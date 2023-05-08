CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's (VTX:CPHN) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = CHF112m ÷ (CHF666m - CHF233m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CPH Chemie + Papier Holding Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 5,205%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 27% less capital than it was five years ago. CPH Chemie + Papier Holding may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 24% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

