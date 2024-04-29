Coyuchi Names New Partners in Secondhand Sales Venture

Sustainability has always been a major part of the DNA of organic home textiles maker Coyuchi, and the company is making moves to expand that mission through new partnerships with Bleckmann and Recurate.

As part of its 2nd Home Renewed program—which offers secondhand bedding, bath and apparel—Coyuchi has announced partnerships with Bleckmann on supply chain management and Recurate, which develops custom resale marketplaces.

In 2022, Bleckmann acquired the Renewal Workshop, an Oregon-based company that prepares upcycled products for a second use. Coyuchi previously partnered with The Renewal Workshop when it launched its Renewed program in 2017. Going forward, Bleckmann will assist Coyuchi on its 2nd Home Take Back program, which sources product for the Renewed initiative, ensuring completion of a six-stage verification process for all returned textiles.

“It is rewarding to see the evolution of Bleckmann’s services towards a circular supply chain, with the partnership launch between Recurate and Bleckmann for Coyuchi’s 2nd Home resale,” said Nicole Bassett, Bleckmann’s circularity lead. “Bleckmann’s focus is now on operational and logistical processes for brands enabling a broader strategy for resale. Our integration strategy allows us to expand resale to stores, white-label websites, brand websites or on marketplaces.”

Meanwhile, Recurate’s ResaleOS 2.0 platform will connect with Bleckmann’s logistics infrastructure and Coyuchi’s existing e-commerce site to create an all-in-one process to handle trade-ins, sorting, cleaning, resale and fulfillment.

The collaboration between Coyuchi and Bleckmann has already diverted more than 165,046 pounds of textile waste from landfills. And since launching 2nd Home Renewed, Coyuchi has repurposed and redistributed more than 43,854 pounds of fabric.

This move comes a little over a year since Coyuchi launched a Climate Beneficial cotton collection, created in partnership with the California Cotton & Climate Coalition (C4) of which the home textiles maker is a founding member.

“Coyuchi’s foundation rests upon a steadfast commitment to sustainability,” said Marcus Chung, chief operations officer at Coyuchi. “Through our partnership with Bleckmann and Recurate, we seamlessly integrate 2nd Home Renewed into our primary e-commerce platform, not only enhancing the customer journey but also deepening our dedication to a circular business model.”

Along with these new partnerships, Coyuchi also has added to its team with the hiring of Vicky Grahan as chief digital officer and Tina Fine as creative director. Grahan previously worked for sustainability-minded companies such as Parachute and the Common Thread Collective.