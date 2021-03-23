U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.25
    -14.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,479.00
    -140.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.00
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.70
    -26.60 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.81
    -2.75 (-4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    -1.33 (-6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0080 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5600
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,110.96
    -3,044.92 (-5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.71
    -47.74 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.79
    -15.31 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 23, 2021/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings


The Prime Minister will speak with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, to discuss the international response to COVID-19, and financing for development initiatives to address debt and liquidity issues many countries are facing.


11:10 a.m

The Prime Minister will virtually visit Ayoub's Dried Fruits & Nuts in North Vancouver, British Columbia. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson and Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam Ron McKinnon.



12:00 p.m

The Prime Minister, joined by Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria Jaime Battiste, will virtually meet with representatives from New Dawn, a social enterprise in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.




Closed to media.



2:00 p.m

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/23/c7752.html

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown

    A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national day of reflection has been organized by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to remember the people who died after contracting COVID-19. “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting," said Prince Charles, who is a patron of Marie Curie. The U.K. has registered more than 126,000 virus-related deaths, the highest pandemic death toll in Europe and one of the highest in the world as a proportion of population.

  • Fight Between Commodities Giants and Shippers Leaves Seafarers Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- A standoff between commodities giants and shipping companies is prolonging the labor crisis at sea, with an estimated 200,000 seafarers still stuck on their vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards. In an effort to keep deliveries of food, fuel and other raw materials on schedule, some of the big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that may block relief for exhausted seafarers. The companies are trying to steer clear of crew changes, which have become far more expensive and time-consuming during the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep shipments on schedule, some firms have asked their shipping partners to guarantee that no change will take place, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg.Those requirements risk worsening a labor crisis already in its 12th month, according to ship owners, labor unions and the United Nations. More than a year into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of mariners are long overdue for shore leave. Some have been working without pay or a firm plan for repatriation, and many have taken desperate measures: in one instance, a captain diverted his ship to the middle of the ocean and refused to return to course without a guarantee of relief.Prior to the pandemic, a ship owner could bring in new crew during routine port stops. That common practice has become a logistical nightmare with Covid border curbs. Some ports require lengthy quarantines for incoming and outgoing workers, others turn away vessels that have changed crews within 10 to 14 days over fears seafarers could spread the virus.In January, around 300 companies, including Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, and Australian mining behemoth Rio Tinto Group, signed a pledge to take action to resolve the crisis for seafarers. Called “the Neptune Declaration,” signatories recognized a “shared responsibility” and promised increased collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.As of now, though, some ship owners and labor advocates say little has changed, and not all of the biggest charterers signed on. “We chose not to sign because we believe that our current practices in respect of crew changes are fair and fully respect the need for regular crew changes,” said a spokesperson for Equinor ASA, a major oil, gas and energy company based in Stavanger, Norway. “We do not charter vessels for any voyage if a crew change will be required that cannot be accommodated in our delivery schedule.” Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest U.S. oil and gas producer, has also declined to sign. A spokesperson said the company is “considering next steps.” The pact is “a work in progress,” said Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine, which manages more than 375 ships including container vessels and commodity carriers. Shipping has always had competing interests, he said, but companies that sign the Neptune Declaration “at least commit that they will then follow the standard protocol, which should then give you a lot more comfort that now we’re all on the same page.”What you need to know: Tracking the Labor Crisis at SeaThe fight over who should pay for the higher costs of crew changes is most acute for commodities companies and their shipping partners, which carry out what are called spot charters. Crewed vessels available on demand for anywhere from a few days to several months, spot charters make up 85% to 90% of dry bulk and tanker shipments in the commodities