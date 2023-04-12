CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 38% ownership, private companies own 34%

Key Insights

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 55% ownership

Insider ownership in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is 20%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CPH Chemie + Papier Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding. Ella Schnorf-Schmid Estate is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Peter Schaub and Swiss Industrial Finance Ag, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG. Insiders own CHF104m worth of shares in the CHF534m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 34%, of the CPH Chemie + Papier Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CPH Chemie + Papier Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

