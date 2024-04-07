Advertisement
New coworking space opens in downtown Gastonia

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A new joint is giving Gastonia residents a unique way to run their businesses.

Alchemy Coworking sits right along Main Avenue in downtown Gastonia.

At first look, many might mistake it for a coffee shop, but inside are many different office spaces.

Members are allowed to lease these spaces on a temporary or semi-permanent basis; any company from small start-ups to large LLCs can use it.

“We have 10 offices, two meeting rooms, a conference room. we have 14 open-space desks. all are electric sit stand, all of our offices come fully furnished,” Keanu Trujillo, with Alchemy Coworking, said.

The Queen City has had similar co-working spaces before.

Organizers of Alchemy Coworking say they wanted to give people in and around Gastonia a place to go closer to home.

