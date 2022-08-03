Cowen Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- COWN
- CWGRP
Reports 2Q22 GAAP Net Income to common stockholders for diluted earnings per share of $12.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
Economic Operating Income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share (Non-GAAP)
Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share
NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or “the Company”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, "Cowen delivered profitability in the second quarter in the face of challenging market conditions, which is a testament to the broad, resilient business we have built over the last several years. We are focused on outperforming for our clients, providing strategic advice, innovative financing solutions, world-class investment research, advanced execution capabilities and differentiated investment products."
Announced Transaction
On August 2, 2022, TD Bank Group ("TD”) and Cowen announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion, or $39 for each Class A common share of Cowen. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from the Company's shareholders and various U.S., Canadian and foreign regulatory authorities. Post-closing, parts of the combined business will be known as TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
Operating Results (GAAP)
Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share information)
2022
2021
Δ %
2022
2021
Δ %
Revenue/Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP)
$
302.4
$
458.8
(34)%
$
268.6
$
390.1
(31)%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders for diluted earnings per share/Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)
$
12.4
$
43.6
(72)%
$
3.7
$
50.8
(93)%
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)
$
0.41
$
1.29
(68)%
$
0.12
$
1.50
(92)%
Note: Throughout this press release the Company presents Non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures appears under the section, "Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures."
Second Quarter 2022 Operating Financial Highlights
Sustained Performance in Markets :
Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $2.95 million/trading day in 2Q'22, up 5% year-over-year and above FY'21 average
Strong growth in cash trading, non-US execution, derivatives and swaps trading
Prime Services revenues steady, as outsourced trading momentum offsets challenging market conditions
Solid Investment Banking performance:
Strong Capital Markets Advisory revenues helped offset weaker equity issuance and M&A completions
Demonstrated industry coverage strength in healthcare, industrials and TMT
Year-over-Year Growth in Assets Under Management
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had AUM of $14.7 billion, up 2%, or $0.3 billion, from June 30, 2021
Management fees economic proceeds were $20.4 million, up 13% from 2Q'21
Invested Capital:
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had invested capital in Op Co totaling $745.7 million, up from $723.2 million as of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had invested capital in Asset Co totaling $115.5 million, down from $119.6 million as of March 31, 2022
The largest Asset Co investments are the investment in Italian wireless broadband provider Linkem S.p.A ($77.7 million excluding carried interest) and private equity funds Formation8/Eclipse ($27.3 million)
Capital Optimization Update
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $3.3 million of its common stock, or 120,700 shares, at an average price of $27.24 per share under the Company's existing share repurchase program. Outside the share repurchase program, the Company acquired approximately $4.3 million of stock as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 177,050 shares, at an average price of $24.17 per share. Share repurchases were limited by compliance-related blackout restrictions during the second quarter of 2022. Approximately $28.7 million is currently available for repurchase under the program.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
On July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.
Select Balance Sheet Data
(Amounts in millions, except per share information)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Common equity (CE)
$
1,047.2
$
1,015.9
Book value per share (CE/CSO)
$
37.67
$
36.57
Common shares outstanding (CSO)
27.8
27.8
Note: Common Equity (CE) is equivalent to Cowen Inc. stockholders’ equity.
Cowen Inc.
