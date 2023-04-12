COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS NAMED CONSUMER AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALIST BY PROVOKE MEDIA

Agency Clients Also Nominated for Four SABRE Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Public Relations is proud to announce that the agency has been named a finalist for PRovoke Media's Consumer Agency of the Year. The 2023 North America PR Agencies of the Year are the results of an exhaustive research process involving more than 150 submissions and 50 meetings with the best PR firms across the US and Canada.

Coyne PR Logo

Paul Holmes, Founder of PRovoke Media, stated, "Coyne has transformed itself from a traditional consumer public relations firm into a modern integrated agency, offering social media management, influencer relations, digital marketing, content development and more and expanding its business in healthcare and corporate communications."

"We have always been proud of our strong roots in consumer public relations," said Rich Lukis, Coyne PR president. "Being named a finalist for Consumer Agency of the Year is a testament to the excellent work we have consistently done in the consumer space."

In addition, the agency has been nominated for four SABRE Awards on behalf of clients Signify, Bayer, Humana and Pacira Biosciences, Inc.

Winners will be revealed at the 2023 North American SABRE Awards which will take place on May 2, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Please visit PRovoke Media's site for a full list of SABRE and Agency of the Year finalists.

ABOUT THE SABRE AWARDS:

The SABRE (Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation) Awards are managed by The Holmes Group, a global public relations publishing operation that provides insight and intelligence to PR professionals via a weekly electronic newsletter, its bi–weekly thought leadership "Executive Bulletin," its annual Report Cards on the North American, European and Asia–Pacific agency businesses, and its website, at www.holmesreport.com.

About Coyne Public Relations:

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as "The Best Place to Work," nearly 200 talented minds now call Coyne PR – HOME. We have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries and six continents through our partnership in The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world's most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, visit www.coynepr.com.

