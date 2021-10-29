U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    -22.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,570.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,630.75
    -134.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.90
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    +0.24 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    +0.76 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8200
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,995.16
    -26.69 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.19
    +70.81 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.27
    -16.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Cowen Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cowen Inc.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Reports 3Q21 GAAP Net Income to common stockholders of $36.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share

  • Economic Operating Income of $43.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

  • Record quarter for Capital Markets Advisory and M&A Advisory

  • Record share repurchases of $52.4 million, maintained $0.10 per share quarterly cash dividend

  • Earnings call today at 9am ET. Dial-in: 855-760-0961 or 631-485-4850 Passcode: 1874925

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or “the Company”) today announced its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, "Our record M&A advisory and capital markets advisory revenues, along with the resilience of our markets business, are clear demonstrations of the sustainability of our core earnings power. The increased breadth and depth of our capabilities across the firm and the strategic steps that we have taken to build out our business are delivering results. We remain as committed as ever to achieving better outcomes for our clients every day."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Operating Results (GAAP)

Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in millions, except per share information)

2021

2020

Δ %

2021

2020

Δ %

Revenue/Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP)

$

412.2

$

321.3

28

%

$

359.1

$

274.3

31

%

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders/Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

$

36.1

$

18.6

94

%

$

43.3

$

37.4

16

%

Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

1.10

$

0.62

77

%

$

1.32

$

1.25

6

%

Note: Throughout this press release the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures appears under the section, "Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures." 3Q21 Economic Operating Income (Loss) is calculated net of associated taxes. The Company has utilized all available federal net operating losses not subject to limitation during 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Financial Highlights

Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP):

$43.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, which is after income tax expense of $13.9 million

Strong Investment Banking performance:

Record advisory: 67% of total Investment Banking revenues, including record quarterly M&A revenues

Robust performance from the broader healthcare sector, industrials and technology were meaningful contributors. Overall backlog remains strong, up 20% versus 3Q20

Resilient Markets operations:

Brokerage Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP) of $160.5 million ($2.54 million/trading day) in 3Q21

Strong momentum continued in non-US trading, prime services, securities finance, and special situations

Growth in Assets Under Management:

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had assets under management of $14.8 billion, an increase of $0.4 billion from June 30, 2021 and up $3.0 billion from September 30, 2020, respectively. Most of the AUM increase from June 30, 2021 was in the healthcare strategy

Management fees economic proceeds (non-GAAP) were $15.0 million, up 3% year-over-year. Management fee economic proceeds would have been $18.8 million excluding the impact of $3.8 million in one-time fund placement fees associated with 3Q21 fundraising activity that were expensed in full in 3Q21

Invested capital:

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had invested capital in Op Co totaling $677.7 million, down from $831.6 million as of June 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had invested capital in Asset Co totaling $120.2 million, down from $126.2 million as of June 30, 2021

The largest Asset Co investments are the investment in Italian wireless broadband provider Linkem S.p.A ($79.7 million), private equity funds Formation8/Eclipse ($33.4 million) and other private investments ($7.1 million)

Capital Optimization Update

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a record $52.4 million of its common stock, or 1,455,863 shares, at an average price of $36.00 per share under the Company's existing share repurchase program. Outside the share repurchase program, in the third quarter of 2021 the Company acquired approximately $4.8 million of stock as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 132,985 shares, at an average price of $36.44 per share. As of September 30, 2021, $43.3 million was available for purchase under the share repurchase program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 27, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Select Balance Sheet Data


(Amounts in millions, except per share information)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cowen Inc. stockholders' equity

$

1,083.1

$

969.5

Common equity (CE)

$

981.8

$

868.2

Tangible common equity (TCE)

$

808.9

$

696.7

Book value per share (CE/CSO)

$

35.40

$

32.34

Tangible book value per share (TCE/CSO)

$

29.17

$

25.95

Common shares outstanding (CSO)

27.7

26.8

Note: Common Equity (CE) is calculated as Cowen Inc, stockholders’ equity less our preferred stock issuance.
Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common equity (CE) less goodwill and net intangible assets.






Cowen Inc.

