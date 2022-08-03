U.S. markets closed

Cowen Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2022

Cowen Inc.
20 min read
  • COWN
    Watchlist
  • CWGRP
Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc.

  • Reports 2Q22 GAAP Net Income to common stockholders for diluted earnings per share of $12.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share

  • Economic Operating Income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or “the Company”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, "Cowen delivered profitability in the second quarter in the face of challenging market conditions, which is a testament to the broad, resilient business we have built over the last several years. We are focused on outperforming for our clients, providing strategic advice, innovative financing solutions, world-class investment research, advanced execution capabilities and differentiated investment products."

Announced Transaction

On August 2, 2022, TD Bank Group ("TD”) and Cowen announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion, or $39 for each Class A common share of Cowen. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from the Company's shareholders and various U.S., Canadian and foreign regulatory authorities. Post-closing, parts of the combined business will be known as TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

 

Operating Results (GAAP)

 

Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share information)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ %

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue/Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP)

$

302.4

 

$

458.8

 

(34)%

 

$

268.6

 

$

390.1

 

(31)%

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders for diluted earnings per share/Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

$

12.4

 

$

43.6

 

(72)%

 

$

3.7

 

$

50.8

 

(93)%

Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

0.41

 

$

1.29

 

(68)%

 

$

0.12

 

$

1.50

 

(92)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Throughout this press release the Company presents Non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures appears under the section, "Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures."

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Financial Highlights

  • Sustained Performance in Markets :

    • Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $2.95 million/trading day in 2Q'22, up 5% year-over-year and above FY'21 average

    • Strong growth in cash trading, non-US execution, derivatives and swaps trading

    • Prime Services revenues steady, as outsourced trading momentum offsets challenging market conditions

  • Solid Investment Banking performance:

    • Strong Capital Markets Advisory revenues helped offset weaker equity issuance and M&A completions

    • Demonstrated industry coverage strength in healthcare, industrials and TMT

  • Year-over-Year Growth in Assets Under Management

    • As of June 30, 2022, the Company had AUM of $14.7 billion, up 2%, or $0.3 billion, from June 30, 2021

    • Management fees economic proceeds were $20.4 million, up 13% from 2Q'21

  • Invested Capital:

    • As of June 30, 2022, the Company had invested capital in Op Co totaling $745.7 million, up from $723.2 million as of March 31, 2022

    • As of June 30, 2022, the Company had invested capital in Asset Co totaling $115.5 million, down from $119.6 million as of March 31, 2022

    • The largest Asset Co investments are the investment in Italian wireless broadband provider Linkem S.p.A ($77.7 million excluding carried interest) and private equity funds Formation8/Eclipse ($27.3 million)

Capital Optimization Update

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $3.3 million of its common stock, or 120,700 shares, at an average price of $27.24 per share under the Company's existing share repurchase program. Outside the share repurchase program, the Company acquired approximately $4.3 million of stock as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 177,050 shares, at an average price of $24.17 per share. Share repurchases were limited by compliance-related blackout restrictions during the second quarter of 2022. Approximately $28.7 million is currently available for repurchase under the program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.

Select Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in millions, except per share information)

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Common equity (CE)

$

1,047.2

 

$

1,015.9

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (CE/CSO)

$

37.67

 

$

36.57

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (CSO)

 

27.8

 

 

27.8

 

 

 

 

Note: Common Equity (CE) is equivalent to Cowen Inc. stockholders’ equity.


Cowen Inc.

US GAAP Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment banking

$

100,169

 

 

$

224,981

 

 

$

201,711

 

 

$

529,815

 

Brokerage

 

154,656

 

 

 

139,060

 

 

 

323,394

 

 

 

312,797

 

Investment income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities principal transactions, net

 

31,542

 

 

 

40,572

 

 

 

122,794

 

 

 

104,537

 

Portfolio fund principal transactions, net

 

(9,462

)

 

 

(1,882

)

 

 

(15,560

)

 

 

13,521

 

Carried interest allocations

 

(32,083

)

 

 

(35,530

)

 

 

(49,150

)

 

 

61,239

 

Total investment income (loss)

 

(10,003

)

 

 

3,160

 

 

 

58,084

 

 

 

179,297

 

Management fees

 

16,717

 

 

 

14,995

 

 

 

33,486

 

 

 

40,737

 

Incentive income

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

633

 

 

 

2,427

 

Interest and dividends

 

48,545

 

 

 

62,173

 

 

 

94,880

 

 

 

121,561

 

Insurance and reinsurance premiums

 

14,278

 

 

 

11,493

 

 

 

25,599

 

 

 

18,610

 

Other revenues, net

 

(6,625

)