industry, according to industry group BIMCO.Some companies have stipulated no crew changes or asked for verbal guarantees before hiring a charter, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg. Charterers have also used questionnaires to learn whether ships are planning crew swaps, according to ship owners. In one instance, a ship owner told Bloomberg, in order to secure a charter with Rio Tinto, he had to extend workers’ contracts, paid additional salary and promised to relieve them when the voyage was complete. He also had to confirm that no crew change was planned for the duration. “Rio Tinto does not use ‘no crew change’ clauses in chartering contracts,” the company said in a statement. “Rio Tinto aims to support the shipping industry and the human rights of the seafarers on which it depends. This requires collaboration between ship owners, who employ the seafarers, charterers and regional port authorities around transparency of information and flexibility on schedule.”The problem, labor advocates and seafarers say, is that the workers don’t have a choice either way. Ship captains often hold the passports of their crew – a convenience for port stops, they say – and ports are tightly controlled borders. Even if a worker wanted to walk away from his vessel, he wouldn’t get very far without a passport, a visa or a plane ticket home.The International Transport Workers' Federation, or ITF, which represents seafarers, is calling on the industry to do more to alleviate the crisis.``There are still charterers rejecting charters unless they are given assurances that crew changes don't take place,'' said Stephen Cotton, ITF general secretary. ``It might not be as blatant as putting it in writing, but it's still going on. As long as seafarers' lives remain secondary to companies' profits, this crisis will continue to unfold." Read more: What Happens When Tycoons Abandon Their Own Giant Cargo ShipsThe industry says it is the responsibility of ship owners to arrange crew changes and to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers on their vessels. BIMCO has encouraged charterers to share the costs of crew changes and developed contract language that requires companies that hire vessels for a fixed period of time -- called a time charter -- to do just that. Owners of ships available for spot charter, the group said, should change crews when the ship isn’t out for hire.Labor and industry groups want companies to be more flexible and allow tankers and dry bulk vessels to divert or delay deliveries to help alleviate the crisis in stranded mariners. Shareholders, too: A group of 85 investors that manage more than $2 trillion of assets, including Fidelity International, said in January that frequent charterers should be flexible about enabling crew changes and should consider providing financial support for mariners who need to be repatriated.“Charterers at this point do need to share costs and assume the delays they might face,” said Laura Carballo, head of maritime law and policy at World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden. “That’s their biggest argument: it’s about the delays. Sorry, we’re all facing delays right now. The world is only running because seafarers are doing their job.”Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, which has interests spanning petroleum and agriculture, has instructed ship owners not to conduct crew changes while under charter, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms and who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private. The requests were delivered verbally, not in writing.In response to questions about the stipulation, the company responded in a statement: “Koch works closely with vessel owners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of crew members. This is an issue we are watching closely and looking for ways to resolve.”Rotterdam-based Vitol has required ship owners not to make crew changes on some spot charters, according to people familiar with the company’s contract terms who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Vitol says that it has “sought to manage our shipping business in line with the standards outlined in the Neptune declaration.”“Wherever commercially and operationally possible we facilitate crew changes,” company spokesperson Andrea Schlaepfer said in a statement. “As a vessel owner and manager Vitol appreciates the challenges of the current situation but believes that with good management owners can maintain high standards of seafarer welfare.”The Neptune Declaration also calls on world leaders to change their port and border policies to ease the burdens on seafarers, following a September statement from consumer companies including Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. to do the same. Last month, the IMO recognized 55 countries that agreed to consider seafarers “essential workers” and encouraged nations that hadn’t yet to do so. That designation has no official definition, and the countries weren’t specific about what if any change it would bring to the port procedures.On Friday, the shipping industry raised concerns that, while the number of seafarers stranded has dropped since its peak, the improvements could be short-lived as governments and port authorities respond to the threat of new Covid-19 variants with stricter restrictions. Seafarers, many of whom are from developing countries, may also miss out on the ongoing vaccination drives, risking further delays and supply chain disruption.“The crisis is still ongoing,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet. “Governments will not be able to vaccinate their citizens without the shipping industry or, most importantly, our seafarers.”(Updates with recent statements from the shipping industry on the threat of new Covid-19 variants to efforts to relieve seafarers. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo aims for $12 billion market cap in biggest London debut in a decade

