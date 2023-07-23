CPH Chemie + Papier Holding First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF331.8m (down 7.8% from 1H 2022).

Net income: CHF60.6m (up 28% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 18% (up from 13% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: CHF10.10 (up from CHF7.90 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 10%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 40%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Forestry industry in Europe are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

