U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.50
    -44.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,385.00
    -353.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,899.25
    -131.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.50
    -28.10 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.01
    +2.34 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.90
    +16.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0100 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.88
    +3.14 (+10.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3284
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3670
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,605.95
    -1,905.29 (-4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.89
    -44.79 (-4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.85
    -247.00 (-3.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Cox Automotive Names Lori Wittman as New President of Retail Solutions and Amy Mills as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

·4 min read

ATLANTA, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today named Lori Wittman as the new president of the company's Retail Solutions group and Amy Mills as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Both will report directly to Steve Rowley, president, Cox Automotive.

Lori Wittman
Lori Wittman

The promotions signal the automotive tech and service giant's commitment to transforming the industry by creating vehicle access, business success and a more sustainable planet for everyone, and affirms the company's strong belief in the strength of a diverse and inclusive executive suite.

Lori Wittman: Building retail connections through data and people

Cox Automotive Retail Solutions includes powerhouse brands Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Dealertrack®, Dealer.com, VinSolutions and Xtime. Wittman, who most recently held the role of SVP of Dealer Software, takes over for interim group President and Chief Strategy Officer Amy Mills. Mills stepped in when Keith Jezek announced his retirement from Cox Automotive earlier this year.

"Lori has the perfect combination of business acumen, team building, decisiveness and future-forward vision to lead our powerful suite of Retail Solutions," Rowley said. "The momentum these businesses now carry is undeniable. Lori will continue to connect the automotive experience for the consumer and deliver unparalleled, transformational value to our dealer, lender and OEM clients."

As Senior Vice President of Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive for the last six years, Wittman successfully navigated recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply shortage by harnessing the power of Cox Automotive data and people to revolutionize the car buying experience.

Wittman, who went from growing up on a farm in Kansas to consulting in the tech space, credits a people-centric working environment for fueling the near 20% YOY growth rate that's marked her tenure leading Dealer Software Solutions, which serves more than 10,000 dealers and generates more than $1 Billion in annual revenue.

Working across distant, remote work centers in Atlanta, Kansas City, Silicon Valley, Burlington and Salt Lake City, she and her team have amassed a vast collection of 'Best Places to Work' awards. Wittman has devoted countless hours to furthering Cox's diversity and inclusion initiatives, leading several programs and speaking frequently to advocate for equal advancement for all.

"I am honored and deeply inspired to continue the outstanding work Cox Automotive Retail Solutions is known for," said Wittman. "Every day my laser focus will be on ensuring our team has everything they need to deliver breakthrough products and services for our clients, that truly transform our industry so that everyone wins."

Amy Mills: Driving growth and profitability for company, clients

Mills has been part of Cox Automotive's Executive Leadership Team for the last several years, reporting to CFO, Mark Bowser. In this new role, Mills will report directly to Rowley, to drive the company's strategy for growth and profitability, a decade-long plan she and her team designed and continuously oversee implementation of in close partnership with Cox Automotive leaders across the business.

Prior to her role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mills served as Vice President, Strategy for Cox Automotive and in several product, marketing, and operational roles at Manheim. During her tenure at Manheim, she spearheaded the development of Manheim's digital commerce solutions and marketing strategy for Manheim key customer accounts during the introduction of the Simulcast live bid platform in 2002.

Her career also includes client service and consulting roles in brand strategy, advertising, and marketing. She joined Cox in 2001 as Assistant Marketing Manager for Manheim.

"Amy is known as a versatile and values-based leader, who's been at the forefront of Cox Automotive's success for more than 20 years," said Rowley. "Amy will continue to be instrumental in building our strategic future both here in U.S. and across the globe at Cox Automotive."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

Amy Mills
Amy Mills
(PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)
(PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-automotive-names-lori-wittman-as-new-president-of-retail-solutions-and-amy-mills-as-executive-vice-president-and-chief-strategy-officer-301495616.html

SOURCE RETAIL/COX AUTOMOTIVE

Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • McDonald's customer asks for extra pickles and gets more than they bargained for: 'This is what I want'

    People were polarized about the extra pickles.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Tumbled on Thursday

    Investors were spooked by the government's plan to share certain COVID treatment technologies with international health organizations.