    Food delivery company Deliveroo could make Britain’s biggest stock market debut since commodities giant Glencore went public nearly a decade ago, after setting a price range on Monday that values it at up to $12 billion. The Amazon-backed food delivery firm has been held up by the British government as a sign the City of London can still attract major Initial Public Offerings (IPO) following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. It is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011, according to data provided by the London Stock Exchange.

  • Goldman’s Saudi Investment Bank Chief Said to Leave for PIF Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia is leaving to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the U.S. lender in the Middle East.Eyas AlDossari will join the Public Investment Fund to help work on new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the PIF and AlDossari didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.AlDossari joined in 2017 as Goldman looked to beef up its presence in the kingdom. The bank has since worked on Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as well as its $70 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and the merger of Saudi British Bank with Alawwal.Over the past two years, though, Goldman has lost bankers including veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki who joined Credit Suisse, and its regional CEO retired at the end of last year. Two other executives left this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.The bank’s Mideast operations were also dealt a blow from the corruption scandal in Malaysia involving the 1MDB investment fund, and it missed out on deals in the United Arab Emirates -- including with wealth fund Mubadala and state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.AlDossari is set to join the PIF which has been rapidly expanding since its mandate was changed from being a largely domestically focused holding company into an engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the kingdom’s economy.Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $400 billion from about $150 billion. It has taken stakes in Uber Technologies, put $45 billion into SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and backed electric vehicle maker Lucid. It’s also increased headcount to more than 1,000 from about 40.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Private Equity Firm Buys Two U.S. Healthtech Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Capital PJSC acquired two U.S. health-care technology firms for $60 million as the Abu Dhabi-based buyout firm doubles down on investing in the specialized medical sector.The private equity firm bought a majority stake in Eclat Health and Hansei Solutions, adding to a portfolio of companies that help hospitals with their billing, work with their insurers and improve collection and reduce rejections, said Gulf Capital’s chief executive, Karim El Solh.Following the latest investment, Gulf Capital deployed around 78% of its flagship $750 million buyout fund, leaving it with around $165 million to spend. It might consider raising a new fund next year, El Solh said.Besides health care, Gulf Capital focuses on sectors such as technology and payments, business services and sustainability. Last year, it purchased three regional fertility clinics in a $100 million deal.Gulf Capital to Buy Middle East Clinics in $100 Million DealEl Solh said his firm is drawn to the health industry in part because of the growing population in the Gulf, where oil-rich governments are spending more on providing medical services to their citizens.“We are very excited about health-care and health-tech and the intersection of technology and health-care,” El Solh said. “We hope to do more of those deals because long-term these are wining sectors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a joint venture for electric vehicles (EV) and launch a new brand called Zeekr, after its profit fell 32% last year. In a stock exchange filing, Geely Automobile said the venture will work on research and development, purchase and sale of smart electric vehicles under Zeekr brand. Geely Automobile and parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will jointly invest 2 billion yuan in the new venture.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake Worth Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrend Reaffirmed After Sellers Took Out Pair of Main Bottoms

    The downside momentum is controlling the price action. Recapturing the old bottom at .7096 will be the first sign of a shift in momentum back to up.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management remains unimpressed by what it describes as "linear thinking" of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) on batteries. What Happened: Ark analyst Sam Korus touched on Volkswagen’s “Power Day” in the company’s weekly newsletter on Monday. Korus noted “high-level” takeaways such as the German automaker’s plans to produce 240 GWh of batteries, reduce battery costs by 50%, and add 18,000 fast-charging points by 2030. “In ARK’s view, companies with 'old world DNA' are unlikely to transition quickly enough to dominate the new world,” wrote Korus. “Often the difference between old and new world DNA are plans for linear as opposed to exponential growth trajectories.” Korus said that rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) goal for 2030 of 3 terawatt-hours of annual production is 12.5 times more than Volkswagen’s number. Why It Matters: “In an exponential world, companies thinking linearly could be left behind,” as per Korus. Last Friday, Wood updated her price target for the Elon Musk-led company to ,000 in the year 2025. Ark is of the view that Tesla can sell between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025. Volkswagen stock has been gaining traction after it revealed its technology roadmap for 2030. On Monday, the company's stock closed 12.56% higher at $38.44. See Also: Who Will Emerge As Tesla's Biggest Rival By 2025? Volkswagen OTC shares have returned 84.7% on a year-to-date basis, while Tesla shares have declined 5.1% in the same period. Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander, who is short on Tesla, noted that Volkswagen and other incumbents could lead to an erosion in the value of the current segment leader in EVs. Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF). Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVolkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUVWhat Is Going On With Volkswagen Stock?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer: $3,000 Tesla Price Target Would Be 'Hype' From Anyone But Cathie Wood

    ARK Investment Management has assigned a new ,000 price target to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and if anyone else had modeled a similar level of upside, it would be dismissed "as being hype," according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. What Happened: Wood is "so good" at stock picking and valuing companies that her model of 400% upside in Tesla's stock has some merit, Cramer said. If Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi assigned a $3,000 price target on Tesla, Cramer said he would think the Bernstein analyst "lost his mind." On the other hand, Wood's comments could "get the stock going," the CNBC host said. Wood's price target is likely based on the thesis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to "make cars everywhere," but his vision for Tesla extends beyond just cars, Cramer said. Wood may have a better grasp of how exactly Musk is planning to "reinvent the entire grid," he said. "She has the cachet to say it and not be dismissed." Why It's Important: Cramer is no stranger to commenting on Wood's performance. Back in February, Cramer suggested Wood needs to close her Ark Funds from new investments. On Benzinga's "Raz Report," Wood responded to Cramer's criticism and pointed out it's "not possible to close an ETF. "The irony is all I'm doing is concentrating on investing," she said. What's Next: Cramer said he thinks Tesla's stock could get a boost in the near-term from Americans looking to invest their latest stimulus check. TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was up 3.11% at $675.26 at last check Monday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWatch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'ArtagnanHow Did Jack In The Box Report Its Best Quarter In Nearly 30 Years?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.