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

(7,574

)

 

 

3,690

 

Consolidated Funds revenues

 

(15,324

)

 

 

695

 

 

 

(17,208

)

 

 

(2,652

)

Total revenue

 

302,413

 

 

 

458,757

 

 

 

713,005

 

 

 

1,206,282

 

Interest and dividends expense

 

53,925

 

 

 

63,073

 

 

 

100,449

 

 

 

120,714

 

Total net revenue

 

248,488

 

 

 

395,684

 

 

 

612,556

 

 

 

1,085,568

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

151,322

 

 

 

219,186

 

 

 

338,500

 

 

 

607,382

 

Insurance and reinsurance claims, commissions and amortization of deferred acquisition costs

 

3,171

 

 

 

5,216

 

 

 

10,514

 

 

 

11,671

 

Operating, general, administrative and other expenses

 

85,381

 

 

 

104,001

 

 

 

186,182

 

 

 

200,077

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

6,997

 

 

 

4,565

 

 

 

14,182

 

 

 

8,919

 

Consolidated Funds expenses

 

54

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

395

 

Total expenses

 

246,925

 

 

 

333,092

 

 

 

549,537

 

 

 

828,444

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (losses) gains on other investments

 

3,527

 

 

 

6,730

 

 

 

9,107

 

 

 

19,375

 

Bargain purchase gain, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,855

 

Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,538

)

Total other income (loss)

 

3,527

 

 

 

6,730

 

 

 

9,107

 

 

 

18,692

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

5,090

 

 

 

69,322

 

 

 

72,126

 

 

 

275,816

 

Income tax expense/(benefit)

 

5,908

 

 

 

10,244

 

 

 

17,797

 

 

 

64,672

 

Net income (loss)

 

(818

)

 

 

59,078

 

 

 

54,329

 

 

 

211,144

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and funds

 

(14,981

)

 

 

13,755

 

 

 

5,150

 

 

 

18,317

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc.

 

14,163

 

 

 

45,323

 

 

 

49,179

 

 

 

192,827

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

1,698

 

 

 

1,698

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

3,396

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders

$

12,465

 

 

$

43,625

 

 

$

45,783

 

 

$

189,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.45

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

6.98

 

Diluted

$

0.41

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

5.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

27,897

 

 

 

26,903

 

 

 

28,138

 

 

 

27,130

 

Diluted

 

30,153

 

 

 

33,858

 

 

 

30,899

 

 

 

33,703

 

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Second quarter 2022 revenue was $302.4 million versus $458.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to reduced investment banking activity, partially offset by higher brokerage revenues.

Second quarter 2022 investment banking revenues decreased $124.8 million to $100.2 million. During the quarter, the Company completed five underwriting transactions and 39 strategic advisory transactions, including five debt capital markets transactions.

Second quarter 2022 brokerage revenues increased $15.6 million to $154.7 million. The increase was attributable to a modest increase in institutional brokerage activity.

Second quarter 2022 investment income decreased $13.2 million to a loss of $10.0 million. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to portfolio fund investment losses and negative carried interest allocations related to public positions in the healthcare and sustainability strategies.

Second quarter 2022 employee compensation and benefits expenses were $151.3 million, a decrease of $67.9 million from the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily due to $156.3 million lower total revenues, resulting in reduced compensation and benefits accrual.

Second quarter 2022 total expenses were $246.9 million, a decrease of $86.2 million from the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced compensation and benefits accrual.

Second quarter 2022 income tax expense was $5.9 million compared to $10.2 million income tax expense in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in the Company’s income before income taxes.

Second quarter 2022 net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.5 million, down from $43.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company presents supplemental financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) (ii) Economic Income (Loss), (iii) Economic Operating Income (Loss), (iv) Economic Proceeds and related components, (v) Net Economic Proceeds and related components, (vi) Economic Expenses and related components and (vii) related per share measures. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company’s reported US GAAP results, provide useful information to investors and analysts regarding its performance and overall results of operations as it presents investors and analysts with a supplemental operating view of the Company’s financials to help better inform their analysis of the Company’s performance.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to measure the performance of its business segments, allocate capital and other strategic decisions as well as assess the overall effectiveness of senior management. The Company believes that presenting these Non-GAAP measures may provide expanded transparency into the Company’s business operations, growth opportunities and expense allocation decisions.

