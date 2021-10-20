U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.75
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    -1.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4310
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,037.41
    +2,014.18 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.07
    -6.46 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

CP Kelco Launches New Pectin Solution for Salted Buttermilk

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredients, announces the launch of GENU® Pectin YM-SAL 200, an improved stabilizing solution for long shelf-life buttermilk with the saltier taste that consumers prefer.

CP Kelco announces the launch of GENU&#xae; Pectin YM-SAL 200, an improved stabilizing solution for long shelf-life buttermilk with the saltier taste that consumers prefer.
CP Kelco announces the launch of GENU® Pectin YM-SAL 200, an improved stabilizing solution for long shelf-life buttermilk with the saltier taste that consumers prefer.

A popular staple in India, salted buttermilk is a refreshing beverage made with yogurt, spices and herbs. It has long been recognized for cooling the body and aiding in digestion, especially after heavy meals. However, product formulation has its challenges. The heat treatment and high salt content preferred by consumers can cause protein aggregation, gritty mouthfeel and sediment. New GENU® Pectin YM-SAL 200 protects and stabilizes protein over shelf life and tolerates up to 0.8% salt content.

"We focused on creating value for our Indian customers through ingredient innovation," said Richard Yin, Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific Region. "Our technical experts developed a unique, nature-based solution that protects protein yet is compatible with current production processes and consumers' taste preference."

GENU® Pectin is sustainably sourced and produced from citrus peels, a byproduct of the juice industry. To learn more and view a prototype video, visit www.cpkelco.com/salted-buttermilk-insights.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers' goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

  • Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

  • Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

  • Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

  • Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/CP Kelco)
(PRNewsfoto/CP Kelco)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-kelco-launches-new-pectin-solution-for-salted-buttermilk-301404232.html

SOURCE CP Kelco

Recommended Stories

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

    Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when

  • 5 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Options to Start Your Morning on a Healthy Note

    These wholesome recs from RDs will give you energy, curb cravings, and keep inflammation low.

  • Family-Run Vietnamese Restaurant Lilly's Cafe Is Still a New Orleans Staple 10 Years Later

    Meet the owner of family-run Vietnamese restaurant Lilly's Cafe in New Orleans + learn why one local couple says it has the best food in their neighborhood.

  • 10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

    While no one will argue that it's not a good feeling when you're on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that's no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy. According to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, "Things are expected to largely return to normal in 2021, but that doesn't mean we won't see shortages this year."

  • Modern Plant-based Foods Appoints Anastasia Bogomolova as Director of Operations

    Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Anastasia Bogomolova as Director of Operations to further strengthen its production team in preparation for onboarding large retailers. In this newly created position, Ms. Bogomolova will oversee the company's production facility, as Modern Plant-Based Foods ramps up expansion initiatives both in operations and sales.

  • This Little Press Made My Hamburgers So Much Better

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/AmazonScouting Report: Consistency is the name of the game and this press helps me achieve a perfectly round, perfectly cooked burger everytime I make one.This summer, I’m planning on grilling a ton. I mean, burgers and hot dogs are just synonymous with summer. Since I’ve become a way better cook (thanks to a year of doing it everyday), I’m looking to take my grilling game to the next level, too. The cool thing is, I recently realized I don’t need an

  • Salmon vigorously fights low waters up stream to spawn

    A salmon fights the current and low water up stream towards its spawning grounds.

  • 5 High-Protein Breakfasts to Keep You Going All Morning

    Put down the sugary cereal and try one of these filling options instead.

  • If Your Meat Looks Like This, Today Is the Last Safe Day to Eat It, Experts Say

    When it comes to food safety, ensuring that your meat is fresh should be among your top priorities. That's because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "raw foods of animal origin are the most likely to be contaminated" with harmful bacteria such as E. coli, Campylobacter, and Salmonella.However, throwing out meat when it's still safe out of an abundance of caution may mean you're wasting not only food, but your hard-earned money, too. The key is to recognize safe

  • Tuffy's Pet Foods Recalls Salmon Dog Food Because of Potentially High Vitamin D Levels

    The 1,600 cases are being recalled after the food's manufacturer noticed a production error.

  • 67 Cornmeal Recipes, Including the Best Cornbreads, Corn Cakes, and Corn Puddings

    Classic cornbread, cherry-topped corn cake, crunchy crusted seafood, and more cornmeal recipes abound in this collection of dinners, side dishes, and desserts. See recipe. This southern-style dressing (not stuffing) is made with torn cornbread and biscuits and hit hard with an earthy, fragrant combination of dried sage and black pepper.

  • Pink Himalayan Salt: The Benefits and Uses of the Naturally Colorful Mineral

    Other than its fun color, what's the deal with Himalayan pink salt? Is there a reason to stock that pink salt in the pantry (or replace regular table salt altogether)? We've got those answers and more covered here.

  • 23 Easy Friendsgiving Sides That Will Have Your Friends Scraping the Plate

    From roasted veggies to creamy casseroles and melt-in-your-mouth potatoes, these recipes only take 20 minutes or less of active time, so your menu can be flavor-packed and stress-free. Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe.

  • Here Is Our Ranking Of The All-Time Best Frozen French Fries

    When tasked with ranking the best frozen French fries, I was thrilled, and immediately set out to every local supermarket to pick up bags of frozen potatoes in a variety of shapes and kinds. To prepare them for sampling, I cooked all fries in a conventional oven (not an air fryer) and followed the instructions on the bags.

  • Meal prep in a jar

    Meal prep in a jar is an easy way to make lunch or dinner on the go

  • Christmas Cookies Just Like Grandma Used to Make

    When it's Christmas cookie season, entering your grandmother's house means being enveloped with the scents of vanilla, nutmeg, molasses, and more thanks to the treats being baked. Whether it's classic sugar cookies, tender tea cakes, or even decadent frosted turtles, these cookie recipes are just as good as what grandma used to make.

  • 24 Red Velvet Recipes, Because There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Cream Cheese Frosting

    When Valentine’s Day (or any old date night) rolls around, we lean on the elegant crowd-pleaser that is red velvet cake. But is this iconic...

  • Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out

    We’ve rounded up 11 different types of turkey you can get delivered to your doorstep.

  • This One Seasoning Is My Secret Weapon for All My Holiday Cooking and Baking

    Two words: golden milk.