CP reports solid third-quarter results; well-positioned for strong finish to 2022

·13 min read

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced its third-quarter 2022 results, including revenues of $2.31 billion, reported operating ratio ("OR") of 59.5 percent, adjusted OR1 of 58.7 percent, reported diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.96 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.01.

"Throughout the year, we have said 2022 would be a tale of two halves and that is exactly how it is unfolding," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "The third quarter saw strong demand in potash and intermodal that we anticipated, and CP was well-resourced to handle the volume increases we have seen. I'm proud of the results the team delivered this quarter and excited about the opportunities in front of us."

Third-quarter highlights

  • Revenues increased by 19 percent to $2.31 billion from $1.94 billion last year

  • Reported OR improved by 70 basis points to 59.5 percent from 60.2 percent last year

  • Adjusted OR1 improved by 70 basis points to 58.7 percent from 59.4 percent last year

  • Reported diluted EPS was $0.96, a 37 percent increase from last year

  • Core adjusted diluted EPS1, excluding significant items and Kansas City Southern ("KCS") purchase accounting, was $1.01, a 15 percent increase from last year

  • Federal Railroad Administration ("FRA") - reportable train accident frequency decreased 76 percent to a record-low 0.37 from 1.54 in Q3 2021. FRA-reportable personal injury frequency declined 12 percent to 0.86 from 0.982 in Q3 2021.

"CP's unique growth initiatives coupled with a robust Canadian grain harvest provide a strong volume backdrop as we finish the year," said Creel. "We are well-positioned to carry the momentum we gained in the third quarter through the rest of the year and beyond."

CP is continuing to progress towards creating the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada by combining with KCS, subject to U.S. Surface Transportation Board approval.

"We've successfully demonstrated how our proposed combination with KCS will connect customers to new markets, enhance competition in the U.S. rail network, take trucks off the roads and drive economic growth across North America," Creel said. "Our excitement grows each day we progress toward this transformative combination."

1

These measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For information regarding non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the attached supplementary schedule Non-GAAP Measures.

2

FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was previously reported as 0.97, restated to 0.98 in this Earnings Release.



Conference Call Details
CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Oct. 26, 2022.

Conference Call Access
Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713
International: 203-518-9822
*Conference ID: CPQ322
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca.

A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Nov. 2, 2022 at 800-839-2456 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7216 (International).

Note on forward-looking information
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This news release contains forward-looking information relating, but not limited to statements concerning, the success of our business, changes to economic and industry conditions, the status of the CP-KCS transaction, including related regulatory approvals, and the opportunities arising there from, our operations, priorities and plans, anticipated financial and operational performance, business prospects and demand for our services and growth opportunities.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to CP's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: changes in business strategies, North American and global economic growth and conditions; commodity demand growth; sustainable industrial and agricultural production; commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our assets and equipment; sufficiency of our budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out our business plan; geopolitical conditions, applicable laws, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CP; carbon markets, evolving sustainability strategies, and scientific or technological developments; and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CP businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition. Although CP believes the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: changes in business strategies and strategic opportunities; general Canadian, U.S., Mexican and global social, economic, political, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures, including competition from other rail carriers, trucking companies and maritime shippers in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; North American and global economic growth and conditions; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices and commodity demand; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; geopolitical instability; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; disruption in fuel supplies; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; compliance with environmental regulations; labour disputes; changes in labour costs and labour difficulties; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out business plans; services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations; currency and interest rate fluctuations; exchange rates; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; the effects of current and future multinational trade agreements on the level of trade among Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; climate change and the market and regulatory responses to climate change; anticipated in-service dates; success of hedging activities; operational performance and reliability; customer, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; regulatory and legislative decisions and actions; the adverse impact of any termination or revocation by the Mexican government of Kansas City Southern de México, S.A. de C.V.'s Concession; public opinion; various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; acts of terrorism, war or other acts of violence or crime or risk of such activities; insurance coverage limitations; material adverse changes in economic and industry conditions, including the availability of short and long-term financing; the pandemic created by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants and resulting effects on economic conditions, the demand environment for logistics requirements and energy prices, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary policy responses by governments and financial institutions, and disruptions to global supply chains; the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of the CP-KCS transaction and the timing thereof; the success of integration plans for KCS; the focus of management time and attention on the CP-KCS transaction and other disruptions arising from the transaction; estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions, including the ability to access capital markets on favourable terms or at all; cost of debt and equity capital; improvement in data collection and measuring systems; industry-driven changes to methodologies; and the ability of the management of the Company to execute key priorities, including those in connection with the CP-KCS transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)


