U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.00
    -6.48 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,950.92
    +152.92 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,973.93
    -73.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.78
    +37.70 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3711
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9510
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,114.88
    -193.77 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.05
    -27.47 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.24
    +18.76 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Stall in September

·7 min read

- Automobile sales in September are forecast to slow for the fifth straight month, as tight inventory, high prices take a toll on the industry.

- September sales volume is expected to fall nearly 26% from one year ago and finish near 1.0 million units, among the lowest volume in the past decade.

- Third-quarter vehicle sales are forecast to be down 14% versus Q3 2020 and down 22% compared to the same period in 2019.

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September U.S. auto sales are forecast to be significantly hampered by an ongoing lack of new-vehicle inventory. According to a forecast released today by Cox Automotive, the pace of auto sales, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), is expected to finish near 12.1 million, the slowest pace since May 2020, when much of the country was closed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The September 2021 sales pace will be down from August's 13.1 million pace and down from the September 2020 pace of 16.3 million.

Cox Automotive (PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)
Cox Automotive (PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)

Sales volume is forecast by Cox Automotive to come in near a notably low 1.0 million units. The low volume expectations for September 2021 put the month on course to be among the worst in the past decade. Sales volume is expected to be down nearly 26% from last September and down 8.5% from last month.

The sales pace in the U.S. market has fallen every month since reaching a peak of 18.3 million in April. According to Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough: "After a strong spring selling season, the supply situation has worsened precipitously and is dragging sales down with it. The monthly declines have been large – the sales pace has declined by more than a million units in each of the past five months. Available supply on dealer lots is now 58% lower than last September, down nearly 1.4 million units."

The new-vehicle supply shortage is impacting the market in many ways. Manufacturers have cut back significantly on incentives, and transaction prices have risen as a result. In addition, the lack of new-vehicle inventory is steering many dealers and consumers into the used-vehicle market, resulting in higher prices for both wholesale and retail used vehicles.

Q3 2021: The Auto Industry Finds the Bottom

With lower sales forecast for September, the third quarter of 2021 is forecast to finish with auto sales down 14% versus Q3 2020 and down 22% compared to the same period in 2019. Cox Automotive will officially revise its full-year forecast, with new projections scheduled to be released on September 30.

The underlying economic conditions in the U.S. are currently healthy enough to support higher new-vehicle sales levels. The demand is there. Inventory levels, however, are the unique problem facing the automotive market right now, with disruptions to the global supply chain challenging all automakers, severely impacting available inventory, and pushing many would-be buyers out of the market. In recent research by Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book team, nearly half of would-be buyers indicated in August that they will likely step back from the market, many for three months or more.

Inventory conditions, however, are anticipated to improve in the coming months. "The expectation is that OEM supply issues will improve such that Q4 should have better selling SAARs than the September rate, but that doesn't mean good selling rates," said Chesbrough. "Vehicles are getting produced, and some OEMs have improved their supply situation. In recent months, OEMs seem to be managing the situation better now that they've had time to adjust. For example, automakers are improving their ability to redirect existing chips to the most important vehicles in their portfolios. This strategy should support better sales in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter."

September 2021 Sales Forecast Highlights

  • New light-vehicle sales are forecast to fall to 1.0 million units, or down 357,000 units, nearly 26% from last year. Compared to last month, sales are expected to fall 92,000 or nearly 8%.

  • The SAAR in September 2021 is estimated to be 12.1 million, down from last September's early COVID recovery pace of 16.3 million and down from August's 13.1 million supply-constrained level.

  • No segment saw a sales increase in September with the Mid-Size Cars and Compact SUV/Crossover segments seeing the largest year-over-year decreases at -41.0% and -33.7%, respectively.

