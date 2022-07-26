U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

CP Kelco Reports Extensive Progress in Expansion of Biogums Production Capacity at U.S., China Facilities

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, announced today that it has made extensive progress in expanding biogums production capacity at two of its plant facilities: Okmulgee, Oklahoma, USA and Wulian, China.

These expansion initiatives are integral pieces of the company's significant, multi-year investment program focused on advancing both its biogums production capacity and capabilities. Alongside its biogums production facility in San Diego, California, USA, CP Kelco provides its customers with critical supply security through centralized coordination of three geographically distinct production sites for gellan gum, xanthan gum, diutan gum and fermentation-derived cellulose.

In 2020, the first phase of this expansion was completed at our site in Wulian, China, adding the capability to produce high acyl (HA) gellan gum and increasing overall plant production capacity by 30%. We plan to add low acyl (LA) gellan gum production capability at this facility in 2023.

CP Kelco is also scheduled to complete an expansion of 40% in production capacity in 2023 at our plant in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Individually and collectively, these initiatives reflect CP Kelco's commitment to providing world-class customer support and innovation despite the unprecedented challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by rampant inflation and supply chain disruptions.

"We remain committed to serving our customers worldwide and supporting their growth plans, particularly as the market trends and consumer demands continue to evolve and point toward formulating with nature-based, clean label-friendly and sustainably produced ingredients," said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. "The expansion of our biogums capacity enables us to more effectively collaborate with our customers in developing innovative food, beverage, personal care, home care and other products for consumers."

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers' goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

  • Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

  • Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

  • Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

  • Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include pectin, gellan gum, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

SOURCE CP Kelco

  • 5 Oil and Gas Companies Set to Pump Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Global LNG Competition Intensifies on New Russia Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s latest move to cut natural gas supply to Europe is intensifying global competition for seaborne shipments of the fuel, threatening higher prices and shortages from Asia to South America.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for August 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for August.

  • Food delivery companies revamp for cost-of-living crunch

    When food delivery service Grubhub struck a deal with Amazon earlier this month, offering Prime customers a year's free delivery, shares in rivals slumped. The deal, a lifeline for Grubhub that will increase pressure on its competitors, was the latest example of a meal delivery company taking action to revamp its business to cope with an anticipated downturn. The loss-making food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back.

  • Here's Why Philips Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket

    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported a second-quarter FY22 comparable sales decline of 7% year-on-year to €4.2 billion. Continued supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China led to the decline. The order book remained strong. The comparable order intake increased by 1%. Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses comparable sales declined 4%, with mid-single-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy more than offset by a decline in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging due to the

  • Natural Gas Stocks: Range Resources Beats Earnings Estimates, EQT On Deck

    As natural gas and crude oil prices begin to diverge, U.S. natural gas producers are readying to announce Q2 earnings.

  • Volkswagen ousts CEO Herbert Diess amid push to EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down on September 1 and will be replaced by the current Porsche CEO

  • Engine Maker Rolls-Royce Taps Energy Executive as New CEO

    Tufan Erginbilgic, a longtime oil industry executive, is set to lead the jet-engine maker’s recovery from the pandemic and position it for the energy transition.

  • Coca-Cola raises annual revenue forecast on sustained soda demand

    Rival PepsiCo Inc said last week it had not seen any slowdown in demand in response to its price hikes and that there was room for prices to go further up. Coca-Cola forecast organic revenue to rise 12% to 13% in 2022, compared to prior expectation of 7% to 8% increase. Net revenue rose 12% to $11.3 billion in the second quarter ended July 1.

  • Ritchie Bros. sells 4,200+ items for US$59+ million in three-day Fort Worth, TX auction

    Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction brought together 11,500+ bidders from 58 countries to compete for 4,200+ items, generating US$59+ million in gross transaction value.

  • The $290 Billion Fund Helping Make Tiny Singapore an Agricultural Powerhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Temasek Holdings Chief Executive Officer Dilhan Pillay runs a $290 billion state-owned investment empire. But every quarter he spends up to two hours chatting to a man in Indonesia about fish.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cr

  • Kazakhstan metals tycoon seeks two Hong Kong IPOs, as stock exchange looks to encourage overseas listings

    Two commodities firms controlled by the same Kazakhstan oil and mining tycoon have applied for listings in Hong Kong, boosting the stock exchange's bid to diversify away from Chinese issuers. Kazakh Steel and MM Petroleum, both controlled 73-year old metals magnate Kanat Assaubayev, filed their preliminary prospectuses in April and June respectively for their initial public offerings (IPOs). They are among a tiny handful of foreign companies that have sought to raise funds on the city's bourse t

  • Russia to Cut Europe’s Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

    Russia said it would further reduce natural-gas supplies to Europe this week, lobbing another volley in its economic war with the West and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to avoid shutting down factories and leaving homes cold this winter. Russian state-owned energy producer Gazprom PJSC said gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity, blaming sanctions-related problems with turbines that have already reduced flows. The fresh reduction in the pipeline’s capacity—from 40% currently to 20%—is expected to take effect Wednesday, Gazprom said.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

    Turnover at the corporate giant was up 14.9 percent to 29 billion euros in the first half of fiscal 2022.

  • Shops leaving doors open while pumping out air conditioning face $767 fine as crackdown begins in Europe

    France warns that the higher usage of air conditioning during the heatwave is contributing to spiking electricity demand at the worst possible time.