US GAAP Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Investment banking

$

273,532

$

194,341

$

803,347

$

503,351

Brokerage

131,371

119,804

444,168

391,390

Investment income (loss)

Securities principal transactions, net

7,291

(50,446

)

111,828

76,097

Portfolio fund principal transactions, net

(11,121

)

(435

)

2,400

8,841

Carried interest allocations

(60,471

)

(4,014

)

768

22,199

Total investment income (loss)

(64,301

)

(54,895

)

114,996

107,137

Management fees

15,334

11,954

56,071

35,211

Incentive income

6

127

2,433

127

Interest and dividends

45,978

37,552

167,539

127,547

Insurance and reinsurance premiums

12,586

2,505

31,196

18,943

Other revenues, net

(1,078

)

2,388

2,612

5,257

Consolidated Funds revenues

(1,191

)

7,520

(3,843

)

(24,760

)

Total revenue

412,237

321,296

1,618,519

1,164,203

Interest and dividends expense

43,035

37,754

163,749

125,850

Total net revenue

369,202

283,542

1,454,770

1,038,353

Expenses

Employee compensation and benefits

201,686

153,427

809,068

583,137

Insurance and reinsurance claims, commissions and amortization of deferred acquisition costs

13,172

4,852

24,843

21,716

Operating, general, administrative and other expenses

108,633

84,784

308,710

264,950

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,796

5,682

13,715

17,324

Consolidated Funds expenses

124

494

519

4,793

Total expenses

328,411

249,239

1,156,855

891,920

Other income (loss)

Net (losses) gains on other investments

4,266

4,043

23,641

10,509

Bargain purchase gain, net of tax

3,855

Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment

(4,538

)

Total other income (loss)

4,266

4,043

22,958

10,509

Income (loss) before income taxes

45,057

38,346

320,873

156,942

Income tax expense/(benefit)

12,192

8,830

76,864

52,589

Net income (loss)

32,865

29,516

244,009

104,353

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and funds

(4,938

)

9,232

13,379

(19,843

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc.

37,803

20,284

230,630

124,196

Less: Preferred stock dividends

1,698

1,698

5,094

5,094

Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders

$

36,105

$

18,586

$

225,536

$

119,102

Earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

$

1.25

$

0.67

$

8.14

$

4.24

Diluted

$

1.10

$

0.62

$

6.78

$

4.02

Weighted average shares used in per share data:

Basic

28,864

27,663

27,718

28,078

Diluted

32,724

29,970

33,264

29,646

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company changed the presentation of certain income streams on its U.S. GAAP preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations by moving the income streams from Other income - net gains (losses) on securities, derivatives and other investments to Revenues. Additionally, the Company moved proprietary trading gains and losses generated by the Company’s broker dealer entities from Brokerage revenue to Investment income (loss) – securities principal transactions, net. The Company believes that these presentation changes provide a better representation of the Company’s operating results as it is used by management to monitor the Company’s financial performance and is consistent with industry practice. The changes in presentation have no impact on net income and prior period amounts have been recast to reflect such changes in presentation.

Third quarter 2021 revenue was $412.2 million versus $321.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to increased investment banking and brokerage income and securities principal transactions, partly offset by increased losses in carried interest allocations and portfolio fund principal transactions.

Third quarter 2021 investment banking revenues increased $79.2 million to $273.5 million. During the third quarter of 2021 the Company completed 46 underwriting transactions, 51 strategic advisory transactions and 5 debt capital markets transactions.

Third quarter 2021 brokerage revenues increased $11.6 million to $131.4 million. The revenue growth was attributable to an increase in institutional brokerage, including special situations trading and non-U.S. execution, as well as an increase in institutional services, primarily securities finance and prime brokerage.

Third quarter 2021 investment income decreased $9.4 million. The decrease was due to the reversal of previously recognized unrealized carried interest and portfolio fund principal transactions partly offset by a $57.7 million increase in securities principal transactions. The increase in securities principal transactions was primarily attributable to the increase in performance in our merchant banking investments as the third quarter of 2020 included significant losses from the mark to market of our Nikola investment.

Third quarter 2021 employee compensation and benefits expenses were $201.7 million, an increase of $48.3 million from the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to higher total revenues, primarily from increased investment banking revenues, resulting in higher compensation and benefits accrual.

Third quarter 2021 income tax expense was $12.2 million compared to a $8.8 million income tax expense in the prior-year quarter. This change is primarily attributable to the increase in the Company’s income before income taxes for the respective periods.

Third quarter 2021 total expenses totaled $328.4 million, an increase of $79.2 million from the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher compensation expenses associated with higher revenues as well as higher operating, general and administrating and other expenses, including an increase in marketing and business development expenses.

