Cox Enterprises Hires Erin Mitchell Richeson as Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has hired Erin Mitchell Richeson as the vice president of inclusion and diversity (I&D), effective Oct. 29. In this role, Richeson will lead the implementation of the company's inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) strategy and will report directly to EVP and Chief People and Operations Officer Jill Campbell. She will consult on and support Cox's efforts around diversity recruitment, employee engagement, diversity learning, talent development and supplier diversity across our divisions.

"Erin is the perfect person to help us continue to build on our ID&E strategies to ensure we remain a highly inclusive company," said Campbell. "We have a long history of doing the right thing when it comes to our people and communities, and we're excited for her to help us to continue to be leaders in this space."

Prior to joining Cox, Richeson was vice president of global inclusion & diversity at the Kimberly-Clark Corporation. There she led the inclusion and diversity organization and supported every business unit, as well as all corporate functions and 40,000+ employees. She designed and managed the execution of sustainable I&D workforce plans globally and in key markets. Her work in this area helped improve business results through inclusion-based strategies that enabled workforce diversity growth. Richeson partnered with the company's consumer brands to institute brand responsibility principles, I&D marketing and design thinking workshops, and brand activations to further the company's commitment to combating social injustice. She also partnered with the Board of Directors and Global Executive Leadership team to ensure all I&D initiatives aligned with business growth strategies.

Previously, Richeson also served at the director of organizational equity and inclusion for the Emory University School of Medicine. There she led ID&E strategies for the School of Medicine and physician workforce within the Emory Healthcare system.

Richeson holds a B.A. in Political Science from Spelman College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia.