The Company’s primary Non-GAAP financial measures of profit or loss are Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss). Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) is a pre-tax measure which (i) includes management reclassifications which the Company believes provide additional insight on the performance of the Company’s core businesses and divisions; (ii) eliminates the impact of consolidation for Consolidated Funds; and excludes (iii) goodwill and intangible impairment, (iv) certain other transaction-related adjustments and/or reorganization expenses, as well as (v) certain costs associated with debt. Economic Income (Loss) is a similar measure, but after tax, which includes the Company’s income tax expense or benefit calculated on Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) once all currently available net operating losses have been utilized (this occurred during tax year 2020) and is presented after preferred stock dividends. Economic Operating Income (Loss) is a similar measure to Economic Income (Loss), but before depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide analysts and investors transparency into the measures of profit and loss management uses to evaluate the financial performance of and make operating decisions for the segments including determining appropriate compensation levels. Additionally, the measures provide investors and analysts with additional insight into the activities of the Company’s core businesses, taking into account, among other things, the impact of minority investment stakes, securities borrowing and lending activities and expenses from investment banking activities on US GAAP reported results. The Company presents Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) in addition to Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss) to provide insight to investors and analysts on how the Company manages its tax position over time.

In addition to Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss), the Company also presents Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses, as well as their related components. These measures include management reclassifications and the elimination of the impact of the consolidation for Consolidated funds as described above. These adjustments are meant to provide comparability to our peers as well as to provide investors and analysts with transparency into how the Company manages its operating businesses and how analysts and investors review and analyze the Company’s and its peers’ similar lines of businesses. For example, among others, within the Company’s Op Co business segment, investors and analysts typically review and analyze the performance of investment banking revenues net of underwriting expenses and excluding the impact of reimbursable expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Company’s Markets business is typically analyzed as a unit incorporating commissions, interest from securities financing transactions and gains and losses from proprietary and facilitation trading. The Company’s investment management business performance is analyzed and reviewed by investors and analysts through investment income, incentive income and management fees. The presentation of Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses as well as their related components align with these and other examples of how the Company’s business activities and performance are reviewed by analysts and investors in addition to providing simplification related to legacy businesses and investments for which the Company maintains long-term monetization strategies. Additionally, the Company manages its operating businesses to an Economic Compensation-to-Proceeds ratio. Presentation of Economic Compensation Expense and Economic Proceeds provides transparency in addition to the Company’s US GAAP Compensation Expense.

Reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures are presented along with the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other public companies and are not identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements or public filings.

These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, expenses, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, operating cash flows, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As a result of the adjustments made to arrive at these Non-GAAP measures described below, these Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not take into account certain items included or excluded under US GAAP, including its consolidated funds.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review

Economic Proceeds

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

Economic Proceeds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment banking

$

97,757

 

 

$

 

 

$

97,757

 

 

$

214,427

 

 

$

 

 

$

214,427

 

 

$

196,453

 

 

$

 

 

$

196,453

 

 

$

507,914

 

$

 

 

$

507,914

Brokerage

 

181,935

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

181,997

 

 

 

175,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

175,845

 

 

 

379,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

379,791

 

 

 

397,692

 

 

 

 

 

397,692

Management fees

 

20,173

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

20,415

 

 

 

17,825

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

18,124

 

 

 

40,613

 

 

 

508

 

 

 

41,121

 

 

 

44,709

 

 

616

 

 

 

45,325

Incentive income

 

(29,014

)

 

 

(990

)

 

 

(30,004

)

 

 

(31,566

)

 

 

514

 

 

 

(31,052

)

 

 

(41,811

)

 

 

(1,205

)

 

 

(43,016

)

 

 

78,359

 

 

(701

)

 

 

77,658

Investment income (loss)

 

(10,135

)

 

 

203

 

 

 

(9,932

)

 

 

5,595

 

 

 

(117

)

 

 

5,478

 

 

 

12,091

 

 

 

1,610

 

 

 

13,701

 

 

 

37,514

 

 

2,973

 

 

 

40,487

Other economic proceeds

 

8,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,404

 

 

 

7,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,307

 

 

 

12,223

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

12,224

 

 

 

8,471

 

 

(1

)

 

 

8,470

Total: Economic Proceeds

 

269,120

 

 

 

(483

)

 

 

268,637

 

 

 

389,433

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

390,129

 

 

 

599,360

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

600,274

 

 

 

1,074,659

 

 

2,887

 

 

 

1,077,546

Economic Interest Expense / (Income)

 

4,339

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

4,957

 

 

 

7,423

 

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

8,597

 

 

 

(4,170

)

 

 

(800

)

 

 

(4,970

)

 

 

13,366

 

 

2,261

 

 

 

15,627

Net Economic Proceeds

$

264,781

 

 

$

(1,101

)

 

$

263,680

 

 

$

382,010

 

 

$

(478

)

 

$

381,532

 

 

$

603,530

 

 

$

1,714

 

 

$

605,244

 

 

$

1,061,293

 

$

626

 

 

$

1,061,919

Economic Proceeds were $268.6 million versus $390.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 31%.

