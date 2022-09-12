U.S. markets closed

CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix. (c) Spruce Meadows Media/Jack Cusano (CNW Group/Canadian Pacific)
Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix. (c) Spruce Meadows Media/Jack Cusano (CNW Group/Canadian Pacific)

CP's Clear Rounds for Heart, an initiative of the CP Has Heart community investment program to support the heart health of people across North America, donates $10,000 for each clear round jumped, including those with time faults. Since its inception in 2014, CP's Clear Rounds for Heart has raised more than $1 million for heart health research and care.

"Congratulations to Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM  for their performance today and for their contribution to our CP Has Heart program," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "CP is proud to partner with Spruce Meadows to help shine a light on the important work the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta is doing."

"We're grateful to Canadian Pacific for their ongoing support of cardiovascular research in our community," said Dr. Paul Fedak, Director, Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta, an entity of the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services. "Proceeds from today's event will support an innovative new program to advance more personalized and precise cardiovascular health therapies that harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Together, we can achieve tomorrow's healthcare today."

During Masters weekend, CP donated $20 to the Libin Cardiovascular Institute for each of those who participated in CP Has Heart activities, including Interactive Heart Model Building and Hands-only CPR.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CP Has Heart

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. CP Has Heart focuses on improving people's heart health across North America through partnerships, sponsorships, activities and contributions that fund cardiovascular research and the best equipment and care for cardiac patients. Since 2014, CP Has Heart has committed more than $32 million to heart health initiatives in communities across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on cpr.ca.

About Libin Cardiovascular Institute

The Libin Cardiovascular Institute is a joint entity of Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary that connects world-class cardiovascular research, first-rate patient care and education in Southern Alberta, serving a population of about two million. Our more than 1,500 members include physicians, clinicians and other health professionals, researchers and trainees.

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/11/c4121.html