Third quarter 2021 net income attributable to common stockholders was $36.1 million compared to $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher investment banking revenues and increases in securities principal transactions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company presents supplemental financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), (ii) Economic Income (Loss), (iii) Economic Operating Income (Loss), (iv) Economic Proceeds and related components, (v) Net Economic Proceeds and related components, (vi) Economic Expenses and related components and (vii) related per share measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company’s reported US GAAP results, provide useful information to investors and analysts regarding its performance and overall results of operations as it presents investors and analysts with a supplemental operating view of the Company’s financials to help better inform their analysis of the Company’s performance.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to measure the performance of its business segments, allocate capital and other strategic decisions as well as assess the overall effectiveness of senior management. The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures may provide expanded transparency into the Company’s business operations, growth opportunities and expense allocation decisions.

The Company’s primary non-GAAP financial measures of profit or loss are Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss). Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) is a pre-tax measure which (i) includes management reclassifications which the Company believes provides additional insight on the performance of the Company’s core businesses and divisions; (ii) eliminates the impact of consolidation for Consolidated Funds; and excludes (iii) goodwill and intangible impairment, (iv) certain other transaction-related adjustments and/or reorganization expenses, as well as (v) certain costs associated with debt. Economic Income (Loss) is a similar measure, but after tax, which includes the Company’s income tax expense or benefit calculated on Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) once all currently available net operating losses have been utilized (this occurred during tax year 2020) and is presented after preferred dividends. Economic Operating Income (Loss) is a similar measure to Economic Income (Loss), but before depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide analysts and investors transparency into the measures of profit and loss management uses to evaluate the financial performance of and make operating decisions for the segments including determining appropriate compensation levels. Additionally, the measures provide investors and analysts with additional insight into the activities of the Company’s core businesses, taking into account, among other things, the impact of minority investment stakes, securities borrowing and lending activities and expenses from investment banking activities on US GAAP reported results. The Company presents Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) in addition to Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss) to provide insight to investors and analysts on how the Company manages its tax position over time.

In addition to Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss), the Company also presents Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses, as well as their related components. These measures include management reclassifications and the elimination of the impact of the consolidation for Consolidated funds as described above. These adjustments are meant to provide comparability to our peers as well as to provide investors and analysts with transparency into how the Company manages its operating businesses and how analysts and investors review and analyze the Company’s and its peers’ similar lines of businesses. For example, among others, within the Company’s Op Co business segment, investors and analysts typically review and analyze the performance of investment banking revenues net of underwriting expenses and excluding the impact of reimbursable expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Company’s Markets business is typically analyzed as a unit incorporating commissions, interest from securities financing transactions and gains and losses from proprietary and facilitation trading. The Company’s investment management business performance is analyzed and reviewed by investors and analysts through investment income, incentive income and management fees. The presentation of Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses as well as their related components align with these and other examples of how the Company’s business activities and performance are reviewed by analysts and investors in addition to providing simplification related to legacy businesses and investments for which the Company maintains long-term monetization strategies. Additionally, the Company manages its operating businesses to an Economic Compensation-to-Proceeds ratio. Presentation of Economic Compensation Expense and Economic Proceeds provides transparency in addition to the Company’s US GAAP Compensation Expense.

Reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures are presented along with the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other public companies and are not identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements or public filings.

These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, expenses, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, operating cash flows, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As a result of the adjustments made to arrive at these Non-GAAP measures described below, these Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not take into account certain items included or excluded under US GAAP, including its consolidated funds.

Economic Proceeds

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Economic Proceeds

Investment banking

$

262,618

$

$

262,618

$

185,151

$

$

185,151

$

770,533

$

$

770,533

$

474,778

$

$

474,778

Brokerage

160,486

160,486

167,084

167,084

558,178

558,178

466,823

466,823

Management fees

14,739

295

15,034

14,374

262

14,636

59,448

911

60,359

41,724

634

42,358

Incentive income

(57,288

)

(447

)

(57,735

)

(2,621

)

1,319

(1,302

)

21,071

(1,148

)

19,923

40,829

158

40,987

Investment income (loss)

(20,418

)

391

(20,027

)

(90,364

)

(124

)

(90,488

)

17,095

3,364

20,459

32,566

(13,671

)

