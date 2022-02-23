U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.00
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,619.00
    +94.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,926.50
    +63.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.70
    +11.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.10
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0770
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,713.43
    +667.33 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.77
    +28.47 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

CPABC: B.C.’s Budget 2022 Targets Labour Shortages

Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia
·3 min read
Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia
Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget 2022 is broadly focused, putting people first to build a stronger B.C., with targeted spending in areas that will lead to a more “inclusive, sustainable and innovative economy.” The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) particularly recognizes the budget’s focus on skills training, record capital investment, and enhancing connectivity to remote communities. However, the budget lacked support for business investment, and provided no plan to return to balanced budgets or establish a fiscal anchor.

“Our labour force has become increasingly tight, with many businesses unable to fill job openings,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “In fact, the job vacancy rate has reached record highs, and the expectation is that the province will continue to face a labour shortage over the next decade, with certain sectors experiencing significant strain.”

A recent CPABC survey found that B.C. CPAs believed the inability to attract skilled labour was the top constraint on business success, and that the province should focus on skills training opportunities to drive economic recovery. Budget 2022 provides resources on that front, including funds for the StrongerBC Economic Plan to support skills training, particularly in growing industries.

“We are pleased to see the government recognize the importance of training B.C.’s workforce, though more will be needed to fully address rising labour shortages,” noted Mathison. “Further, given growing costs facing B.C. businesses, we were hoping to see more support for business investments that boost our labour productivity, raise incomes, and help mitigate the shortage of labour.”

Budget 2022 provided an update on capital investment in the province, another top priority identified by B.C. CPAs. In total, capital spending is expected to reach a new record $27.4 billion over the next three fiscal years. The capital expenditures will contribute to an increase in B.C.’s debt-to-GDP, which is forecast to reach 22.8 per cent by 2024/25 from 17.8 per cent in 2021/22.

“This capital investment is expected to support 100,000 jobs and boost B.C.’s economic growth through greater access to natural resources, better health care and education, and connecting our communities together through physical and digital infrastructure,” continued Mathison. “However, we need to also ensure that we keep our province’s debt levels at a reasonable level.”

The provincial deficit is expected to reach its peak in the upcoming fiscal year, forecast at $5.5 billion for 2022/23. The deficit is then expected to narrow modesty to $4.2 billion in 2023/24 and $3.2 billion in 2024/25.

In last year’s budget, the government committed to finalize a specific timeline to return to balance, but no specifics were outlined today. Over 90 per cent of BC CPAs surveyed said it was important for the provincial government to create a plan to return to a balanced budget over the next five to seven years.

“While this budget does show that deficit spending is forecast to fall, it is expected to remain relatively high in the short-term,” concluded Mathison. “It will be important to create a plan to return to balanced budgets and establish a fiscal anchor, particularly as interest rates are anticipated to increase and impact debt servicing costs.”

About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

A total of 908 surveys were completed between November 23 and December 7, 2021, which presents an overall response rate of 13%.

For more information, contact:
Aaron Aerts, Economist
604.442.9161
news@bccpa.ca


Recommended Stories

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • 'Frozen' Bitcoin Tied to Canadian Protests Lands at Coinbase, Crypto.Com

    The situation shows the limitations of a government’s ability to thwart transactions on decentralized systems – but also the limitations of those systems to circumvent such sanctions.

  • Sate in midst of lawsuit filed by Native American Tribes

    Sate battling lawsuit filed by Native American Tribes

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • The West is trying to choke off Russian finances

    Western countries are announcing sanctions against Russia's banks and wealthy individuals in response to its incursion into Ukraine.

  • USD/CAD Lacks Momentum As Traders Wait For Additional Catalysts

    USD/CAD has recently made an unsuccessful attempt to settle below the support at 1.2730.

  • The $3,600 child tax credit is about to drop back to $2,000

    Unless Congress acts, the expanded $3,000 and $3,600 child tax credits will go back to the pre-2021 rate of $2,000 per dependent.

  • As Russia expands into Ukraine, the U.S. shrinks from the world's stage

    The U.S. is neither feared nor loved enough to protect Ukraine from Russia

  • FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

    The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.

  • Biden Ups Russia Sanctions, Calls Ukraine Invasion Underway

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled sanctions targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad and the country’s elites, responding to what he described as the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wra

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • Russia’s Richest Lose $32 Billion as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The fortunes of Russia’s super-rich have tumbled $32 billion this year, with the escalating conflict in Ukraine poised to make that wealth destruction much larger. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the Wes

  • Trump SPAC Partner DWAC Stock Rallies Despite Social Media Launch Glitches

    DWAC stock rose Tuesday after former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social launched Monday, despite some glitches.

  • Washington targets Russian debt in sanctions sweep

    The U.S. government broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday in a bid to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine, a move that analysts said might have a moderate impact near-term but could be a step toward harsher measures. The U.S. Treasury said it was prohibiting participation in the secondary market for bonds issued after March 1. The increased restrictions on dealings in Russia's sovereign debt are aimed at "further cutting Russia off from sources of revenue to fund its government or President Putin's priorities, including his further invasion into Ukraine," it said in a statement.