September 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast


Sales Forecast1

Market Share


Segment

Sep-21

Sep-20

Aug-21

YOY%

MOM%

Sep-21

Aug-21

MOM


Mid-Size Car

60,000

101,705

66,165

-41.0%

-9.3%

6.0%

6.1%

-0.1%


Compact Car

80,000

89,114

89,128

-10.2%

-10.2%

8.0%

8.2%

-0.2%


Compact SUV/Crossover

150,000

226,326

165,972

-33.7%

-9.6%

15.0%

15.2%

-0.2%


Full-Size Pickup Truck

155,000

216,154

162,970

-28.3%

-4.9%

15.5%

14.9%

0.6%


Mid-Size SUV/Crossover

170,000

229,862

190,104

-26.0%

-10.6%

17.0%

17.4%

-0.4%


Grand Total2

1,000,000

1,357,020

1,092,302

-26.3%

-8.5%





1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

Q3 2021 Sales and Year-to-Date Forecast


Q3 2021

Versus
2019

Versus
2020

YTD 2021

Versus
2019

Versus
2020

YTD 2021

Share

% Change

Versus 2020

Toyota

586,822

-6.40%

5.10%

1,878,701

5.60%

29.40%

16.00%

1.50%

GM

471,098

-36.00%

-28.90%

1,794,200

-16.40%

1.50%

15.30%

-2.10%

Stellantis

392,568

-30.50%

-22.60%

1,347,531

-18.90%

2.00%

11.50%

-1.00%

Hyundai/Kia

367,875

9.30%

8.30%

1,172,819

19.10%

32.80%

10.00%

1.60%

Honda

355,424

-17.20%

-8.50%

1,188,934

-1.40%

21.20%

10.10%

0.90%

Ford

344,147

-40.30%

-37.30%

1,334,118

-26.20%

-10.80%

11.40%

-2.60%

Nissan

208,239

-36.40%

-5.80%

791,940

-24.20%

20.70%

6.80%

0.60%

Subaru

141,344

-23.90%

-16.60%

462,594

-11.90%

6.00%

3.90%

-0.30%

VW

138,474

-16.30%

-7.60%

508,016

5.50%

28.50%

4.30%

0.40%

Mazda

85,236

22.40%

14.50%

274,403

31.80%

35.00%

2.30%

0.40%

BMW

79,774

-7.40%

1.40%

263,393

1.20%

32.00%

2.20%

0.10%


Q3 2021

Versus
2019

Versus
2020

YTD 2021

Versus
2019

Versus
2020

YTD 2021

Share

% Change

Versus 2020

Tesla

70,091

28.10%

25.80%

215,621

55.60%

56.90%

1.80%

0.40%

Daimler

64,392

-28.30%

-24.40%

246,750

-2.70%

7.00%

2.10%

-0.10%

Volvo

32,021

17.90%

5.50%

96,041

24.30%

30.50%

0.80%

0.10%

Mitsubishi

22,536

-7.90%

-9.30%

75,913

-20.60%

4.50%

0.60%

0.00%

Tata

17,682

-33.70%

-22.40%

73,897

-17.00%

10.20%

0.60%

0.00%

Nation

3,377,722

-21.90%

-13.80%

11,724,870

-8.10%

13.00%

100.00%

0.00%

Cox Automotive Q3 U.S. Auto Sales Forecast Call
Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke and the Industry Insights team will share their take on the overall industry performance on Thursday, September 30, at 10 a.m. EDT. In addition to the economic factors influencing the market, the Industry Insights team will cover the industry's hottest topics, including inventory, vehicle prices, and valuations. The revised Cox Automotive full-year forecast will be explained, including insights into the outlook for the remainder of the year. Register to attend.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-automotive-forecast-new-vehicle-sales-stall-in-september-301385431.html

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Tesla’s Stock Is On the Move Again. 3 Things to Drive It Higher.

    ADVISOR CENTER Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Swedish EV maker Polestar to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Guggenheim in $20 billion deal

    Swedish electric car maker Polestar Performance AB said Monday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim Inc. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $20 billion. The new company will be renamed Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSNY". Polestar was founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding and is a pure play electric car maker with two vehicles, the Pole

  • Oil prices look to finish at a nearly 3-year high; Goldman Sachs lifts Brent year-end target to $90 a barrel

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Paccar launches pilot program to build self-driving delivery trucks

    The company is looking to bring on additional engineers to support the project. It also plans to make investments that will allow the production of autonomous trucks at scale.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates - live updates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.K. Fuel Panic Continues; Ministers to Meet: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering bringing in the army to fix an acute shortage of fuel, as panic-buying forced gasoline stations to shut up shop.The government has already caved in to industry demands