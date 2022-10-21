Cowen to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 28, 2022

Cowen Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022.



Due to the Company’s entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by TD Bank Group, which was previously announced on August 2, 2022, Cowen will not be conducting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

The transaction with TD Bank Group is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from the Company’s shareholders and various U.S., Canadian and foreign regulatory authorities.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

