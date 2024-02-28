CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) largest shareholders are retail investors with 38% ownership, private companies own 34%

Key Insights

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insider ownership in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is 19%

If you want to know who really controls CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CPH Chemie + Papier Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Ella Schnorf-Schmid Estate with 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Peter Schaub and Swiss Industrial Finance Ag, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG. Insiders own CHF100m worth of shares in the CHF513m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 34%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.