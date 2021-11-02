U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

Cox Enterprises Names Erin McCandless as Vice President of Commercial Operations

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has named Erin McCandless vice president of commercial operations. She will report to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Jennifer Hightower and be based in Atlanta.

Erin McCandless, VP of commercial operations at Cox Enterprises
Erin McCandless, VP of commercial operations at Cox Enterprises

In this role, McCandless will serve as a key advisor to Cox senior leaders on legal risks and legal strategy for the businesses, including newly acquired businesses. She will oversee legal strategy for commercial operations and integration of acquired companies for Cox and will lead a team responsible for the day-to-day operational and integration matters. McCandless and her team will also support corporate functions such as real estate, marketing and aviation.

"Erin is a proven leader with a commitment to Cox's core principle of doing the right thing — always. She's the right person to guide our legal strategy as Cox continues to grow, transform and diversify our businesses," said Hightower.

Previously, McCandless was vice president and deputy general counsel at Cox Automotive. She joined Cox Automotive in 2015 through its acquisition of Dealertrack Technologies.

Before joining Dealertrack, McCandless served as director of legal affairs for infoUSA (now infoGroup) and as vice president, administration and legal affairs at Data Transmission Network in Omaha, Neb. She started her career in law firms, including civil litigation, criminal defense and commercial transactions.

McCandless earned her bachelor's and law degrees from Creighton University in Omaha, and a master's in business from the University of Nebraska. She serves on the advisory board of the Atlanta chapter of The Posse Foundation and is a graduate of 2020 class of Inspire Atlanta, a community impact program supporting the Atlanta Women's Foundation.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-enterprises-names-erin-mccandless-as-vice-president-of-commercial-operations-301414487.html

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