Investment Banking Economic Proceeds were $97.8 million, down 54% from the prior-year period. The decrease was due primarily to reduced equity underwriting activity and fewer M&A completions.

Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $182.0 million were 3% higher versus the prior-year period, as overall market-wide trading volumes rose in the same period. The increase was due in part to higher cash trading, non-US execution and derivatives trading, partially offset by reduced special situations and securities finance revenues.

Management Fees Economic Proceeds rose 13% year-over-year to $20.4 million, due largely to an increase in assets under management.

Incentive Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus a loss of $31.1 million in the prior-year period. The loss in both periods was primarily due to a decrease in performance fees in our healthcare investments and sustainability strategies.

Investment Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $9.9 million versus proceeds of $5.5 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $15.4 million. The decrease is due largely to a decrease in value of investments in the activist strategy, the event-driven strategy and the merchant banking portfolio.

Economic Interest Expense (Income). In the second quarter of 2022 Cowen had interest expense of $5.0 million, down from $8.6 million in the prior-year period.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review (continued)

Economic Expenses

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

Economic Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation & Benefits

$

151,235

 

 

$

545

 

$

151,780

 

 

$

216,280

 

$

4,133

 

$

220,413

 

$

337,660

 

$

1,495

 

$

339,155

 

$

601,858

 

$

6,951

 

 

$

608,809

Non-Compensation Expenses

 

103,766

 

 

 

30

 

 

103,796

 

 

 

87,811

 

 

53

 

 

87,864

 

 

197,558

 

 

36

 

 

197,594

 

 

177,226

 

 

(24

)

 

 

177,202

Depreciation & Amortization

 

6,990

 

 

 

7

 

 

6,997

 

 

 

4,561

 

 

4

 

 

4,565

 

 

14,169

 

 

13

 

 

14,182

 

 

8,910

 

 

9

 

 

 

8,919

Non-Controlling Interest

 

(27

)

 

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

986

 

 

 

 

986

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

 

 

2,955

Total: Economic Expenses

$

261,964

 

 

$

582

 

$

262,546

 

 

$

310,140

 

$

4,190

 

$

314,330

 

$

550,373

 

$

1,544

 

$

551,917

 

$

790,949

 

$

6,936

 

 

$

797,885

Economic Compensation Expenses were $151.8 million compared to $220.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The economic compensation-to-proceeds ratio was 56.5%, unchanged year-over-year.

Economic Fixed Non-Compensation Expenses Second quarter 2022 fixed non-compensation expenses were up $2.5 million from the prior-year period at $42.9 million. The year-over-year increase is due in part to an increase in technology-related service fees.

Economic Variable Non-Compensation Expenses were $60.9 million, up from $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, due in part to higher trade execution costs from increased markets activity as well as increased client event and entertainment costs. The fixed non-compensation-to-economic-proceeds ratio rose from 10.3% in 2Q'21 to 16.0% in 2Q'22 and the variable non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio rose from 12.2% in 2Q'21 to 22.7% in 2Q'22.

Economic Depreciation and Amortization Expenses were $7.0 million compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is due primarily to expenses associated with the Portico acquisition in late 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Review (continued)

Economic Income and Economic Operating Income

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

 

Op Co

 

Asset Co

 

Total

Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss)

$

2,817

 

$

(1,683

)

 

$

1,134

 

 

$

71,870

 

$

(4,668

)

 

$

67,202

 

$

53,157

 

$

170

 

 

$

53,327

 

$

270,344

 

$

(6,310

)

 

$

264,034

Economic income tax expense

 

1,236

 

 

(419

)

 

 

817

 

 

 

19,261

 

 

(1,251

)

 

 

18,010

 

 

13,821

 

 

44

 

 

 

13,865

 

 

72,451

 

 

(1,691

)

 

 

70,760

Preferred stock dividends

 

1,477

 

 

221

 

 

 

1,698

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

238

 

 

 

1,698

 

 

2,938

 

 

458

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

2,887

 

 

509

 

 

 

3,396

Economic Income (Loss)

$

104

 

$

(1,485

)

 

$

(1,381

)

 

$

51,149

 

$

(3,655

)

 

$

47,494

 

 

36,398

 

 

(332

)

 

 

36,066

 

 

195,006

 

 

(5,128

)

 

 

189,878

Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes

 

5,101

 

 

4

 

 

 

5,105

 

 

 

3,339

 

 

3

 

 

 

3,342

 

 

10,485

 

 

9

 

 

 

10,494

 

 