18,895

Other economic proceeds

(1,320

)

(1

)

(1,321

)

(796

)

2

(794

)

7,150

(1

)

7,149

(298

)

4

(294

)

Total: Economic Proceeds

358,817

238

359,055

272,828

1,459

274,287

1,433,475

3,126

1,436,601

1,056,422

(12,875

)

1,043,547

Economic Interest Expense

5,669

820

6,489

6,026

1,109

7,135

19,035

3,082

22,117

18,471

4,014

22,485

Net Economic Proceeds

$

353,148

$

(582

)

$

352,566

$

266,802

$

350

$

267,152

$

1,414,440

$

44

$

1,414,484

$

1,037,951

$

(16,889

)

$

1,021,062

Economic Proceeds were $359.1 million versus $274.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 31%.

Investment Banking Economic Proceeds were $262.6 million, up 42% versus the prior-year period, driven by higher-fee M&A transactions and record capital markets advisory revenues.

Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $160.5 million were 4% lower versus the prior-year period, driven by lower clearing revenues as a result of management’s decision in 2020 to significantly reduce certain client clearing activities in order to reduce capital usage. U.S. equity trading volumes were also lower versus the prior-year period, but 3Q21 revenues included year-over-year increases for revenues in cash and electronic trading, ADR trading and non-U.S. execution.

Management Fees Economic Proceeds rose 3% year-over-year to $15.0 million in the third quarter, driven primarily by higher AUM in the sustainability, activist and healthcare strategies. Management fees economic proceeds would have been $18.8 million in the third quarter excluding the impact of $3.8 million in fund placement fees associated with 3Q21 fundraising activity that were expensed in full in 3Q21.

Incentive Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from a loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year period, due to a reversal of performance fees recognized in prior quarters. The reversal was the result of negative quarterly mark-to-market adjustments on certain portfolio investments in the sustainability and healthcare investment strategies.

Investment Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $20.0 million, up from a loss of $90.5 million in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2021 investment income included negative quarterly mark-to-market adjustments in investments primarily in the healthcare and sustainability strategies as well as the merchant banking portfolio. Third quarter 2020 investment income included a $96.6 million unrealized loss on the Company's investment in Nikola.

Economic Expenses

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Economic Expenses

Compensation & Benefits

$

198,702

$

4,186

$

202,888

$

152,829

$

957

$

153,786

$

800,560

$

11,137

$

811,697

$

582,480

$

2,093

$

584,573

Non-Compensation Expenses

88,356

38

88,394

71,986

133

72,119

265,582

13

265,595

228,191

396

228,587

Depreciation & Amortization

4,790

6

4,796

5,677

5

5,682

13,700

15

13,715

16,762

17

16,779

Non-Controlling Interest

1,216

1,216

2,105

2,105

4,171

4,171

5,584

5,584

Total: Economic Expenses

$

293,064

$

4,230

$

297,294

$

232,597

$

1,095

$

233,692

$

1,084,013

$

11,165

$

1,095,178

$

833,017

$

2,506

$

835,523

Economic Compensation Expenses were $202.9 million compared to $153.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher revenues. The third quarter 2021 economic compensation-to-proceeds ratio was 56.5%, unchanged from 2Q21 and up from 56.1% in 3Q20.

Economic Non-compensation Expenses Third quarter 2021 fixed non-compensation expenses were up $7.3 million from the prior-year period at $40.3 million. Variable non-compensation expenses were $48.1 million, up from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase is related in part to higher professional fees and increased travel, entertainment and business development expenses. The fixed non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio declined from 12.1% in 3Q20 to 11.2% in 3Q21 and the variable non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio declined from 14.2% in 3Q20 to 13.4% in 3Q21.

Economic Depreciation and Amortization Expenses were $4.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to certain intangibles which were fully amortized during 2020.