For the three months
ended September 30

For the nine months
ended September 30

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues (Note 3)





Freight

$ 2,264

$ 1,896

$ 6,214

$ 5,822

Non-freight

48

46

138

133

Total revenues

2,312

1,942

6,352

5,955

Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits

393

381

1,154

1,165

Fuel

358

199

1,001

623

Materials

66

51

191

164

Equipment rents

33

31

97

92

Depreciation and amortization

213

203

634

605

Purchased services and other (Note 10)

312

303

935

932

Total operating expenses

1,375

1,168

4,012

3,581






Operating income

937

774

2,340

2,374

Less:





Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern (Note 10)

(221)

(627)

Other expense (Note 4, 10)

7

124

13

253

Merger termination fee (Note 10)

(845)

Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (Note 15)

(102)

(95)

(304)

(286)

Net interest expense

166

104

486

315

Income before income tax expense

1,087

641

2,772

2,937

Income tax expense (Note 5)

196

169

526

617

Net income

$ 891

$ 472

$ 2,246

$ 2,320






Earnings per share (Note 6)





Basic earnings per share

$ 0.96

$ 0.71

$ 2.42

$ 3.48

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.96

$ 0.70

$ 2.41

$ 3.46






Weighted-average number of shares (millions) (Note 6)





Basic

930.0

666.9

929.9

666.7

Diluted

932.9

669.8

932.8

669.8






Dividends declared per share

$ 0.190

$ 0.190

$ 0.570

$ 0.570

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)


For the three months
ended September 30

For the nine months
ended September 30

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

$ 891

$ 472

$ 2,246

$ 2,320

Net gain (loss) in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of hedging
activities

1,565

(17)

1,948

3

Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

2

141

5

69

Change in pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans

22

53

99

158

Equity accounted investments

47

182

Other comprehensive income before income taxes

1,636

177

2,234

230

Income tax recovery (expense) on above items

36

(29)

2

(59)

Other comprehensive income (Note 7)

1,672

148

2,236

171

Comprehensive income

$ 2,563

$ 620

$ 4,482

$ 2,491

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT
(unaudited)


September 30

December 31

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 138

$ 69

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

13

Accounts receivable, net (Note 8)

1,053

819

Materials and supplies

267

235

Other current assets

186

216


1,644

1,352

Investment in Kansas City Southern (Note 11)

45,964

42,309

Investments

230

209

Properties

22,150

21,200

Goodwill and intangible assets

390

371

Pension asset

2,631

2,317

Other assets

426

419

Total assets

$ 73,435

$ 68,177

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,575

$ 1,609

Long-term debt maturing within one year (Note 12, 13)

1,236

1,550


2,811

3,159

Pension and other benefit liabilities

726

718

Other long-term liabilities

519

542

Long-term debt (Note 12, 13)

19,339

18,577

Deferred income taxes

12,226

11,352

Total liabilities

35,621

34,348

Shareholders' equity



Share capital

25,498

25,475

Additional paid-in capital

77

66

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 7)

133

(2,103)

Retained earnings

12,106

10,391


37,814

33,829

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 73,435

$ 68,177

See Contingencies (Note 17).

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)


For the three months
ended September 30

For the nine months
ended September 30

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating activities





Net income

$ 891

$ 472

$ 2,246

$ 2,320

Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

213

203

634

605

Deferred income tax expense (Note 5)

38

130

151

190

Pension recovery and funding (Note 15)

(74)

(62)

(218)

(188)

Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern (Note 10)

(221)

(627)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and lease liabilities (Note 4)

46

(39)

Dividend from Kansas City Southern (Note 10)

259

593

Other operating activities, net

(3)

(14)

(102)

(50)

Change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

(1)

(227)

(255)

246

Cash provided by operating activities

1,102

548

2,422

3,084

Investing activities





Additions to properties

(422)

(372)

(1,018)

(1,111)

Payment to Kansas City Southern (Note 10)

(1,773)

(1,773)

Proceeds from sale of properties and other assets

11

16

37

65

Other

1

3

(1)

Cash used in investing activities

(410)

(2,129)

(978)

(2,820)

Financing activities





Dividends paid

(177)

(127)

(530)

(380)

Issuance of CP Common Shares

9

4

18

20

Repayment of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (Note 12)

(7)

(318)

(559)

(349)

Repayment of term loan (Note 12)

(504)

(636)

Proceeds from term loan

633

633

Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper (Note 12)

(42)

713

298

(66)

Acquisition-related financing fees (Note 10)

...

