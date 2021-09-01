U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires

Cowen Inc.
Cowen to grow global market leading business in event-driven investing and catalyst-driven situations

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) has expanded its Global Alternative Equity Strategies team with four senior hires, strengthening its plans to grow a global market-leading advisory business in event-driven investing and catalyst-driven situations.

The new team members previously worked with Mark Kelly, Cowen’s recently appointed Global Head of Alternative Equity Strategies.

The team, based in London and operating within Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL), will have a global remit, working closely with Cowen’s Markets team in the US. Their focus will be on advising a broad range of investors, from specialist arbitrage funds to the world’s largest pension funds, and issuers in how to navigate complex event-driven investment opportunities and catalyst-driven special situations.

The new hires are:

Tarquin OrchardManaging Director – Previously a Managing Director at Olivetree Financial, with almost 20 years’ experience in event driven investing, including for RBC Capital Markets, Dresdner Kleinwort, NSBO and Seaport Europe Ltd.

Sebastian GreensmithDirector, Sales Trader – 10 years’ experience in event-driven investing, having previously worked at Olivetree Financial, Oppenheimer Europe Ltd and NSBO.

Charlie HawkesworthDirector, Sales Trader – Eight years of event-driven investing experience at Olivetree Financial, having joined on the graduate program.

Alastair Mankin, CFA – Vice President, Event Driven Analysis & Sales – Five years at Olivetree Financial, having joined on the graduate program, progressing to Senior Associate.

Matt Cyzer, Chief Executive Officer of CESL, said, “The appointment of Mark and his team is in line with the firm-wide strategy of building our business around areas of expertise that differentiate us. Leveraging the expertise of this specialist team, the broader investment community can gain significant value from in-depth understanding of the events and specialist situations, which can materially impact their investment performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Alastair, Tarquin, Sebastian and Charlie to Cowen. Under the leadership of Mark, they built a formidable business together, with an outstanding reputation in event-driven investing. Given the experience and track record this team now brings to Cowen, our ambition is to become the global leader in this space, with a client base consisting of the world’s biggest investors. We are very excited at the significant growth opportunities they bring to the firm.”

Mark Kelly, Managing Director and Global Head of Alternative Equity Strategies, added: “Cowen is absolutely the right fit for our team in terms of its culture and shared values. In addition, Cowen’s independence in London, strong relationships with the long fund community, client diversity and complementary products and services in the US make it the ideal home for us. The combination of our expertise and contacts with the resources of Cowen is very powerful. I am confident that with the team we have in place, the Alternative Equity Strategies division at Cowen can be the lead advisor for the global market in event-driven investing.”

About CESL

Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL) is a leading independent, non-conflicted trading platform providing execution services in more than 100 markets worldwide over a full range of multi-asset capabilities. CESL is highlighted by exceptional algorithmic execution capabilities, an award-winning, full service, prime brokerage team and access to Cowen’s cutting-edge research based in the United States. CESL is authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

For further information, visit www.cowen.com

Media Contact for Europe:

Media Contact for US:

The Realization Group

Gagnier Communications

Vanessa Green/Melanie Budden

Dan Gagnier

+44 (0)771 333 2303

646-569-5897

vanessa.green@therealizationgroup.com

dg@gagnierfc.com



