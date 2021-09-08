U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.36
    -19.67 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,965.41
    -134.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,232.96
    -141.36 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.98
    -24.64 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.23
    +0.88 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3260
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,156.65
    -887.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.49
    -13.98 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.36
    -48.01 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

CP Group Acquires Granite Office Tower In Denver, Colorado

·4 min read

Leading owner-operator adds 31-story tower to rapidly growing portfolio, marking its first entry into the Denver market

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group, a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States, and Related Fund Management today announced that they have acquired Granite Tower. The 31-story office tower was purchased from KBS, one of the nation's largest investors in premier commercial real estate. The transaction is CP Group's first in the Denver market.

CP Group is one of the leading vertically integrated commercial real estate and management firms in the Southeast and Southwest United States. (PRNewsfoto/CP Group)
CP Group is one of the leading vertically integrated commercial real estate and management firms in the Southeast and Southwest United States. (PRNewsfoto/CP Group)

"Entering the Denver market has been a long-term goal for our company," said Managing Partner Angelo Bianco. "It embodies similar metrics and growth opportunities to those in the balance of the "Smile State" markets in which we have been investing in for 35 years."

Attractive Investment Opportunity

Granite Tower – a Class A, 600,000 square foot office building – is situated within the heart of Denver's central business district, one of the city's most vibrant live-work-play environments. It is attached to the Ritz-Carlton and located within walking distance to popular destinations such as Coors Field and 16th Street Mall. The property also offers easy access to a wide range of dining and retail options, including three of Denver's most prominent restaurants: The Palm, Paizano's, and Elway's.

"We are thrilled to enter the Denver market with an asset of this pedigree," said Brett Reese, Senior Vice President at CP Group. "Granite fits directly in our strategy, which is to acquire institutional quality, best located, value-add opportunities in dynamic, growth markets across the country."

In addition to the property's unparalleled location, Granite Tower recently underwent an $11 million renovation that was completed earlier this year, enhancing the building's amenity package to include a fully remodeled lobby, tenant lounge, on-site gym, cafe, and outdoor space. The Venture intends to build off of these enhancements and introduce additional amenities.

The transaction was finalized in an off-market deal by CBRE's Tim Richey and Jenny Knowlton.

Jamie Roupp with JLL will lead office leasing efforts for the property.

CP Group Remains Active in 2021

The transaction marks CP Group's sixth in 2021. CP Group's entry into the Denver market immediately follows their re-entry into the Houston market earlier this summer, with the acquisition of Five Post Oak Park, illustrating their continued investment in the Southwest and optimism around the office sector. In June, CP Group announced the acquisition of CNN Center, the iconic tower in downtown Atlanta, and One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story office property in downtown Miami.

CP Group, formerly known as Crocker Partners, is one of the country's premier owner-operators and developers of commercial real estate. The organization now employs nearly 200 employees and has a portfolio spanning more than 14 million square feet.

ABOUT CP GROUP
Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 161 properties, totaling over 51 million square feet and representing over $6.5 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and rank 27th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

ABOUT RELATED FUND MANAGEMENT
Related Fund Management is the third-party investment manager affiliated with Related Companies and currently manages approximately $9.7 billion in commingled funds and separately managed accounts on behalf of public and private pension plans, endowments, family offices and sovereign wealth funds. RFM currently has a team of 45 professionals headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Since inception in 2010, RFM has invested across all portions of the capital stack and in all major real estate sectors.

ABOUT KBS
KBS is one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. As a private equity real estate company and an SEC-registered investment adviser, KBS and its affiliated companies have completed transactional activity of more than $43 billion on behalf of private and institutional investors globally. Founded in 1992 by Peter Bren and Chuck Schreiber, KBS acquires and operates prime commercial real estate in some of the most successful epicenters in the country. The firm is committed in its business ethics, its business relationships, and its constant focus on exceeding the expectations of its investors, partners, and tenants. SEC registration as an investment advisor does not imply any particular level of skill or training. For more information on KBS, please visit www.kbs.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-group-acquires-granite-office-tower-in-denver-colorado-301369206.html

SOURCE CP Group

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 2 Market-Crushing Stocks That Analysts Think Can Still Soar Higher

    Analysts who follow public companies have a great deal of insight into just how much potential upside a stock has. Not only do they consider company-specific factors, but they take into account macroeconomic factors and the industry as a whole to determine how much a business may be worth. While price targets can often change, they serve as a good gauge to determine just how much bullishness there is behind a stock.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Gamestop is set to report earnings today. Here's what to expect.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what to expect from meme stock Gamestop ahead of the company reporting earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps falling

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.

  • GameStop earnings: What to expect

    GameStop (GME) will report quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon and Reddit traders are on watch.