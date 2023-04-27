This cozy beanbag chair feels like you're floating in space—get it for $100 off at Amazon

Moon Pod Zero-Gravity beanbag chair is one of the coziest seats you'll ever experience.

Beanbag chairs aren't exactly known for packing surprises. The chairs that pair well with kindergarten storytime aren't known for providing ergonomic support. That is unless it's the Moon Pod Zero-Gravity beanbag chair.

$299 at Amazon (Save $100.99)

Its moniker isn't simply catchy space-age lingo. Sitting in a Moon Pod feels like you're being cradled in mid-air. The way the chair forms around your body provides a level of cozy that you've only dreamed of. Moon Pod was engineered to mimic the sensation of Floatation Therapy, so it molds against every inch of your back. After sitting in one for an hour, I felt every pressure point in my body seemingly melt away.

Moon Pod Zero-Gravity beanbag chair provides optimal comfort whether you sit, recline or lay flat on it.

Napping in one is unbelievably relaxing without any of the usual kinks that come with a midday siesta. And while Moon Pod is excellent for resting or simply kicking back with a good book, this beanbag chair changes depending on how you sit in it. If I lay in it, it's a cozy bed.

If I plop down near the bottom, it's a comfortable chair that provides back support. Sitting up, you can do everything from click and clack away on a keyboard to get serious work done. The extra support is perfect for extended gaming sessions because you won't need to hunch over and strain your back.

Aside from the versatility and unmatched comfort, Moon Pod is easy to care for. Its slipcover is totally washable. And both of my cats steer far away from it. It's made to be totally pet safe, with a surface that cats and dogs alike won't want to scratch at. Like any great beanbag chair, it's lightweight and low profile so it tucks into reading nooks, corners and hallway closets when it's not in use. You can even take it outside to bask in the summer sun. Where beanbag technology goes from here I can only imagine.

