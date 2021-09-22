Coworking Spaces Market to Grow by $13.35 Billion - Global Industry Size, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coworking Spaces Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coworking spaces market is poised to grow by $13.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advantages of coworking spaces and constant growth of start-ups in developing countries. The study identifies the supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the coworking spaces market growth during the next few years.

Report Scope

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape:

By End-user Enterprises and SMEs Freelancers and startup

By Geographical Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The report covers the following areas:

Coworking spaces market sizing

Coworking spaces market forecast

Coworking spaces market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coworking spaces market vendors that include:

CIC

Convene

Expansive

FACTORY

Impact Hub GmbH

Industrious National Management Co. LLC

Knotel Inc.

Regus Group Companies

Servcorp Ltd.

WeWork Companies LLC

Also, the coworking spaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Enterprises and SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Freelancers and startup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