Economic Income and Economic Operating Income

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Op Co

Asset Co

Total

Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss)

$

60,084

$

(4,812

)

$

55,272

$

34,205

$

(745

)

$

33,460

$

330,427

$

(11,121

)

$

319,306

$

204,934

$

(19,395

)

$

185,539

Economic income tax expense *

15,111

(1,256

)

13,855

87,563

(2,947

)

84,616

Preferred dividends

1,477

221

1,698

1,415

283

1,698

4,364

730

5,094

4,160

934

5,094

Economic Income (Loss) *

$

43,496

$

(3,777

)

$

39,719

$

32,790

$

(1,028

)

$

31,762

238,500

(8,904

)

229,596

200,774

(20,329

)

180,445

Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes

3,548

5

3,553

5,677

5

5,682

10,070

15

10,085

16,762

17

16,779

Economic Operating Income (Loss)

$

47,044

$

(3,772

)

$

43,272

$

38,467

$

(1,023

)

$

37,444

$

248,570

$

(8,889

)

$

239,681

$

217,536

$

(20,312

)

$

197,224

Economic Income per common share

$

1.33

$

(0.12

)

$

1.21

$

1.09

$

(0.03

)

$

1.06

$

7.17

$

(0.27

)

$

6.90

$

6.77

$

(0.69

)

$

6.09

Economic Operating Income per common share

$

1.44

$

(0.12

)

$

1.32

$

1.28

$

(0.03

)

$

1.25

$

7.47

$

(0.27

)

$

7.21

$

7.34

$

(0.69

)

$

6.66

* Economic Income (Loss) is presented net of associated taxes starting in the first quarter of 2021. The Company has utilized all available federal net operating losses not subject to limitation during 2020.


The following tables reconcile total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) to total Economic Proceeds for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

For the three months ended September 30, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Investment Banking

Brokerage

Investment Income

Management Fees

Incentive Income

Interest and Dividends

Reinsurance premiums

Other revenues, net

Consolidated Funds Revenues

Other Income (Loss)

Total

Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)

$

273,532

$

131,371

$

(64,301

)

$

15,334

$

6

$

45,978

$

12,586

$

(1,078

)

$

(1,191

)

$

4,266

$

416,503

Management Presentation Reclassifications:

Underwriting expenses

a

(7,208

)

(7,208

)

Reimbursable client expenses

b

(3,706

)

(389

)

(4,095

)

Securities financing interest expense

c

1,565

(30,417

)

(28,852

)

Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees

d

(94

)

(4,328

)

(610

)

(5,032

)

Certain equity method investments

e

3,974

2,592

(4,575

)

1,991

Carried interest

f

60,471

(60,263

)

208

Proprietary trading, interest and dividends

g

8,523

(14,436

)

(157

)

(5,658

)

1,341

12,381

1,994

Insurance related activities expenses

h

(12,586

)

(586

)

(13,172

)

Facilitation trading gains and losses

i

19,121

(535

)

(9,903

)

1

(12,072

)

(3,388

)

Total Management Presentation Reclassifications:

(10,914

)

29,115

45,500

(354

)

(57,828

)

(45,978

)

(12,586

)

(243

)

(4,266

)

(57,554

)

Fund Consolidated Reclassifications

l

(1,226

)

54

87

1,191

106

Total Economic Proceeds

$

262,618

$

160,486

$

(20,027

)

$

15,034

$

(57,735

)

$

$

$

(1,321

)

$

$

$

359,055


For the three months ended September 30, 2020
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Investment Banking

Brokerage

Investment Income

Management Fees

Incentive Income

Interest and Dividends

Reinsurance premiums

Other revenues, net

Consolidated Funds Revenues

Other Income (Loss)

Total

Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss)

$

194,341

$

119,804

$

(54,895

)

$

11,954

$

127

$

37,552

$

2,505

$

2,388

$

7,520

$

4,043

$

325,339

Management Presentation Reclassifications:

Underwriting expenses

a

(4,013

)

(4,013

)

Reimbursable client expenses

b

(5,177

)

(269

)

(5,446

)

Securities financing interest expense

c

3,318

(28,378

)

(25,060

)

Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees

d

(617

)

(239

)

(856

)

Certain equity method investments

e

3,136

2,275

3

(3,681

)

1,733

Carried interest

f

4,277

(4,660

)

(383

)

Proprietary trading, interest and dividends

g

28,142

(33,699

)

956

(1,830

)

(327

)

(361

)

(7,119

)

Insurance related activities expenses

h

(2,505

)

(2,345

)

(2

)

(4,852

)

Facilitation trading gains and losses

i

15,820

(10,088

)

(7,347

)

1

)

Total Management P...

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Cash Flow Rises to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is weighing more share buybacks while reining in spending after surging natural gas prices and oil-refining returns drove the U.S. supermajor’s free cash flow to an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityChevron said Friday that t

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of $175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.