US GAAP Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Investment banking
$
100,169
$
224,981
$
201,711
$
529,815
Brokerage
154,656
139,060
323,394
312,797
Investment income (loss)
Securities principal transactions, net
31,542
40,572
122,794
104,537
Portfolio fund principal transactions, net
(9,462
)
(1,882
)
(15,560
)
13,521
Carried interest allocations
(32,083
)
(35,530
)
(49,150
)
61,239
Total investment income (loss)
(10,003
)
3,160
58,084
179,297
Management fees
16,717
14,995
33,486
40,737
Incentive income
—
169
633
2,427
Interest and dividends
48,545
62,173
94,880
121,561
Insurance and reinsurance premiums
14,278
11,493
25,599
18,610
Other revenues, net
(6,625
)
2,031
(7,574
)
3,690
Consolidated Funds revenues
(15,324
)
695
(17,208
)
(2,652
)
Total revenue
302,413
458,757
713,005
1,206,282
Interest and dividends expense
53,925
63,073
100,449
120,714
Total net revenue
248,488
395,684
612,556
1,085,568
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits
151,322
219,186
338,500
607,382
Insurance and reinsurance claims, commissions and amortization of deferred acquisition costs
3,171
5,216
10,514
11,671
Operating, general, administrative and other expenses
85,381
104,001
186,182
200,077
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,997
4,565
14,182
8,919
Consolidated Funds expenses
54
124
159
395
Total expenses
246,925
333,092
549,537
828,444
Other income (loss)
Net (losses) gains on other investments
3,527
6,730
9,107
19,375
Bargain purchase gain, net of tax
—
—
—
3,855
Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(4,538
)
Total other income (loss)
3,527
6,730
9,107
18,692
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,090
69,322
72,126
275,816
Income tax expense/(benefit)
5,908
10,244
17,797
64,672
Net income (loss)
(818
)
59,078
54,329
211,144
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and funds
(14,981
)
13,755
5,150
18,317
Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc.
14,163
45,323
49,179
192,827
Less: Preferred stock dividends
1,698
1,698
3,396
3,396
Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders
$
12,465
$
43,625
$
45,783
$
189,431
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.45
$
1.62
$
1.63
$
6.98
Diluted
$
0.41
$
1.29
$
1.48
$
5.62
Weighted average shares used in per share data:
Basic
27,897
26,903
28,138
27,130
Diluted
30,153
33,858
30,899
33,703
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Second quarter 2022 revenue was $302.4 million versus $458.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to reduced investment banking activity, partially offset by higher brokerage revenues.
Second quarter 2022 investment banking revenues decreased $124.8 million to $100.2 million. During the quarter, the Company completed five underwriting transactions and 39 strategic advisory transactions, including five debt capital markets transactions.
Second quarter 2022 brokerage revenues increased $15.6 million to $154.7 million. The increase was attributable to a modest increase in institutional brokerage activity.
Second quarter 2022 investment income decreased $13.2 million to a loss of $10.0 million. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to portfolio fund investment losses and negative carried interest allocations related to public positions in the healthcare and sustainability strategies.
Second quarter 2022 employee compensation and benefits expenses were $151.3 million, a decrease of $67.9 million from the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily due to $156.3 million lower total revenues, resulting in reduced compensation and benefits accrual.
Second quarter 2022 total expenses were $246.9 million, a decrease of $86.2 million from the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced compensation and benefits accrual.
Second quarter 2022 income tax expense was $5.9 million compared to $10.2 million income tax expense in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in the Company’s income before income taxes.
Second quarter 2022 net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.5 million, down from $43.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Throughout this press release, the Company presents supplemental financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) (ii) Economic Income (Loss), (iii) Economic Operating Income (Loss), (iv) Economic Proceeds and related components, (v) Net Economic Proceeds and related components, (vi) Economic Expenses and related components and (vii) related per share measures. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company’s reported US GAAP results, provide useful information to investors and analysts regarding its performance and overall results of operations as it presents investors and analysts with a supplemental operating view of the Company’s financials to help better inform their analysis of the Company’s performance.
These Non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to measure the performance of its business segments, allocate capital and other strategic decisions as well as assess the overall effectiveness of senior management. The Company believes that presenting these Non-GAAP measures may provide expanded transparency into the Company’s business operations, growth opportunities and expense allocation decisions.
