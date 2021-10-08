U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.27
    -1.49 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,787.76
    +32.82 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,607.58
    -46.44 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.90
    -11.19 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    +1.08 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1530
    +0.5370 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,493.85
    +431.98 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.43
    +15.83 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

CP Holiday Train's lights to shine on community food banks with virtual concert, donations for 2021

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program's 23rd year. Though this year's Holiday Train will once again be virtual, the much-loved program will continue to serve as a beacon, highlighting the ongoing need for food banks and the critical work they do.

"The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America."

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP's network. CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years.

"Throughout the pandemic, the need for emergency food support has grown tremendously, and we are grateful to be one of the charities benefiting from the CP Holiday Train this year," said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba CEO. "CP's Holiday Train shines a light on food insecurity in communities like ours, and the funds raised help us ensure that no Manitoban goes hungry throughout the holiday season and beyond."

Live music has always been part of the CP Holiday Train tradition. To maintain that tradition, CP will produce a virtual benefit concert, with details to be announced in the weeks ahead.

"We're looking forward to Canadian Pacific's virtual concert this year and we're glad CP has found a safe way for everyone to get into the spirit of the season," said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters — The Community Food Network, a Kansas City, Mo.-based Holiday Train beneficiary food bank. "We appreciate CP's generous donations to Harvesters, which have allowed us to provide nutritious food to the children, families and seniors that depend on assistance from our partner network agencies. Thank you, CP, for your continued support to our mission of feeding hungry people today and working to end hunger tomorrow."

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-holiday-trains-lights-to-shine-on-community-food-banks-with-virtual-concert-donations-for-2021-301395739.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c4859.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • Goldman Sachs: Time to Buy NIO Stock After Its Selloff

    Three months of unmitigated selling pressure on Chinese stocks have left their mark on Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NIO). Since July 1, 2021, shares of Nio have lost over 30% of their value, notes Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang -- but all bad things must come to an end. And in Fang's opinion, it's now time to buy some Nio stock. Why buy Nio now? In addition to the broad-based market selloff, after all, Nio suffers from some problems of its own making, in particular an August fatal car acc

  • Union at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery faces removal vote

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Members of the union representing locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery have submitted a petition to force a vote on removing the union, the union and company said on Wednesday. Exxon and the local United Steelworkers union said they were notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which will oversee the vote, that a petition calling for removal had been filed. At least 30% of the members must sign the petition for the decertification vote to take place.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automaker Hits New EV Sales Record?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 'I am living in a nightmare everyday': What homeowners need to know as climate change threatens properties

    Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.

  • Tesla's Model S and X Deliveries Are Rising Again

    Model 3 and Y may represent the bulk of the electric-car maker's deliveries, but investors shouldn't overlook the importance of Tesla's two pricier models.

  • Heat stroke may be cause of deaths in California hiker family that stumped investigators

    Investigators rule out ‘gun or other types of weapons, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or suicide’

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Rivian’s Electric Truck Gets All the Attention, But Its Fate Is Tied to Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- (This is the second story in a series examining Rivian’s origins and its future. Read the first installment here.)Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeJeff Bezos stood before a packed conference room in Was

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • Pro-transgender activists try to ‘bully’ university into sacking professor who questioned their views

    Pro-transgender students have launched a “bullying” campaign to demand that Sussex University sacks a professor who said that “many trans women are still males”.

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother for confron

  • Americans with criminal records could be a solution to the labor shortage

    With the acute labor shortage, some companies are overlooking the traditional stigma of hiring employees with criminal records. CEOs say it could help close the jobs gap.

  • Columbus Day: Do Americans get the day off from work?

    Many Americans will not have the day off from work

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • ‘You did that!’ Woman accuses Lamborghini driver of hitting her car in Florida

    A Tampa-area luxury car owner had a viral encounter at a Florida gas station the other day — and it got ugly.

  • Why It’s So Hard to Identify the Ship (Maybe) Behind California’s Oil Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for the ship that may have caused last week’s major oil spill off the coast of Orange County in California is proving to be a slow grind.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against t

  • Woman yells anti-semitic slurs, throws bottle at teen girl in University Hts., police report states

    On Tuesday, a University Heights woman reported to police that after her 13-year-old daughter got off the school bus, a woman in a vehicle yelled anti-Semitic slurs at the girl and threw a glass beer bottle at her, according to a news release from police.

  • Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

    A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.