maybe overshooting compared with undershooting.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccine Makers’ Shares Fall as U.S. Backs Patent Waiver

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. support for a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines might be good news for the global inoculation campaign, but it’s an unwelcome turn for firms whose share prices have been buoyed by profits from coronavirus shots.Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Novavax Inc. and CureVac NV declined Thursday in U.S. premarket trading. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has the rights to develop and market BioNTech’s shot in China, plunged 14% in Hong Kong, the most ever.With many countries struggling with a resurgence of the virus, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday the Biden administration will take part in negotiations for the text of a waiver of the rights at the World Trade Organization. The European Union said Thursday it was willing to participate.CanSino Biologics Inc., which makes one of China’s domestic vaccines, tanked 15%. Walvax Biotechnology Co. dropped 11% and Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. fell 8.7%, dragging the CSI 300 Index’s healthcare gauge more than 4% lower.In Japan, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., a local partner for AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine, slid 1.4% even as positive news around inoculations in western economies helped boost the benchmark Topix index 1.5% higher.Vaccines have been a big business for the firms that make them, with Pfizer, BioNTech’s partner outside of China, raising its forecast for 2021 vaccine sales to $26 billion just this week. Pfizer slipped 2.6% in premarket trading, while BioNTech slumped 7.5%, Novavax lost 8.6% and Curevac fell 5.9%. Moderna Inc. extended its decline to 6.3% after first-quarter revenue missed the average analyst estimate. Shares of many of the U.S.-listed companies had fallen late in Wednesday’s regular trading session after Tai’s comments.The U.S. move “probably isn’t great news for the vaccine manufacturers who will now face generic copies of their vaccine, but as the mutation of the virus has shown, continued research and innovation will be needed and that should provide those companies with future earnings from newer vaccines so I would expect the impact to be short-lived and possibly limited,” said Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo GmbH.The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations condemned the move as “disappointing.”“A waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem,” the group said in a statement. “Waiving patents of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis.”Umer Raffat, a senior managing director at Evercore ISI who specializes in the pharmaceutical industry, urged caution on the news, noting U.S. support didn’t mean it was a “100% done deal” as other countries are also opposed. It “remains to be seen if U.S. leadership’s position sways others,” Ruffat wrote in a note.(Updates U.S. premarket stock moves in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBI Steps Up Loan Relief, Liquidity for India’s Virus Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereIndia’s central bank announced new loan-relief measures for small businesses and pledged to inject 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) of liquidity to support the economy against a second deadly coronavirus wave.Some businesses will be eligible for loan restructuring to give them more time to repay debt and keep them going through the pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an unscheduled address on Wednesday. He also announced steps to boost credit for health care services, provide fresh lending to vaccine-makers and a bond-buying program.The Covid-19 wave that has slammed India in recent weeks is likely to worsen before tapering off sometime later this month, forecasters warn. Pressure from industry groups has started mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose lockdowns across the country to stem its spread, a move he has so far resisted to avoid the economic damage suffered last year.“Given the state of daily infections and the impact on economy, the announced measures are a start, but perhaps not material enough to help the financial sector,” said Saswata Guha, senior director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings Ltd. in India. “The impact of the second wave can be much more on the small businesses and individual borrowers.”READ: World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaSovereign bonds gained, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes falling two basis points to 5.99%. Banking shares rose 1.1%, outperforming a 0.6% gain in the bellwether stocks index. The rupee weakened to 73.97 versus the dollar.“The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift-footed and wide-ranging actions that are calibrated, sequenced and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections of society and business right down to the smallest and the most vulnerable,” Das said.Here are the key takeaways from Das’s speech:RBI to buy 350 billion rupees of bonds under the ‘Government Securities Acquisition Programme’ -- India’s version of quantitative easing -- on May 20Sees outlook ‘highly uncertain’ and clouded with downside risks, but doesn’t see a major change to inflation forecastCentral bank allowed lenders to dip into their floating provisions to set aside money for bad loans till March 31 2022Small businesses can avail a fresh loan recast, provided they weren’t part of a previous program last September and were servicing debt regularly as of March 31RBI will provide separate liquidity of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) via three-year repo operations to small finance banks to lend to poor borrowersDas has been meeting with bankers and shadow lenders in recent weeks to discuss the economic situation, possible stress to balance sheets and credit flow in the system.Localized lockdowns imposed by Indian states to flatten the world’s fastest-rising pandemic curve have already started to impact businesses and jobs, with the potential to increase the number of problem loans.(Updates with analyst comment in third paragraph, details in fourth and fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodities Boom Grips Steel as ArcelorMittal Profit Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA reported its highest quarterly profit in a decade as steel prices soared amid a commodities boom that’s touched everything from copper to corn.The biggest steelmaker outside China said it now expects steel demand this year -- a key barometer for global economic growth -- to be at or above the upper range of its February forecast. It projected an increase in demand of 4.5% to 5.5%, following a contraction in 2020 during the pandemic.Aditya Mittal took the helm at ArcelorMittal from his father this year as rebounding demand from the manufacturing and construction industries collides with tight supply. The resulting boom has pushed benchmark European steel prices to the highest on record, as the reopening of economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.“As prices have continued to increase I would expect the second quarter to be even stronger,” said Ingo Schachel at Commerzbank AG. “I like the consistently good performance in all steel segments.”First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3.24 billion, ArcelorMittal said Thursday in a statement. That surpassed analysts’ estimates.“The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal. “While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.”ArcelorMittal fell 0.9% in Amsterdam trading, after gaining 4.9% on Wednesday. The shares have surged 168% over the past 12 months.Steel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. That was initially compounded by the onset of the pandemic, before a dramatic turnaround over the past year.Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records -- even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore -- as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Steel and iron ore futures resumed trading on a strong foot on Thursday as investors in China returned after a public holiday. Expectations are building that iron ore prices can reach $200 a ton, while rebar and hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai marched to new heights, as demand continues to be robust from Asia to North America.ArcelorMittal and other western steelmakers could further benefit should China’s output decline on the back of a crackdown on emissions. Keeping prices higher for longer could also help fund decarbonization initiatives in the steel industry.Other highlights:First-quarter Ebitda from iron ore mining more than tripled to $1.07 billion from year earlier.Gross debt declined to $11.4 billion at end of first quarter, while net debt dropped to $5.9 billion.Company to pay 30 cents a share dividend in June as part of plan to return $570 million to shareholders.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