The Company’s primary Non-GAAP financial measures of profit or loss are Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss). Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) is a pre-tax measure which (i) includes management reclassifications which the Company believes provide additional insight on the performance of the Company’s core businesses and divisions; (ii) eliminates the impact of consolidation for Consolidated Funds; and excludes (iii) goodwill and intangible impairment, (iv) certain other transaction-related adjustments and/or reorganization expenses, as well as (v) certain costs associated with debt. Economic Income (Loss) is a similar measure, but after tax, which includes the Company’s income tax expense or benefit calculated on Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) once all currently available net operating losses have been utilized (this occurred during tax year 2020) and is presented after preferred stock dividends. Economic Operating Income (Loss) is a similar measure to Economic Income (Loss), but before depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide analysts and investors transparency into the measures of profit and loss management uses to evaluate the financial performance of and make operating decisions for the segments including determining appropriate compensation levels. Additionally, the measures provide investors and analysts with additional insight into the activities of the Company’s core businesses, taking into account, among other things, the impact of minority investment stakes, securities borrowing and lending activities and expenses from investment banking activities on US GAAP reported results. The Company presents Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) in addition to Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss) to provide insight to investors and analysts on how the Company manages its tax position over time.
In addition to Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss), the Company also presents Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses, as well as their related components. These measures include management reclassifications and the elimination of the impact of the consolidation for Consolidated funds as described above. These adjustments are meant to provide comparability to our peers as well as to provide investors and analysts with transparency into how the Company manages its operating businesses and how analysts and investors review and analyze the Company’s and its peers’ similar lines of businesses. For example, among others, within the Company’s Op Co business segment, investors and analysts typically review and analyze the performance of investment banking revenues net of underwriting expenses and excluding the impact of reimbursable expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Company’s Markets business is typically analyzed as a unit incorporating commissions, interest from securities financing transactions and gains and losses from proprietary and facilitation trading. The Company’s investment management business performance is analyzed and reviewed by investors and analysts through investment income, incentive income and management fees. The presentation of Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses as well as their related components align with these and other examples of how the Company’s business activities and performance are reviewed by analysts and investors in addition to providing simplification related to legacy businesses and investments for which the Company maintains long-term monetization strategies. Additionally, the Company manages its operating businesses to an Economic Compensation-to-Proceeds ratio. Presentation of Economic Compensation Expense and Economic Proceeds provides transparency in addition to the Company’s US GAAP Compensation Expense.
Reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures are presented along with the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other public companies and are not identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements or public filings.
These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, expenses, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, operating cash flows, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As a result of the adjustments made to arrive at these Non-GAAP measures described below, these Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not take into account certain items included or excluded under US GAAP, including its consolidated funds.
Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review
Economic Proceeds
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Economic Proceeds
Investment banking
$
97,757
$
—
$
97,757
$
214,427
$
—
$
214,427
$
196,453
$
—
$
196,453
$
507,914
$
—
$
507,914
Brokerage
181,935
62
181,997
175,845
—
175,845
379,791
—
379,791
397,692
—
397,692
Management fees
20,173
242
20,415
17,825
299
18,124
40,613
508
41,121
44,709
616
45,325
Incentive income
(29,014
)
(990
)
(30,004
)
(31,566
)
514
(31,052
)
(41,811
)
(1,205
)
(43,016
)
78,359
(701
)
77,658
Investment income (loss)
(10,135
)
203
(9,932
)
5,595
(117
)
5,478
12,091
1,610
13,701
37,514
2,973
40,487
Other economic proceeds
8,404
—
8,404
7,307
—
7,307
12,223
1
12,224
8,471
(1
)
8,470
Total: Economic Proceeds
269,120
(483
)
268,637
389,433
696
390,129
599,360
914
600,274
1,074,659
2,887
1,077,546
Economic Interest Expense / (Income)
4,339
618
4,957
7,423
1,174
8,597
(4,170
)
(800
)
(4,970
)
13,366
2,261
15,627
Net Economic Proceeds
$
264,781
$
(1,101
)
$
263,680
$
382,010
$
(478
)
$
381,532
$
603,530
$
1,714
$
605,244
$
1,061,293
$
626
$
1,061,919
Economic Proceeds were $268.6 million versus $390.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 31%.
Investment Banking Economic Proceeds were $97.8 million, down 54% from the prior-year period. The decrease was due primarily to reduced equity underwriting activity and fewer M&A completions.
Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $182.0 million were 3% higher versus the prior-year period, as overall market-wide trading volumes rose in the same period. The increase was due in part to higher cash trading, non-US execution and derivatives trading, partially offset by reduced special situations and securities finance revenues.
Management Fees Economic Proceeds rose 13% year-over-year to $20.4 million, due largely to an increase in assets under management.
Incentive Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus a loss of $31.1 million in the prior-year period. The loss in both periods was primarily due to a decrease in performance fees in our healthcare investments and sustainability strategies.
Investment Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $9.9 million versus proceeds of $5.5 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $15.4 million. The decrease is due largely to a decrease in value of investments in the activist strategy, the event-driven strategy and the merchant banking portfolio.
Economic Interest Expense (Income). In the second quarter of 2022 Cowen had interest expense of $5.0 million, down from $8.6 million in the prior-year period.
Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review (continued)
Economic Expenses
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Economic Expenses
Compensation & Benefits
$
151,235
$
545
$
151,780
$
216,280
$
4,133
$
220,413
$
337,660
$
1,495
$
339,155
$
601,858
$
6,951
$
608,809
Non-Compensation Expenses
103,766
30
103,796
87,811
53
87,864
197,558
36
197,594
177,226
(24
)
177,202
Depreciation & Amortization
6,990
7
6,997
4,561
4
4,565
14,169
13
14,182
8,910
9
8,919
Non-Controlling Interest
(27
)
—
(27
)
1,488
—
1,488
986
—
986
2,955
—
2,955
Total: Economic Expenses
$
261,964
$
582
$
262,546
$
310,140
$
4,190
$
314,330
$
550,373
$
1,544
$
551,917
$
790,949
$
6,936
$
797,885
Economic Compensation Expenses were $151.8 million compared to $220.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The economic compensation-to-proceeds ratio was 56.5%, unchanged year-over-year.
Economic Fixed Non-Compensation Expenses Second quarter 2022 fixed non-compensation expenses were up $2.5 million from the prior-year period at $42.9 million. The year-over-year increase is due in part to an increase in technology-related service fees.
Economic Variable Non-Compensation Expenses were $60.9 million, up from $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, due in part to higher trade execution costs from increased markets activity as well as increased client event and entertainment costs. The fixed non-compensation-to-economic-proceeds ratio rose from 10.3% in 2Q'21 to 16.0% in 2Q'22 and the variable non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio rose from 12.2% in 2Q'21 to 22.7% in 2Q'22.
Economic Depreciation and Amortization Expenses were $7.0 million compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is due primarily to expenses associated with the Portico acquisition in late 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review (continued)
Economic Income and Economic Operating Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Op Co
Asset Co
Total
Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss)
$
2,817
$
(1,683
)
$
1,134
$
71,870
$
(4,668
)
$
67,202
$
53,157
$
170
$
53,327
$
270,344
$
(6,310
)
$
264,034
Economic income tax expense
1,236
(419
)
817
19,261
(1,251
)
18,010
13,821
44
13,865
72,451
(1,691
)
70,760
Preferred stock dividends
1,477
221
1,698
1,460
238
1,698
2,938
458
3,396
2,887
509
3,396
Economic Income (Loss)
$
104
$
(1,485
)
$
(1,381
)
$
51,149
$
(3,655
)
$
47,494
36,398
(332
)
36,066
195,006
(5,128
)
189,878
Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes
5,101
4
5,105
3,339