6,522

 

 

6

 

 

 

6,528

Economic Operating Income (Loss)

$

5,205

 

$

(1,481

)

 

$

3,724

 

 

$

54,488

 

$

(3,652

)

 

$

50,836

 

$

46,883

 

$

(323

)

 

$

46,560

 

$

201,528

 

$

(5,122

)

 

$

196,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economic Income per diluted share

$

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

1.51

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.18

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

1.17

 

$

5.79

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

5.63

Economic Operating Income per diluted share

$

0.17

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

1.61

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

1.50

 

$

1.52

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

1.51

 

$

5.98

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

5.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures

The following tables reconciles total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) to total Economic Proceeds for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Investment Banking

 

Brokerage

 

Investment Income

 

Management Fees

 

Incentive Income

 

Interest and Dividends

 

Reinsurance Premiums

 

Other Revenues, net

 

Consolidated Funds Revenues

 

Other Income (Loss)

 

Total

Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)

 

$

100,169

 

 

$

154,656

 

 

$

(10,003

)

 

$

16,717

 

 

$

 

 

$

48,545

 

 

$

14,278

 

 

$

(6,625

)

 

$

(15,324

)

 

$

3,527

 

 

$

305,940

 

Management Presentation Reclassifications:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expenses

a

 

(889

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(889

)

Reimbursable client expenses

b

 

(1,523

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(296

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,819

)

Securities financing interest expense

c

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(28,161

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(28,240

)

Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees

d

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(368

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(613

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(981

)

Certain equity method investments

e

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,019

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,681

)

 

 

2,108

 

Carried interest

f

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

(31,397

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

686

 

Proprietary trading, interest and dividends

g

 

 

 

 

3,777

 

 

 

(25,295

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,377

)

 

 

(11,147

)

 

 

 

 

 

4,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,141

 

 

 

(6,070

)

Insurance related activities expenses

h

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14,278

)

 

 

11,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,171

)

Facilitation trading gains and losses

i

 

 

 

 

23,643

 

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,237

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21,987

)

 

 

(4,212

)

Total Management Presentation Reclassifications:

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

27,341

 

 

 

10,157

 

 

 

3,651

 

 

 

(30,004

)

 

 

(48,545

)

 

 

(14,278

)

 

 

15,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,527

)

 

 

(42,588

)

Fund Consolidated Reclassifications

l

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,086

)

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,285

 

Total Economic Proceeds

 

$

97,757

 

 

$

181,997

 

 

$

(9,932

)

 

$

20,415

 

 

$

(30,004

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

8,404

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

268,637

 


For the three months ended June 30, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Investment Banking

 

Brokerage

 

Investment Income

 

Management Fees

 

Incentive Income

 

Interest and Dividends

 

Reinsurance Premiums

 

Other Revenues, net

 

Consolidated Funds Revenues

 

Other Income (Loss)

 

Total

Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)

 

$

224,981

 

 

$

139,060

 

 

$

3,160

 

 

$

14,995

 

 

$

169

 

 

$

62,173

 

 

$

11,493

 

 

$

2,031

 

 

$

695

 

 

$

6,730

 

 

$

465,487

 

Management Presentation Reclassifications:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting expenses

a

 

(6,152

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,152

)

Reimbursable client expenses

b

 

(4,402

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(295

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,697

)

Securities financing interest expense

c

 

 

 

 

6,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(48,854

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42,722

)

Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees

d

 

 

 

 

(107

)

 

 

 

 

 

(449

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(666

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,222

)

Certain equity method investments

e

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,523

 

 

 

4,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,894

)

 

 

1,987

 

Carried interest

f

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35,686

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(156

)

Proprietary trading, interest and dividends

g

 

 

 

 

10,245

 

 

 

(32,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

(2,262

)

 

 

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

 

 

 

10,616

 

 

 

(13,870

)

Insurance related activities expenses

h

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,493

)

 

 

6,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(5,221

)

Facilitation trading gains and losses

i

 

 

 

 

20,515

 

 

 

(1,554

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,057

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,453

)

 

 

(3,549

)

Total Management Presentation Reclassifications:

 

 

(10,554

)

 

 

36,785

 

 

 

1,266

 

 

 

3,074

 

 

 

(31,053

)

 

 

(62,173

)

 

 

(11,493

)

 

 

5,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,730

)

 

 

(75,602

)

Fund Consolidated Reclassifications

l

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

(168

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(695

)

 

 

 

 

 

244

 

Total Economic Proceeds

 

$

214,427

 

 

$

175,845

 

 

$

5,478

 

 

$

18,124

 

 

$

(31,052

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

7,307

 

 

$

 

 

