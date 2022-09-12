CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

CP's Clear Rounds for Heart, an initiative of the CP Has Heart community investment program to support the heart health of people across North America, donates $10,000 for each clear round jumped, including those with time faults. Since its inception in 2014, CP's Clear Rounds for Heart has raised more than $1 million for heart health research and care.

"Congratulations to Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM for their performance today and for their contribution to our CP Has Heart program," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "CP is proud to partner with Spruce Meadows to help shine a light on the important work the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta is doing."

"We're grateful to Canadian Pacific for their ongoing support of cardiovascular research in our community," said Dr. Paul Fedak, Director, Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta, an entity of the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services. "Proceeds from today's event will support an innovative new program to advance more personalized and precise cardiovascular health therapies that harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Together, we can achieve tomorrow's healthcare today."

During Masters weekend, CP donated $20 to the Libin Cardiovascular Institute for each of those who participated in CP Has Heart activities, including Interactive Heart Model Building and Hands-only CPR.