3
3,342
10,485
9
10,494
6,522
6
6,528
Economic Operating Income (Loss)
$
5,205
$
(1,481
)
$
3,724
$
54,488
$
(3,652
)
$
50,836
$
46,883
$
(323
)
$
46,560
$
201,528
$
(5,122
)
$
196,406
Economic Income per diluted share
$
—
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.05
)
$
1.51
$
(0.11
)
$
1.40
$
1.18
$
(0.01
)
$
1.17
$
5.79
$
(0.15
)
$
5.63
Economic Operating Income per diluted share
$
0.17
$
(0.05
)
$
0.12
$
1.61
$
(0.11
)
$
1.50
$
1.52
$
(0.01
)
$
1.51
$
5.98
$
(0.15
)
$
5.83
Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures
The following tables reconciles total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) to total Economic Proceeds for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Investment Banking
Brokerage
Investment Income
Management Fees
Incentive Income
Interest and Dividends
Reinsurance Premiums
Other Revenues, net
Consolidated Funds Revenues
Other Income (Loss)
Total
Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)
$
100,169
$
154,656
$
(10,003
)
$
16,717
$
—
$
48,545
$
14,278
$
(6,625
)
$
(15,324
)
$
3,527
$
305,940
Management Presentation Reclassifications:
Underwriting expenses
a
(889
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(889
)
Reimbursable client expenses
b
(1,523
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(296
)
—
—
(1,819
)
Securities financing interest expense
c
—
(79
)
—
—
—
(28,161
)
—
—
—
—
(28,240
)
Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees
d
—
—
—
(368
)
—
—
—
(613
)
—
—
(981
)
Certain equity method investments
e
—
—
—
4,019
2,770
—
—
—
—
(4,681
)
2,108
Carried interest
f
—
—
32,083
—
(31,397
)
—
—
—
—
—
686
Proprietary trading, interest and dividends
g
—
3,777
(25,295
)
—
(1,377
)
(11,147
)
—
4,831
—
23,141
(6,070
)
Insurance related activities expenses
h
—
—
—
—
—
—
(14,278
)
11,107
—
—
(3,171
)
Facilitation trading gains and losses
i
—
23,643
3,369
—
—
(9,237
)
—
—
—
(21,987
)
(4,212
)
Total Management Presentation Reclassifications:
(2,412
)
27,341
10,157
3,651
(30,004
)
(48,545
)
(14,278
)
15,029
—
(3,527
)
(42,588
)
Fund Consolidated Reclassifications
l
—
—
(10,086
)
47
—
—
—
—
15,324
—
5,285
Total Economic Proceeds
$
97,757
$
181,997
$
(9,932
)
$
20,415
$
(30,004
)
$
—
$
—
$
8,404
$
—
$
—
$
268,637
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Investment Banking
Brokerage
Investment Income
Management Fees
Incentive Income
Interest and Dividends
Reinsurance Premiums
Other Revenues, net
Consolidated Funds Revenues
Other Income (Loss)
Total
Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)
$
224,981
$
139,060
$
3,160
$
14,995
$
169
$
62,173
$
11,493
$
2,031
$
695
$
6,730
$
465,487
Management Presentation Reclassifications:
Underwriting expenses
a
(6,152
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(6,152
)
Reimbursable client expenses
b
(4,402
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(295
)
—
—
(4,697
)
Securities financing interest expense
c
—
6,132
—
—
—
(48,854
)
—
—
—
—
(42,722
)
Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees
d
—
(107
)
—
(449
)
—
—
—
(666
)
—
—
(1,222
)
Certain equity method investments
e
—
—
—
3,523
4,358
—
—
—
—
(5,894
)
1,987
Carried interest
f
—
—
35,530
—
(35,686
)
—
—
—
—
—
(156
)
Proprietary trading, interest and dividends
g
—
10,245
(32,710
)
—
275
(2,262
)
—
(34
)
—
10,616
(13,870
)
Insurance related activities expenses
h
—
—
—
—
—
—
(11,493
)
6,271
—
1
(5,221
)
Facilitation trading gains and losses
i
—
20,515
(1,554
)
—
—
(11,057
)
—
—
—
(11,453
)
(3,549
)
Total Management Presentation Reclassifications:
(10,554
)
36,785
1,266
3,074
(31,053
)
(62,173
)
(11,493
)
5,276
—
(6,730
)
(75,602
)
Fund Consolidated Reclassifications
l
—
—
1,052
55
(168
)
—
—
—
(695
)
—
244
Total Economic Proceeds
$
214,427
$
175,845
$
5,478
$
18,124
$
(31,052
)
$
—
$
—
$
7,307
$
—